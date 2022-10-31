ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

How much are taxpayers paying for youth transgender procedures? Federal policies under scrutiny

By SENIOR CONTRIBUTOR
Must Read Alaska
Must Read Alaska
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HHjoy_0isZbatl00

U.S. Health and Human Services’ transgender policies toward children are under scrutiny, the latest federal agency to face Congressional questions over how taxpayer dollars may be pushing the issue and even funding surgeries.

U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace, R-S.C., ranking member on the Subcommittee on Civil Rights & Civil Liberties, sent a letter to Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra raising concerns about the agency’s work to “promote life altering changes to young children.”

“I write to conduct oversight of the federal government’s use of taxpayer funds to promote radical gender ideology and the medical transition of children using pharmaceutical or surgical interventions,” the letter said. “The Biden Administration appears to be encouraging any child, who does not conform to perceptions of masculine or feminine stereotypes, to alter his or her body through potentially irreversible medical or surgical intervention. Instead of funding these life-altering drugs and procedures, our government should be promoting policies to protect vulnerable children – who cannot consent.”

HHS is the latest but not the only federal agency to come under scrutiny for its transgender policies toward children. As The Center Square previously reported, The U.S. State Department’s Diversity, Equity, Inclusion, and Accessibility (DEIA) Strategic Plan also came under Congressional scrutiny for including taxpayer-funded “gender transition care” for employees as well as their children.

Mace said that other western nations have raised concerns about the transgender drugs and surgeries, but that the Biden administration has gone all in.

The letter explicitly requests information to what extent taxpayer dollars are being used to fund these drugs and surgeries.

“HHS, under the guise of ‘gender affirming care,’ now promotes medical interventions such as drugs designed to block puberty, opposite-sex hormones to transition children – both of which do not have FDA approval for use in children’s gender care – and even surgical interventions to remove or alter the gender specific anatomy,” the letter said. “HHS also falsely promotes some of these interventions as ‘reversible’ or ‘partially reversible’ despite potential, serious long-term physical and mental health risks, complications, and regret. The American medical institutions simply do not have enough data to understand outcomes. Children who suffer from mental health conditions are least likely to engage in sound decision making which is where parental control should intervene.

“It is imperative that the American people understand HHS’s role and the use of federal taxpayer money to promote a radical gender ideology that is harming children in our country,” the letter adds.

Casey Harper is a Senior Reporter for the Washington, D.C. Bureau. He previously worked for The Daily Caller, The Hill, and Sinclair Broadcast Group. A graduate of Hillsdale College, Casey’s work has also appeared in Fox News, Fox Business, and USA Today.

Comments / 0

Related
crowdfundinsider.com

Senator Elizabeth Warren, AOC, Others Send Letters to Financial Officials Demanding They Shut the Revolving Door Between Crypto Firms and their Agencies

Multiple Democrat elected officials are slamming public financial agency leaders in a public letter criticizing the “revolving door” of public officials going over to crypto firms. The letter is signed by Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC), Rashida Tlaib, and Jesús “Chuy”...
Benzinga

Elizabeth Warren, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Among Lawmakers Seeking To Stop Crypto Hires From Federal Agencies

Lawmakers in Washington have written to federal financial regulators, seeking details on the steps taken to stop the “revolving door” between the regulatory agencies and the cryptocurrency industry. Senators Elizabeth Warren and Sheldon Whitehouse, along with House members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Jesús G. "Chuy" García, and Rashida Tlaib claimed...
WASHINGTON STATE
CNBC

Amazon quietly gave $400,000 to conservative nonprofit that opposed new antitrust legislation

Amazon quietly donated $400,000 to a conservative nonprofit last year as the group pushed back on antitrust bills being considered in Congress. The Independent Women's Forum, a 501(c)(3) organization, received the six-figure contribution from the e-commerce giant in 2021, the same year the group wrote columns speaking out against bills that could strengthen antitrust enforcement.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
HuffPost

Trump Accuses Judge In Fraud Lawsuit Of 'Communist Takeover' Of His Company

In a particularly unhinged rant Friday, former President Donald Trump accused a New York judge of being part of a “Communist takeover” of his Trump Organization. What Judge Arthur Engoron is actually doing is making decisions concerning a lawsuit against Trump and his three eldest children for $250 million over the alleged use of inflated company financial statements to mislead lenders in obtaining loans.
NEW YORK STATE
Mother Jones

A Group of Former Trump Aides Is Behind Racist and False Anti-Immigrant Ads

Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Baseball fans in California and Pennsylvania watching the playoffs last Saturday had to sit through commercial breaks that included racist, xenophobic ads filled with misleading and false claims. “You worked hard for what you have,” one of the ads says. “Followed the rules, paid your taxes, saved and sacrificed for your piece of the American Dream, and now it is being stolen for you, stolen from your family, stolen from your children. Joe Biden and his fellow Democrats have erased our southern border, and they have released a record number of illegal immigrants into the United States, all at your expense. This giant flood of illegal immigration is draining your paychecks, wrecking your schools, ruining your hospitals, and threatening your family.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Tennessee Lookout

$1.2M settlement reached in feds’ slaughterhouse raid targeting Grainger Co. immigrant workers

A $1.175 million settlement has been reached in a lawsuit over federal agents’ treatment of Latino workers at a Grainger County slaughterhouse, court records show. The proposed settlement agreement was filed late Wednesday in U.S. District Court. It still requires approval from U.S. District Judge Travis McDonough. According to the settlement, the seven Latino workers […] The post $1.2M settlement reached in feds’ slaughterhouse raid targeting Grainger Co. immigrant workers appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
GRAINGER COUNTY, TN
Must Read Alaska

‘Won’t happen.’ Dunleavy says no to putting Covid shots on required vaccine schedule for school enrollment

Alaska Gov. Dunleavy is part of a chorus of Republican governors who sat they won’t adopt the Covid-19 vaccine as a required shot for children enrolled in Alaska schools. “There are not, nor will there be Covid vaccine mandates for the following reasons,” he said in a note to Must Read Alaska. “CDC cannot mandate them. HSS would have to change regs. They will not. They know my position. Statute would have to be passed by the legislature as well. Won’t happen. I would have to sign it. Won’t happen.”
ALASKA STATE
Must Read Alaska

Must Read Alaska

Anchorage, AK
10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Must Read Alaska is news of people, politics, policy, culture, and happenings in Alaska. It is edited by Suzanne Downing, who first landed in Alaska in 1969, and has called it home ever since.

 https://mustreadalaska.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy