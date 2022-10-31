ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Elgin, SC

WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Kindness Rocks rock

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kindness Rocks really rock. And you’ll see that ahead of this year’s Buddy Walk, an annual event that Family Connection of South Carolina holds as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Claire Felder is the creator of Kindness Rocks and Meredith Felder is her...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free

CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
CAMDEN, SC
Eater

Peace of Soul Expands Vegan Breakfast Options in Columbia, South Carolina

Rise and shine, Columbia, South Carolina — Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen now offers vegan breakfast Wednesday through Saturday. That means servings of gluten-free French toast sticks, a vegan breakfast platter, organic grits, and plenty of good coffee before heading to work. While the pandemic shifted a lot of...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Masterpieces by masterminds from across the pond

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic describes its upcoming weekend performance as one part European vacation and one part-time travel to the dawn of the 20th century with works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond. Leading the symphony will be music director, Morihiko...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Contractors from all over also help with the initiative. This year they...
COLUMBIA, SC
News19 WLTX

Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
News19 WLTX

Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
LEXINGTON, SC
abccolumbia.com

Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’

Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”. The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

CPD releases photo of vehicle of interest in deadly apartment shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a vehicle in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday. On Oct. 30 officers were called around midnight to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd, the Spring Lake Apartments. CPD found an elderly man had been shot. Investigators said they believe...
COLUMBIA, SC
WIS-TV

Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
KERSHAW COUNTY, SC

