Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.

DALLAS, TX ・ 17 HOURS AGO