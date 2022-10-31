ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver

The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
BUFFALO, NY
NFL World Reacts To Giants' Wide Receiver Trade Rumor

Despite their 6-2 record, the New York Giants sit third in the hotly-contested NFC East. With the playoffs in reach, there's a rumor circling that they might try to make a run this season with a big trade for a big-name wide receiver. According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan,...
DENVER, CO
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline

On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer

The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility

When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay

The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
GREEN BAY, WI
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put

Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
DALLAS, TX
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks.
CHARLOTTE, NC

