The Brooklyn Nets are in free fall. If you thought that their win over the Indiana Pacers a few days ago was a turning point for this team, then, well, we’re looking at very different teams. The Nets are just not a good basketball organization right now. When your team’s headlines are overtaken by more off-the-court issues than on-court developments, that’s terrible. And when your on-court performance has not been up to snuff, that just makes matters worse. At the eye of the proverbial storm is none other than Kyrie Irving, from whom the Nets should distance themselves as far as possible, as soon as possible. Here we will look at the three reasons why the Brooklyn Nets must dump embattled and controversial point guard Kyrie Irving immediately.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 12 MINUTES AGO