Celebrity Couples Who Adopted Pets Together: Machine Gun Kelly and Megan Fox, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra and More
Proud pet parents! As many stars’ relationships blossom, they often decide to take the next step and expand their blended brood with a new dog or cat. “Welcome Whiskey to the gang XX 🔪❤️,” Machine Gun Kelly introduced his Bengal kitty to his Instagram followers in February 2022 alongside a snap of the twosome and the rapper’s fiancée, Megan Fox.
Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly’s Relationship Timeline, From Costars to Couple
Longing for love? Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly (real name Colson Baker) started off their relationship by being coworkers, but it quickly evolved into something more. The Tennessee native and “Rap Devil” singer met on the set of Midnight in the Switchgrass in March 2020. At the time, Fox was married to Brian Austin […]
Son of Famed Actor Dies at 25
The son of famed actor Tim Roth, has died at 25, according to Variety. The younger Roth’s cause of death was cancer. Cormac was a musician, and Variety notes that he was “talented guitarist, composer and producer.”
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
Albany Herald
Jennifer Lawrence says Adele warned her not to do misfire movie 'Passengers'
Rumor has it, Adele isn't just a great singer -- she's also great at career advice. That is, at least, according to Jennifer Lawrence. In an interview with the New York Times published on Wednesday, the Oscar-winning actress reflected on her career and some sage advice the superstar singer once gave her that, in hindsight, she wishes she'd heeded.
Albany Herald
‘Firefly Lane’ Trailer Teases Drama for Tully & Kate in Season 2 (VIDEO)
“Promise me that we will always be there for each other,” Tully (Katherine Heigl) tells Kate (Sarah Chalke) in the Firefly Lane trailer for the first part of its second season. Unfortunately, that can’t always be true for the best friends at the center of the Netflix series, which...
Albany Herald
‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Adam Devine Returns for ‘Bumper in Berlin’ in First Trailer (VIDEO)
Adam Devine‘s Bumper is back! The fan-favorite acapella-singing character from the popular Pitch Perfect film franchise is heading his own spinoff as Peacock prepares to launch Pitch Perfect: Bumper in Berlin. Officially set to premiere Wednesday, November 23, the series follows Bumper’s continued quest for music stardom with the...
Albany Herald
Get to Know ‘Abbott Elementary’s Season 2 Breakout Keyla Monterroso Mejia
Abbott Elementary has been appointment viewing since its Season 1 premiere in 2021, but in Season 2 there’s even more reasons to tune into the Emmy-winning comedy which includes the addition of recurring guest star Keyla Monterroso Mejia. The actress broke through in 2021 with her run as hopeful...
Albany Herald
Kanye West can't sell 'White Lives Matter' shirts because two Black men own the trademark
Two Black radio hosts in Arizona could be a potential roadblock if Kanye West ever decided to sell his "White Lives Matter" T-shirts in the United States. Ramses Ja and Quinton Ward, hosts of the weekly racial justice radio show Civic Cipher, became the legal owners of the phrase's trademark for its use on clothing late last month. The story was first reported by Capital B.
