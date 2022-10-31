Read full article on original website
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
HANG SENG INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 4% Rise In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 4.09% for the last session’s close. At 23:08 EST on Monday, 31 October, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,287.93. About HANG SENG INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 4.73% up from its trailing 24 hours low of $14,597.30 and 1.16% up from its trailing 24 hours high of $15,113.20.
Palladium Futures Bearish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 208, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516568.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
USD/CHF Bearish Momentum: 0.846% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/CHF (USDCHF) has been up by 0.846% for the last session’s close. At 06:07 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CHF (USDCHF) is $0.99. Three-day upward trend in USD/CHF above parity levels ahead of the US ISM PMI. The USD/CHF will then be influenced by the US...
EUR/JPY Bullish By 6% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/JPY (EURJPY) has been up by 6.83% for the last 10 sessions. At 03:10 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/JPY (EURJPY) is $146.68. EUR/JPY’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 17.9% up from its 52-week low and 1.135% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/JPY’s last...
JD.com Stock Bearish Momentum With A 27% Drop In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of JD.com (NASDAQ: JD) slid by a staggering 27.65% in 21 sessions from $52.98 at 2022-10-05, to $38.33 at 15:55 EST on Tuesday, after three consecutive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. JD.com’s...
Platinum Futures Is 2% Down In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) has been up by 2.37% for the last 5 sessions. At 00:05 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Platinum (PL) is $936.20. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 987, 99.99% below its average volume of 13333050593.26. Volatility. Platinum’s last week, last month’s, and last...
GBP/EUR Over 1% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) has been up by 1.28% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:31 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, GBP/EUR (GBPEUR) is $1.16. GBP/EUR’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 7.408% up from its 52-week low and 4.71% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. GBP/EUR’s last...
Momo Stock Bullish Momentum With A 10.74% Jump Today
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Momo jumping 10.74% to $5.20 on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ slid 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat bearish trend trading session today. Momo’s last close was $4.70,...
NYSE Composite Went Up By Over 6% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.5% for the last 21 sessions. At 12:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,756.62. Concerning NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 24.73% up from its 52-week low and 11.78% down from its 52-week high.
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.56% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) jumping 11.56% to $70.49 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 3.36% to $10,524.80. Horizon Therapeutics’s last close was $63.18, 47.59% under its 52-week high of $120.54. About Horizon Therapeutics. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is a biotechnology firm...
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Over 9% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) has been up by 9.74% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is $13,398.17. About DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.94% up from its 52-week low and 17.75% down from its 52-week high.
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:22 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,827.17. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.43% up from its 52-week low and 38.53% down from its 52-week high.
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
Redfin Stock Over 20% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 20.81% in 10 sessions from $3.94 at 2022-10-24, to $4.76 at 20:39 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Redfin’s...
Corn Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Corn (ZC) has been up by 2.48% for the last 5 sessions. At 17:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Corn (ZC) is $701.50. Today’s last reported volume for Corn is 69422, 28.93% below its average volume of 97691.69. Volatility. Corn’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Plug Power Stock Slides By 28% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) dropped by a staggering 28.58% in 21 sessions from $21.97 at 2022-10-05, to $15.69 at 16:27 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, following the last session’s downward trend. Plug Power’s...
Devon Energy Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) dropped 9.42% to $70.01 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
ImmunoGen Stock Bearish By 9% So Far On Tuesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of ImmunoGen (NASDAQ: IMGN) fell 9.09% to $5.40 at 13:56 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is sliding 0.74% to $10,907.33, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, as yet, a somewhat down trend trading session today. ImmunoGen’s last...
