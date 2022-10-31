ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
und.com

First True Road Test Looms For Hockey

NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 12 University of Notre Dame hockey program heads North to the State of Hockey when they take on No. 3 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Nov. 4-5. The top-15 matchup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the first true road series of the season for the Irish, coming off an early home stretch that included five of their last six games.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
und.com

Irish Dominate ACC Awards

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been a memorable year already for Notre Dame women’s soccer – going 4-1-2 against the nation’s Top-25, which included knocking off two top-3 teams for the first time during the same regular season (No. 2 Virginia & No. 3 Florida State). Now, the Atlantic Coast Conference has taken notice in its end-of-the-year awards.
NOTRE DAME, IN
Sporting News

Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 10 matchup

The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) will head to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). The Tigers are the frontrunners to win the ACC Atlantic division and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Irish are looking to build off their win last week against ranked Syracuse and become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday night.
CLEMSON, SC
und.com

Match 17 Preview: Clemson (ACC First Round)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish open postseason play at Clemson in a pivotal 8-9 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Riggs Field. The match will air on ACCN. • Notre Dame has an overall ACC Tournament record of 13-6-3 and has reached at least the quarterfinal round in all nine seasons in the league.
CLEMSON, SC
onefootdown.com

Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report

There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
CLEMSON, SC
und.com

Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.31.22)

October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson. October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson.
NOTRE DAME, IN
und.com

Te’o Voted to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame

HONOLULU, Hawai’i – Irish alumnus Manti Te’o has been voted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Te’o is joined in this year’s class by Larry Warford and Harry Montague-Field. The Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees and eight Finalists by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
NOTRE DAME, IN
247Sports

PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night

LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
NOTRE DAME, IN
WNDU

Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka

MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
MISHAWAKA, IN
High School Volleyball PRO

Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Berrien Springs High School volleyball team will have a game with Niles High School on November 01, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
buildingindiana.com

Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility

The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
INDIANA STATE
warricknews.com

Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers

There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
INDIANA STATE
abc57.com

Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester

A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
ROCHESTER, IN
inkfreenews.com

Plymouth Native Serves With US Naval Aviation Warfighters

KINGSVILLE, TEXAS — A Plymouth native is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps alongside naval aviators who learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Capt. Russell Bunn, a 2009 East Central High School graduate, joined the Marines Corps nine years ago. “My father enlisted in...
PLYMOUTH, IN
WNDU

Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart

ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
ELKHART, IN
abc57.com

Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness

ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
ELKHART, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy