Read full article on original website
Related
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween 2022 Block Party Part 1
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage
Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
kinyradio.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements on the date she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring...
alaskasnewssource.com
Meyer says he’s satisfied with Alaska’s ballot count process
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - Alaska Lt. Gov. Kevin Meyer says he is satisfied with Alaska’s ballot counting process and says there are no plans for a statewide hand-count audit of a race like the one he called for two years ago. The Republican oversees elections in Alaska. After the...
alaskapublic.org
Line One: Thriving with HIV/AIDS in Alaska
HIV/AIDS diagnoses have decreased by 8% in the US. In Alaska there are approximately 700 people living with this disease. By decreasing the associated stigma and shame we can better serve those living with the disease while continuing to decrease and eliminate its incidence. Join Dr. Jillian Woodruff MD for...
alaskapublic.org
First decade of Alaska’s dental therapy program shows successes in Yukon-Kuskokwim region
Alaska was the first U.S. state to allow dental therapists – professionals who have certification but who are not dentists — to provide general care for patients’ teeth and mouths. And the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta, the mostly Yup’ik and highly rural region in western Alaska, was the first in the state where dental therapists were allowed to practice.
thealaska100.com
Give thanks for these great events around Alaska this November
Break out the turkey, mashed potatoes and gravy and make time for family, fun and community this Thanksgiving. We’ve carved out a list of events that’ll provide a bounty of good times:. • Anchorage’s tree lighting ceremony: Gather downtown to see Santa and his reindeer as they light...
alaskasnewssource.com
Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The decision on whether to approve a review of Alaska’s constitution is the only ballot measure before Alaska voters this year. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
ktoo.org
‘My phone is constantly blowing up’: Alaska voters contend with increase in campaign text messages
Are you getting a lot of text messages from candidates running for office? You’re not alone. Campaigns are no longer just using the traditional mailer or TV ad to reach voters. Now they’re increasingly popping up on your cellphone. While campaign workers say it’s a better way to...
alaskapublic.org
Subsistence users say feds aren’t investing enough in marine mammal research in Alaska
The Indigenous People’s Council for Marine Mammals met in Anchorage this month for a two-day meeting that included federal scientists from agencies like the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the National Marine Fisheries Service. IPCoMM members said that the federal agencies aren’t doing enough to manage marine mammal...
alaskasnewssource.com
Halloween with a chill, November brings snow
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage and many other areas of the state are seeing a chill as the trick-or-treat hours are in play Monday night. The chill will still be there as we start the month of November, along with a chance of snow. It will be a mix of snow and rain for Southeast Alaska.
alaskalandmine.com
Review: Alaska Daily, Season One – Episode 4: “The Weekend”
(Warning: this article contains spoilers about Season One of ABC’s Alaska Daily) After the clunker that was episode three, I was pleasantly surprised to see the quirks and hometown charm that originally attracted me the show back in action. Alaska Daily gave this lifelong Alaskan something she never knew she needed: an Alaska State Fair episode. Holy Palmer Hay Flats, we’re headed to the Valley! I could not wait to see how they portrayed both the fair as well as the residents, who are often the butt of local jokes. Let’s dive in.
akbizmag.com
First Steps, Last Mile for Rural Alaska Broadband Fiber Projects
GCI’s Bruce Rein leads a survey crew near Eek to identify potential landing locations for the Airraq Network fiber optic cable. With Alaska’s short construction season, every second counts, so work is getting underway immediately on the Airraq Network (pronounced EYE-huk). Less than two weeks after Bethel Native Corporation and GCI announced the project to bring a fiber optic cable up the mouth of the Kuskokwim River, survey crews were already on site.
alaskapublic.org
Walker and Gara band together in Alaska governor’s race with a joint ad against Dunleavy
Gubernatorial candidates Bill Walker and Les Gara took the unusual step Friday of releasing a joint online advertisement against their Republican opponent, incumbent governor Mike Dunleavy. Walker, an independent, and Gara, a Democrat, have both said they are running to unseat Dunleavy. The ad, featuring Walker’s running mate Heidi Drygas,...
alaskasnewssource.com
ACA Health Insurance Open Enrollment period now underway in Alaska
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road. Constitutional convention opposers make case against Ballot Measure 1. Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bicyclist killed in collision with vehicle near Tudor Road
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
alaskasnewssource.com
907 Sports
Voters will decide at the ballot box whether to approve a review of the Alaska Constitution. The decision about whether to approve a constitutional convention is presented to voters every 10 years but has never been enacted. This year, both sides expect a tight vote, which is why they’ve been gearing up for a battle at the ballot box.
KFYR-TV
Many North Dakotans looking facing higher heating costs this winter
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Inflation is high, gas prices are higher, and when winter comes, the cost to heat your home is going to be expensive, too. It’s 65 degrees and sunny in Bismarck Monday, but when the temperature drops, people across the state are going to be spending significantly more to heat their homes.
Comments / 0