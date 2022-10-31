Read full article on original website
Jerome Bettis Jr. Headed Back To Notre Dame For Another Visit
Notre Dame is hosting 2025 wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr. for its matchup against Clemson
und.com
First True Road Test Looms For Hockey
NOTRE DAME, Ind. – The No. 12 University of Notre Dame hockey program heads North to the State of Hockey when they take on No. 3 Minnesota at 3M Arena at Mariucci, Nov. 4-5. The top-15 matchup in Minneapolis, Minnesota, will be the first true road series of the season for the Irish, coming off an early home stretch that included five of their last six games.
und.com
Irish Dominate ACC Awards
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – It’s been a memorable year already for Notre Dame women’s soccer – going 4-1-2 against the nation’s Top-25, which included knocking off two top-3 teams for the first time during the same regular season (No. 2 Virginia & No. 3 Florida State). Now, the Atlantic Coast Conference has taken notice in its end-of-the-year awards.
Sporting News
Clemson vs. Notre Dame odds, prediction, betting trends for Week 10 matchup
The No. 5 Clemson Tigers (8-0) will head to South Bend to play the Notre Dame Fighting Irish (5-3) at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday night (7:30 p.m. ET, NBC/Peacock). The Tigers are the frontrunners to win the ACC Atlantic division and are a contender for the College Football Playoff. Meanwhile, the Irish are looking to build off their win last week against ranked Syracuse and become bowl eligible with a win on Saturday night.
und.com
Match 17 Preview: Clemson (ACC First Round)
SOUTH BEND, Ind. – The Irish open postseason play at Clemson in a pivotal 8-9 matchup at 8 p.m. ET on Wednesday, Nov. 2 at Riggs Field. The match will air on ACCN. • Notre Dame has an overall ACC Tournament record of 13-6-3 and has reached at least the quarterfinal round in all nine seasons in the league.
onefootdown.com
Notre Dame Fighting Irish VS Clemson Tigers: Weather Report
There is talk of revenge in the air for Saturday night’s matchuo between the Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Clemson Tigers — but it isn’t as simple as Dabo Swinney and D.J. Uiagalelei looking to avenge 2020’s loss in South Bend. Nope... because there’s rain in the air.
und.com
Marcus Freeman Press Conference (10.31.22)
October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson. October 31, 2022: Watch LIVE as Notre Dame Football head coach Marcus Freeman talks to the media ahead of Saturday's game vs. Clemson.
und.com
Te’o Voted to Polynesian Football Hall of Fame
HONOLULU, Hawai’i – Irish alumnus Manti Te’o has been voted into the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame. Te’o is joined in this year’s class by Larry Warford and Harry Montague-Field. The Inductees were selected from a field of over 100 nominees and eight Finalists by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee.
PHOTOS: Notre Dame LB Commit Drayk Bowen In Action Friday Night
LAKEVILLE, Ind. — Irish Illustrated and 247Sports were on-site to watch the Class 2A Indiana State Tournament sectional semifinal matchup between Merrillville (Ind) Andrean high school, headlined by Notre Dame four-star linebacker commit Drayk Bowen, and Lakeville (Ind.) LaVille high school. Bowen led his team to a 28-6 victory.
WNDU
Youth sports complex closer to reality in Mishawaka
MISHAWAKA, Ind. (WNDU) - A multi-million-dollar youth sports complex is one step closer to coming to Mishawaka. The redevelopment commission approved several resolutions for the project Tuesday night. Card & Associates says their mission is to serve kids. “We’re not here to cater to the elite athlete. We are here...
Edwardsburg, November 01 High School 🏐 Game Notice
buildingindiana.com
Notre Dame Dedicates New Hydro Facility
The University of Notre Dame dedicated a new hydroelectric facility, ND Hydro, along the St. Joseph River during a ceremony- in downtown South Bend. Situated along the riverbed beneath Seitz Park, the 2.5-megawatt facility started generating power for the University in May and has operated at about 70 percent capacity ever since based on spring and summer river levels.
Winning $1M Powerball ticket sold in Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — No one won the $1 billion jackpot from Monday night’s Powerball drawing, but someone bought a ticket worth $1 million in the Hoosier state. The Powerball’s website shows tickets bought in seven states, including Indiana, matched all five numbers in the latest drawing. All they needed was the Powerball to win it all. […]
Lake Michigan bike path connects Illinois to Indiana and the Mitten
Michigan, Indiana and Illinois residents will be able to explore all three states through a nonmotorized bike path along the south shore of Lake Michigan — the Marquette Greenway Trail. The new trail, largely funded by the U.S. Department of Transportation through a $17.8 million grant, will span 58 miles, connecting Michigan's...
warricknews.com
Indiana's Lake Michigan shoreline belongs to all Hoosiers
There no longer is any legal question: Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline is, and always has been, owned by the state and continues to be held in trust by the state for all Hoosiers to enjoy. The U.S. Supreme Court announced Monday that it will not hear an appeal by...
abc57.com
Hoosier Lottery CA$H 5 ticket worth $354K sold in Rochester
A CA$H 5 ticket purchased in Rochester for Tuesday night's drawing matched all five numbers. The ticket is worth $354,500. The winning ticket was purchased at Casey's on E. SR 14. The winning numbers are 9-10-18-26-43. If you have the winning ticket, sign the back and keep it in a...
valpo.life
Four Winds Casinos announces South Bend Job Fair, November promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options
The Pokagon Band of Potawatomi’s Four Winds® Casinos are pleased to announce a Job Fair at the Howard Park Event Center for positions to support the expansion of Four Winds South Bend as well as exciting promotions and Thanksgiving Day dining options during the month of November. Four...
inkfreenews.com
Plymouth Native Serves With US Naval Aviation Warfighters
KINGSVILLE, TEXAS — A Plymouth native is serving in the U.S. Marine Corps alongside naval aviators who learn the skills they need to fly missions around the world. Capt. Russell Bunn, a 2009 East Central High School graduate, joined the Marines Corps nine years ago. “My father enlisted in...
WNDU
Leaf pickup underway in Elkhart
ELKHART, Ind. (WNDU) - Leaf pickup season is officially underway in the city of Elkhart!. Leaf pickup began on Monday, Oct. 31. Starting with Zone A, crews will target a new zone each week, ending with Zone D the week of Nov. 21 (see maps below). If weather permits, crews will start the rotation again with Zone A.
abc57.com
Lindsey Buckingham concert at the Lerner cancelled due to illness
ELKHART, Ind. - Lindsey Buckingham's November 4 show at the Lerner Theatre has been cancelled due to illness within the touring group, the theatre announced Wednesday. Ticket refunds will be made available at the point of purchase. If you bought tickets via credit card, please allow three to five business...
