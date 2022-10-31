ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Us Weekly

Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More

Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
News Breaking LIVE

Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25

The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture

Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma

Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Albany Herald

Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her not to do misfire movie 'Passengers'

Rumor has it, Adele isn't just a great singer -- she's also great at career advice. That is, at least, according to Jennifer Lawrence. In an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her career and some sage advice the superstar singer once gave her that, in hindsight, she wishes she'd heeded.
Albany Herald

‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer Teases Drama for Tully & Kate in Season 2 (VIDEO)

“Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully (Katherine Heigl) tells Kate (Sarah Chalke) in the Firefly Lane trailer for the first part of its second season. Unfortunately, that can’t always be true for the best friends at the center of the Netflix series, which...
Albany Herald

Get to Know ‘Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 Breakout Keyla Monterroso Mejia

Abbott Elementary has been appointment viewing since its Season 1 premiere in 2021, but in Season 2 there’s even more reasons to tune into the Emmy-winning comedy which includes the addition of recurring guest star Keyla Monterroso Mejia. The actress broke through in 2021 with her run as hopeful...
Albany Herald

Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark

Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the United States. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became the legal owners of the phrase's trademark for its use on clothing late last month. The story was first reported by Capital B.
