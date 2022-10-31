ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Comments / 1

Related
fox61.com

Things to do in Connecticut this weekend

CONNECTICUT, USA — It's the first weekend of November, and it will be a great one weather-wise!. But, with Halloween over, what's there to do this weekend around the state? Here are a few ideas you can do with your whole family!. If you're eager to get a jump...
CONNECTICUT STATE
fox61.com

What issues matter most to Connecticut voters?

HARTFORD, Conn. — Election Day is just around the corner and we took to the streets, towns, and cities to find out what issues are most important to Connecticut voters. Overwhelmingly, people were concerned about rising costs. It tracks with a Quinnipiac University poll released this week that found that 36% of Americans say inflation is the most urgent issue.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy