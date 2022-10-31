Read full article on original website
AZFamily
UNCUT: Arizona Governor candidate Kari Lake interview AZFamily political reporter Dennis Welch
From the start of her campaign, Lake has made it clear she will be tough on the border. Arizona attorney general talks 2020 election fraud claims during 60 minutes interview. In an interview with 60 minutes, Brnovich called election deniers in his republican party a bunch of "clowns that throw stuff against the wall to see what sticks."
Opinion: The one word that defines Arizona politics
Arizona has a long history of "leave-me-the-hell-alone contrarianism," writes political commentator Jon Gabriel. The politicians and voters reflect this defiance. "They love nothing more than tweaking the noses of outsiders, even if it means cutting off their own in the process."
Judge orders armed group away from Arizona ballot drop boxes
PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge on Tuesday ordered armed members of a group monitoring ballot drop boxes in Arizona to stay at least 250 feet away from the locations following complaints that people wearing masks and carrying guns were intimidating voters. U.S. District Court Judge Michael Liburdi said members of Clean Elections USA, its leader and anyone working with them are also barred from filming or following anyone within 75 feet (23 meters) of a ballot drop box or the entrance to a building that houses one. They also cannot speak to or yell at individuals within that perimeter unless spoken to first. The temporary restraining order was requested by the League of Women Voters of Arizona after Clean Elections USA, encouraged people to watch 24-hour ballot boxes in Maricopa County, Arizona’s most populous county. “It is paramount that we balance the rights of the defendant to engage in their constitutionally protected First Amendment activity with the interest in the plaintiffs and in voters casting a vote free of harassment and intimidation,” Liburdi said.
AZFamily
Kari Lake discusses taxes, border in one-on-one Arizona’s Family interview
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake met with Arizona’s Family for a one-on-one interview on Tuesday afternoon. Arizona’s Family political editor Dennis Welch sat down at Lake’s campaign office to discuss several topics, including taxes and the border. “What is Kari Lake’s political philosophy?”...
Arizona's Most Dangerous Highways
Some highways in Arizona are notoriously dangerous. I-10 between Blythe, California, and Quartzsite, Arizona.By Chevy111 - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, Wikimedia. Be aware of the highways in Arizona that are the most dangerous. The number of accidents and fatalities determines these. This article will look at Arizona's most dangerous highways based on our research.
How One Group Is Tackling Voter Intimidation In Arizona
Fight disinformation: Sign up for the free Mother Jones Daily newsletter and follow the news that matters. Mari Alvarado, a retired public school teacher, has served as an election poll worker in Arizona’s Maricopa County for more than a decade, but she’s never experienced anything like she has in the last two years.
MSNBC
Arizona's Julie Gunnigle may be the last line of defense for democracy
Julie Gunnigle, the Democratic candidate for Maricopa County prosecutor in Arizona, may well be one of the state's last hopes for democracy as we know it, which means she could be one of the last hopes for the country's democracy as we know it. If elected, Gunnigle will bear responsibility...
arizonasuntimes.com
Kari Lake Brings in Harmeet Dhillon to Run Legal Efforts in Arizona on Election Day
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake announced Monday that her team will have experienced attorney Harmeet Dhillon lead the campaign’s legal efforts on election day. “I will never stop fighting for free, fair, and honest elections, and I’m bringing in the big guns to help me do it,” Kari...
KTAR.com
Libertarian Marc Victor drops out of US Senate race, endorses Blake Masters
PHOENIX – Libertarian longshot Marc Victor dropped out of the U.S. Senate race in Arizona on Tuesday and threw his support behind Republican Blake Masters. Victor said he made his decision after a 20-minute discussion with Masters on Monday, just over week before the Nov. 8 general election. “I...
New polling in 2 down-ticket races shows Arizona Democrats moving into lead
PHOENIX – Democrats Adrian Fontes and Kris Mayes have climbed past their Republican opponents in a poll of likely Arizona voters with just days to go before the election. The OH Predictive Insights final survey of the 2022 election season, which was released Monday, showed Fontes ahead of Mark Finchem 48%-42% in the secretary of state race and Mayes ahead of Abraham Hamadeh 45%-42% in the chase for attorney general.
KTAR.com
Residents in Arizona can determine the future of the state’s water
PHOENIX – Voters in Maricopa, Pima and Pinal counties on Nov. 8 will select new board members for the Central Arizona Water Conservation District, which oversees how Colorado River water is delivered through the Central Arizona Project. The district has increased in importance as the state grapples with megadrought...
KOLD-TV
With midterm voting underway, what is the impact of Arizona’s Election Integrity Unit?
TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The midterm election is almost here, and already, there are questions about who might - or might not- accept the results. It could put Arizona’s election integrity unit back in the spotlight. Now in its third year, the unit has taken fire from both parties, but that hasn’t stopped states like Georgia, Florida, and Virginia from using Arizona as a model for their own election units - or even police forces.
Arizona county’s ballot hand-count plan challenged in court
PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona county’s plan to hand count all ballots cast in next week’s election has triggered a court challenge, marking the latest twist to the effort by rural Cochise County to mollify skeptics distrustful of its vote-counting equipment. The lawsuit came Monday as Democrats...
kusi.com
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake surges in polls after exposing fake news media
Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake (R) is favorited to beat her Democrat opponent, Katie Hobbs in the 2022 election. Lake is a former Arizona television anchor, so she is very familiar to Arizona voters, and knows exactly how the “corporate propaganda machine” works to spread fake news. Lake...
theprescotttimes.com
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options
Arizona’s Employees Have New Tax Withholding Options. Employee Tax Withholding Form A-4 Updated to Reflect Lower Rates. Arizona’s Individual Income Tax Withholding Form (Arizona Form A-4) has been updated to reflect Arizona’s lower individual income tax rates. Every Arizona employer is required to make this form available to its Arizona employees by January 31, 2023. The new A-4 form has seven new withholding election rate boxes while retaining both the zero withholding rate option and the line for additional Arizona withholding. If an employee fails to fill out the new A-4 form, the default rate will be 2.0%. Do not send these withholding forms to the Department, they should be kept by the employer and the employee with their tax records.
fox10phoenix.com
Earthquake reported at Arizona - New Mexico border
PHOENIX - A 3.0 magnitude earthquake was reported at the border between Arizona and New Mexico Tuesday night, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The small quake happened just before 11 p.m. on Nov. 1 on the New Mexico side of the border, around 6 miles southwest of Franklin, Arizona.
ABC 15 News
Polling shows tight races in Arizona election
In just eight days the polls will be open for Arizonans that decide to not vote early. It’s a big week for political pollsters. All are looking to get their final election polls out before November 8, and all trying to be the most accurate. Local polling firm OH...
KTAR.com
Polls show tight Arizona races for governor, senator as Election Day nears
PHOENIX – With the general election horse race coming down the home stretch, Arizona’s top two contests are shaping up to be photo finishes. The latest polling shows Republican Blake Masters chipping away at incumbent Mark Kelly’s lead in the U.S. Senate race and GOP gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake holding her narrow edge over Democrat Katie Hobbs.
azbigmedia.com
How your vote can determine the future of Arizona water
Above: Hoover Dam’s Penstock towers take in water from Lake Mead and use it to generate electricity. With less water, the dam generates less electricity, so officials replaced some of the dam’s turbines to increase efficiency. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News) Business News | yesterday | Cronkite News.
KOLD-TV
2 Arizona men win Mexico fishing contest, prize of $1.59 million
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) - Two men from Arizona recently won a Mexico fishing contest, landing them a prize of $1.59 million. Mike Ciardullo and Matt Parsons managed to find the catch of a lifetime, hooking a 344-pound marlin on the very first day of Bisbee’s Black & Blue tournament in Cabo.
