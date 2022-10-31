ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, TN

Williams’ drops 22 points, as Tigers defeat Lane College 96-62 in final exhibition game

By MEMPHIS ATHLETICS
 3 days ago

The Memphis Tigers emphatically wrapped up preseason play with a 96-62 exhibition win over Lane College Sunday afternoon at FedExForum.

DeAndre Williams and Malcolm Dandridge put on a show for the Tiger faithful in attendance, with the senior duo combining for 40 points and 18 rebounds, while knocking down 14 free throws.

Williams shot 8-of-10 from the floor and filled the stat sheet with a game-high 22 points, 12 boards, six dimes and three steals in 25 minutes. Dandridge added 18 points, six rebounds and three blocks, while going 8-of-12 at the charity stripe in 16 minutes of work.

Chandler Lawson also added a double-double behind 10 points and a game-high 15 rebounds, while Keonte Kennedy poured in 16 points, four rebounds and three steals. Alex Lomax contributed eight points, five dimes, three steals and three boards in 15 minutes.

Kaodirichi Akobundu-Ehiogu made his presence felt on both ends of the floor as the big man totaled five points, five rebounds and a game-high seven blocks in 20 minutes. Jayden Hardaway knocked down two long balls to give him nine points alongside four boards and three assists.

The Tigers shot 48.5 percent (33-of-68) from the field, and connected on 26-of-43 trips to the line (60.5 percent). They won the rebounding battle 60 to 37 and recorded 22 assists, 14 steals and 11 blocks as a squad.

Lane College was led in scoring by Justin Sylver and Kelvin Allen with 14 points apiece.

The Dragons are coached by former Tiger standout Andre Turner, who helped the Tigers to four-straight NCAA Tournaments from 1982-86 including the 1985 Final Four.

Season tickets for all 15 home games are available at GoTigersGo.com , with a mobile pass allowing fans to experience a different seating location for each game starting at $99.

UP NEXT

The Tigers will make the three-hour trek up I-40 to Music City on Monday, Nov. 7 to tip the regular season off against Vanderbilt. The matchup is set for a 7 p.m. start on SEC Network + inside Memorial Gymnasium.

WREG

