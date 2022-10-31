Read full article on original website
S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) has been up by 6.7% for the last 21 sessions. At 20:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 (AXAT) is $6,866.80. Why is S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN 200 Index Going Up?. In recent years, the S&P/ASX ALL AUSTRALIAN Index (ASX...
Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
EUR/GBP Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 05:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
Edwards Lifesciences Stock Over 15% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE: EW) fell by a staggering 15.48% in 5 sessions from $85.7 to $72.43 at 20:36 EST on Monday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.33% to $14,747.03, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. Edwards Lifesciences’s...
Corn Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Corn (ZC) is $701.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 69422, 28.93% below its average volume of 97691.69. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Jump In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.62% for the last 10 sessions. At 16:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.751% up from its 52-week low and 6.917% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
Palladium Futures Bearish Momentum With A 15% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 15.18% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,851.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 45, 99.99% below its average volume of 6173310622.33. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Redfin Stock Over 20% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 20.81% in 10 sessions from $3.94 at 2022-10-24, to $4.76 at 20:39 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Redfin’s...
CBOE Bearish By 9% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) has been up by 9.08% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:23 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, CBOE (VIX) is $26.43. About CBOE’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 79.43% up from its 52-week low and 32.13% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. CBOE’s...
Cliffs Natural Resources Stock Went Down By Over 16% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Cliffs Natural Resources (NYSE: CLF) fell by a staggering 16.33% in 5 sessions from $14.75 to $12.34 at 15:52 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is dropping 1.15% to $14,620.74, following the last session’s upward trend. Cliffs Natural Resources’s...
MongoDB Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB) fell 9.42% to $164.36 at 15:40 EST on Wednesday, after five successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is falling 1.29% to $10,750.79, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, so far, an all-around down trend trading session today.
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.39% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,906.34. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 1268728000, 61.42% below its average volume of 3288635302.68. NASDAQ 100 Range. Regarding...
Momo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.74% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo jumping 10.74% to $5.20 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Momo’s last close was $4.70,...
