Palladium Futures Bearish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 208, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516568.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Coffee Futures Drops By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18.84% for the last 21 sessions. At 17:51 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Coffee (KC) is $174.95. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 21709, 18.04% above its average volume of 18390.67. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
HANG SENG INDEX Went Down By Over 13% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 13.02% for the last 21 sessions. At 22:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $14,930.88. Regarding HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 2.29% up from its 52-week low and 42.01% down from its 52-week high.
Devon Energy Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) dropped 9.42% to $70.01 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
EUR/JPY Bullish By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 03:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.68. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.9% up from its 52-week low and 1.135% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Went Up By Over 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 7.48% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,582.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 133337089, 65.06% below its average volume of...
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.13% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,305.05. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 602676713, 82.21% below its average volume of 3387899086.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
Cocoa Futures Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Cocoa (CC) has been up by 2.36% for the last 5 sessions. At 08:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Cocoa (CC) is $2,344.00. Today’s last reported volume for Cocoa is 5110, 99.97% below its average volume of 17921707.11. More news about Cocoa (CC).
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
Nikola Stock Is 9% Down So Far Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nikola (NASDAQ: NKLA) fell 9.23% to $3.44 at 14:12 EST on Tuesday, after two sequential sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is falling 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Atlassian Stock Falls 9% As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday, Underperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Atlassian (NASDAQ: TEAM) fell 9.58% to $173.38 at 15:36 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend exchanging session today.
