(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and VALE‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. VALE’s last close was $12.94, 39.22% below its 52-week high of $21.29. The last session, NYSE ended with VALE (VALE) rising 2.37% to $12.94. NYSE fell 0.33% to $14,747.03, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session.

1 DAY AGO