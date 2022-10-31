Read full article on original website
Palladium Futures Bearish By 12% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) has been up by 12.54% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, Palladium (PA) is $1,908.00. Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 208, 99.99% below its average volume of 6076516568.57. Volatility. Palladium’s last week, last month’s, and last...
NYSE Composite Over 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) has been up by 6.43% for the last 21 sessions. At 00:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NYSE Composite (NYA) is $14,747.03. Regarding NYSE Composite’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 0% down from its 52-week low and 0% down from its 52-week high.
Coffee Futures Falls By 18% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Coffee (KC) has been up by 18% for the last 21 sessions. At 05:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Coffee (KC) is $176.75. Today’s last reported volume for Coffee is 762, 96.05% below its average volume of 19320.8. Volatility. Coffee’s last week, last month’s, and last...
Nikkei 225 Is 6% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Nikkei 225 (N225) has been up by 6.59% for the last 21 sessions. At 23:10 EST on Monday, 31 October, Nikkei 225 (N225) is $27,646.34. About Nikkei 225’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 12.01% up from its 52-week low and 7.73% down from its 52-week high.
USD/CNH Rises By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – USD/CNH (USDCNH) has been up by 1.45% for the last 10 sessions. At 07:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, USD/CNH (USDCNH) is $7.27. The usd/cnh rebounded from 7.3300, despite a positive caixin manufacturing PMI. After dropping to 7.3300 in Tokyo, the USD/CNH pair displayed a V shape...
Lumber Futures Over 10% Down In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Lumber (LBS) has been up by 10.53% for the last 10 sessions. At 11:50 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Lumber (LBS) is $450.20. Today’s last reported volume for Lumber is 133, 99.99% below its average volume of 23341119.38. Volatility. Lumber’s last week, last month’s, and last...
EUR/CHF Bullish Momentum With A 2% Rise In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) has been up by 2.94% for the last 10 sessions. At 03:06 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is $0.99. EUR/CHF’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 5.08% up from its 52-week low and 6.625% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/CHF’s last...
Redfin Stock Over 20% Up In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Redfin (NASDAQ: RDFN) rose by a staggering 20.81% in 10 sessions from $3.94 at 2022-10-24, to $4.76 at 20:39 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is falling 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. Redfin’s...
NASDAQ 100 Bearish Momentum With A 3% Fall In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.13% for the last 5 sessions. At 13:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $11,305.05. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 602676713, 82.21% below its average volume of 3387899086.84. About NASDAQ 100’s yearly highs...
Dow Jones Industrial Average Is 10% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) has been up by 10.75% for the last 21 sessions. At 10:08 EST on Tuesday, 1 November, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is $32,661.53. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 53289847, 86.13% below its average volume of...
EUR/GBP Jumps By 1% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/GBP (EURGBP) has been up by 1.31% for the last 10 sessions. At 13:28 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, EUR/GBP (EURGBP) is $0.86. EUR/GBP’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 4.937% up from its 52-week low and 6.789% down from its 52-week high. Volatility. EUR/GBP’s last...
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 17% In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) rose by a staggering 17.61% in 5 sessions from $0.36 at 17.61, to $0.42 at 20:25 EST on Tuesday, after four consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two sequential sessions in a row of losses.
HANG SENG INDEX Bearish By 7% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) has been up by 7.33% for the last 21 sessions. At 13:22 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, HANG SENG INDEX (HSI) is $15,827.17. About HANG SENG INDEX’s yearly highs and lows, it’s 8.43% up from its 52-week low and 38.53% down from its 52-week high.
Rumble Stock Rises 9% As Session Comes To An End On Tuesday, Outperforms Market
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Rumble (NASDAQ: RUM) rose 9.63% to $13.32 at 15:57 EST on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ is sliding 0.52% to $10,930.83, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, so far, a somewhat down trend exchanging session today.
Devon Energy Stock Over 9% Down As Session Comes To An End Today
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) dropped 9.42% to $70.01 at 15:06 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is sliding 0.17% to $14,765.43, following the last session’s upward trend. This seems, up until now, a somewhat down trend trading session today.
USD/EUR Bearish Momentum: 0.81% Down In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – USD/EUR (USDEUR) has been up by 0.81% for the last session’s close. At 14:10 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, USD/EUR (USDEUR) is $1.00. Concerning USD/EUR’s daily highs and lows, it’s 0.07% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $1.00 and 0.966% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $1.01.
NASDAQ 100 Slides By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ 100 (NDX) has been up by 3.39% for the last session’s close. At 16:08 EST on Wednesday, 2 November, NASDAQ 100 (NDX) is $10,906.34. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ 100 is 1268728000, 61.42% below its average volume of 3288635302.68. NASDAQ 100 Range. Regarding...
VALE Already 4% Up, Almost One Hour Before The NYSE Open
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE opens in less than one hour and VALE‘s pre-market value is already 4.4% up. VALE’s last close was $12.94, 39.22% below its 52-week high of $21.29. The last session, NYSE ended with VALE (VALE) rising 2.37% to $12.94. NYSE fell 0.33% to $14,747.03, following the last session’s downward trend on what was a somewhat negative trend trading session.
Zai Lab Stock Bullish By 10% So Far On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Zai Lab (NASDAQ: ZLAB) rose by a staggering 10.67% to $27.69 at 13:06 EST on Wednesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is dropping 0.89% to $10,890.85, after two successive sessions in a row of losses. This seems, at the moment, a somewhat negative trend exchanging session today.
Horizon Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 11.56% Jump On Wednesday
(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Horizon Therapeutics (HZNP) jumping 11.56% to $70.49 on Wednesday while NASDAQ dropped 3.36% to $10,524.80. Horizon Therapeutics’s last close was $63.18, 47.59% under its 52-week high of $120.54. About Horizon Therapeutics. Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company is a biotechnology firm...
