Read full article on original website
Related
fox61.com
Things to do in Connecticut this weekend
CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of November, and it will be a great one weather-wise!. But, with Halloween over, what's there to do this weekend around the state? Here are a few ideas you can do with your whole family!. If you're eager to get a jump...
fox61.com
Turkey Tonic soda at Avery's to benefit Connecticut Foodshare
“Turkey Tonic” is a blend of cranberry, orange, and ginger flavors meant to compliment the holiday season. This concoction from Avery's Soda benefits CT Foodshare.
fox61.com
CONNECTICUT FORECAST: Morning - Nov. 5, 2022
This weekend will be unusually warm as an area of high pressure shifts offshore, and the jet stream lifts north. Temperatures will soar into the low to mid 70s.
fox61.com
What issues matter most to Connecticut voters?
HARTFORD, Conn. — Election Day is just around the corner and we took to the streets, towns, and cities to find out what issues are most important to Connecticut voters. Overwhelmingly, people were concerned about rising costs. It tracks with a Quinnipiac University poll released this week that found that 36% of Americans say inflation is the most urgent issue.
Comments / 1