Meet The Very Hungry Caterpillar at the SC State Museum Accessibility MorningPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
SCDDSN Observes 2022 National Apprenticeship WeekPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
We Z-evoured the Z-eriously Great Burgers at Zesto in West Columbia, SC, Along With a Creamy Butterscotch MilkshakeDeanLandWest Columbia, SC
DDSN Celebrates National Disability Employment Awareness Month: Clarence RaifordPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
This Suburb Was Named the Best Place To Live in South CarolinaKennardo G. JamesRichland County, SC
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Lake Murray Dam Ride and Concert to benefit 9/11 Remembrance Foundation
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The American Infidels VMC South Carolina and the 9/11 Remembrance Foundation will be hosting a concert at the Icehouse Amphitheater and a Motorcycle ride to provide scholarship funds for children of service members who have served since 9/11. This is the fifth year of the event...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Kindness Rocks rock
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Kindness Rocks really rock. And you’ll see that ahead of this year’s Buddy Walk, an annual event that Family Connection of South Carolina holds as part of Down Syndrome Awareness Month. Claire Felder is the creator of Kindness Rocks and Meredith Felder is her...
One Camden resident fills her yard with skeletons and ghosts, letting those come visit for free
CAMDEN, S.C. — Over thirty strands of lights, dozens of blow-up ghosts, and even a cemetery fill the yard of 121 Green Ivy Court in Camden. "I love the holidays, every year I add just a little bit more and a little bit more, it just kinda grew, our yard in Deleware," says Danielle Eichenberg, who has turned her front yard into a Halloween spooktacular for those in the community. "I had so much stuff and we had a very long yard so you couldn't see it all, so we decided to make a path through the yard so that you could actually see all the things through the yard,"
Eater
Peace of Soul Expands Vegan Breakfast Options in Columbia, South Carolina
Rise and shine, Columbia, South Carolina — Peace of Soul Vegan Kitchen now offers vegan breakfast Wednesday through Saturday. That means servings of gluten-free French toast sticks, a vegan breakfast platter, organic grits, and plenty of good coffee before heading to work. While the pandemic shifted a lot of...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Masterpieces by masterminds from across the pond
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The South Carolina Philharmonic describes its upcoming weekend performance as one part European vacation and one part-time travel to the dawn of the 20th century with works spanning from 1889 to 1921 by masterminds from across the pond. Leading the symphony will be music director, Morihiko...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services to host Youth Homelessness Awareness Month events
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - November is Youth Homelessness Awareness Month. Local non-profit Palmetto Place Children and Youth Services are hosting several events this month to bring awareness and resources to displaced youth here in the Midlands. Saturday, Nov. 5, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. an awareness event will be...
Months of preparation in the works to get ready for Sumter's annual Fantasy of Lights
SUMTER, S.C. — If you come to Swan Lake Iris Gardens, you might see crew members hanging up lights. They’re getting ready for the Fantasy of Lights. "Right now it looks like mad chaos," Parks and Gardens Specialist Jontia Williams explained. "We’re prepping in the middle of getting everything up for lights."
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Third Annual Contractors for Hope
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The third annual Contractors for Hope fundraiser to benefit a local food bank Harvest Hope will be taking place Wednesday, Nov. 9, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Steel Hands Brewing in Cayce. Contractors from all over also help with the initiative. This year they...
Sumter shooting incident began over care of a puppy
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Office reports shots were fired at a residence over the weekend after an argument regarding the care of a puppy. On Friday, October 28, 2022, a homeowner and a dog owner engaged in an argument after the dog owner refused to reimburse the homeowner for veterinary bills paid when the puppy was taken for treatment after allegedly being abandoned for months by its owner.
Carolina Lights returning to state fairgrounds
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina State Fair will once again usher in the holiday season with its 4th annual downtown drive-through holiday light show set for Dec. 3 through 26, 2022. Officials say the drive-through light experience will feature more than 100 individual LED light displays along an...
USC Gamecock
USC professor to open family-owned, community bookstore in Five Points, join with Odd Bird Books
Columbia seems to have it all — ample restaurants, music showcases and weekly Soda City markets. But there is one thing that the city may be lacking: a local, community-driven bookstore, according to Columbia residents Clint and Jenna Wallace. That's why the Wallaces are creating the upcoming book store,...
abccolumbia.com
Colonial Life Arena welcomes ‘The Soul II Soul Tour’
Columbia, S.C., (WOLO) — If you are a fan of R&B music, this could be some music to your ears. The Colonial Life Arena is welcoming an all star concert with ‘The Soul II Soul Tour”. The show will feature three-time Grammy nominated, and multi-platinum singer, songwriter...
Pair linked to 5 murders in cross-country crime spree plead guilty in South Carolina
CHESTER, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — Tyler Terry and Adrienne Simpson, the pair linked to five murders and the subjects of a multi-state manhunt in 2021, pleaded guilty Wednesday. The pair was sentenced to life in prison by a Chester County judge. Simpson and Terry were both charged with the murder of Eugene O’Brien Simpson, […]
New devices could finally solve the mystery of Elgin, Lugoff earthquakes
COLUMBIA, S.C. — University of South Carolina researchers could be one step closer to understanding the recent string of earthquakes, known as a swarm, that started just less than a year ago in Kershaw County. Researchers have been analyzing the swarm using devices called seismometers. These devices go into...
WIS-TV
CPD releases photo of vehicle of interest in deadly apartment shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) -The Columbia Police Department said they’re looking for a vehicle in connection to a deadly shooting Tuesday. On Oct. 30 officers were called around midnight to 7645 Garners Ferry Rd, the Spring Lake Apartments. CPD found an elderly man had been shot. Investigators said they believe...
Here's how you can be resourceful with your pumpkins post-Halloween
FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — According to Statista, a consumer data website, around 150 million Americans carved a pumpkin as part of their Halloween celebrations this year. So what should you do with your leftover pumpkin bits and pieces?. One option is to donate them to a local farm. After...
Family remembers Benedict College alum after death Homecoming weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Columbia community is mourning the loss of a Benedict College graduate after he died over the weekend. Investigators say 25-year-old Cin'Que Wilson died Saturday night when he was hit by a car along Bluff Road, not far from Williams-Brice stadium, during homecoming celebrations. Family say...
This Bakery Has The Best Chocolate Chip Cookies In South Carolina
Tasting Table found the best chocolate chip cookies in the country, including this yummy treat in South Carolina.
wach.com
'We're going to meet him again': Family & friends mourn the loss of Benedict College Alum
COLUMBIA, SC — A tragedy rocked two school communities in the Midlands. A Benedict College graduate was also a Richland One teacher and coach who died in a crash over the weekend. Family and friends are talking about their memories of Cin'Que Wilson,. “At this time my family is...
WIS-TV
Building fire claims the life of Kershaw County man
KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West announced the death of a man after a building fire on Monday, Oct. 31. According to officials, around 5: 20 a.m., there was a report of a fire on Waters Road in the Bethune area. The Kershaw County Fire Service...
