Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in WashingtonAlina AndrasWashington State
A Fun 3 Day Seattle Itinerary!33andfreeSeattle, WA
Couple sold their house to live permanently on cruise ships because it's cheaper than paying mortgageAabha GopanSeattle, WA
Washington witness photographs multiple hovering orb UFOsRoger MarshLake Forest Park, WA
Kids Eat For Free on Halloween at Local Chain RestaurantsMaria Shimizu ChristensenSeattle, WA
Related
Giants Have Claimed Former Bills Wide Receiver
The New York Giants hope that hiring someone from the Buffalo Bills will pay dividends again. Big Blue claimed wide receiver Isaiah Hodgins off waivers on Wednesday. He'll reunite with general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll, Buffalo's assistant GM and offensive coordinator when making Hodgins the No. 207 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.
NFL World Reacts To Giants' Wide Receiver Trade Rumor
Despite their 6-2 record, the New York Giants sit third in the hotly-contested NFC East. With the playoffs in reach, there's a rumor circling that they might try to make a run this season with a big trade for a big-name wide receiver. According to ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan,...
Giants' Joe Schoen: Kadarius Toney trade was 'best for the organization'
The New York Giants selected Kadarius Toney with the 20th overall pick in the 2021 NFL draft. It was thought he would be the next big thing for the Giants; that he would contribute immediately and have a role with the team for years to come. As we all know...
NFL trade deadline 2022: Giants’ Joe Schoen’s salary cap situation as he ponders wide receiver deals
The Giants’ offense could use some help — and that was evident in Sunday’s loss at Seattle. So what will general manager Joe Schoen do to help coach Brian Daboll’s team?. Well, as you ponder that question — in advance of Tuesday’s 4 p.m. trade deadline...
Cowboys Release Former 2nd Round Pick After Trade Deadline
On Tuesday afternoon, the NFL's trade deadline came and went without the Dallas Cowboys making a move. However, not long after the deadline passed, the Cowboys made headlines with one roster decision. The team released defensive tackle Trysten Hill, who was a second-round pick by the team just three years ago.
Rams Have Reportedly Made Blockbuster Trade Offer
The Los Angeles Rams are known for their wheeling and dealing ways in recent years, and now it looks like the team out in Hollywood is looking to make another big splash. Per Dov Kleiman (via NFL reporter Albert Breer), the Rams have offered the Carolina Panthers "multiple 1st round picks" for edge rusher Brian Burns.
Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes shares first impression of WR Kadarius Toney
The Kansas City Chiefs made a splash before the trade deadline with the acquisition of Kadarius Toney. The Chiefs dealt draft pricks to the New York Giants for the young receiver, who has shown to be productive when healthy on the field. Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes has connected with various...
NBC Sports
Josh McDaniels: Raiders aren’t good enough and that’s my responsibility
When Josh McDaniels became head coach of the Raiders this offseason, he was taking over a playoff team, and in the offseason, he added one of the NFL’s top playmakers in Davante Adams. Expectations were high. The results have not been good. The Raiders are 2-5 and turned in...
NFL Analysis Network
This Packers-Jets Trade Sends WR Elijah Moore To Green Bay
The New York Jets have gotten off to a much stronger-than-anticipated start this season as they are 5-3 heading into their big-time showdown with the Buffalo Bills in Week 9. Winning at that clip is not an easy task in the NFL as Joe Douglas and Robert Saleh have done an excellent job rebuilding the culture and franchise for Gang Green. Could a trade with the Green Bay Packers be on the horizon?
Packers' Rejected Trade Offer For Chase Claypool Revealed, per Report
On a NFL trade deadline day that saw a record number of deals, one team's inactivity has made headlines. The Green Bay Packers didn't make a move despite losing their past four games. The Packers were widely expected to pursue a wide receiver to bolster Aaron Rodgers' depleted receiving corps but ...
Cowboys Seek 'Super Bowl Trade,' Says NFL Source as Jerry Jones Does 'Self-Evaluation'
The Cowboys are flying with a 6-2 record, but head coach Mike McCarthy is wary of the team getting ahead of itself. Meanwhile, the front office is apparently trying to get way ahead with a "Super Bowl trade.''
The Rams' moves at the trade deadline will tell us a lot about this team and its future
The Rams have hit an important moment in their season. Sitting at 3-4 and in third place in the NFC West, they’ve fallen way short of expectations after winning the Super Bowl in February. Is it a Super Bowl hangover? The result of their aggressive roster-building approach? Just sheer bad injury luck?
NFL trade deadline 2022 rumors, updates: Eagles, Giants shopping for offense | Latest buzz
This could get interesting. With a little more than 24 hours until Tuesday’s 4 p.m. ET NFL trade deadline, buzz is growing that the New York Giants and Philadelphia Eagles are looking to load up for the stretch run. Per FOX Sports NFC East reporter Ralph Vacchiano:. The Giants...
Dolphins Make Moves on Offensive Line
The Miami Dolphins made moves with Liam Eichenberg and Austin Jackson, along with made a practice squad transaction
Giants’ Joe Schoen makes right decision by not dealing draft picks at trade deadline
Sometimes the best trades are the ones that never get made and that’s the smart conclusion Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll came to at their first trade deadline together as the team’s chief decision makers. This is not a team on the brink...
Bills become part of NFL trade deadline history
The Buffalo Bills helped make NFL history on Tuesday. At 4 p.m., the trade deadline for the league came and passed. Before that, the Bills (6-1) and general manager Brandon Beane clocked in with two moves. Buffalo sent running back Zack Moss and a draft pick to the Indianapolis Colts...
Cowboys News: Jerry Jones and league not seeing eye-to-eye, Trysten sent packing, Cooks stays put
Cowboys news doesn’t take a bye week. Plenty of action for America’s Team in the headlines to kick off November, but the lead story is the team’s inaction at the trade deadline. We’ve got details on why negotiations for Texans wideout Brandin Cooks broke down at the last minute… and how Cooks himself reacted. Trysten Hill was apparently on the trade block, but getting no suitors, he’s now out the door. And a team big shot just dropped a big hint as to when Tyron Smith may be back in action.
Raleigh News & Observer
Jets Trade Denzel Mims Before Deadline? Two Proposals For New York to Consider
It's been two months since Denzel Mimsrequested a tradefrom the Jets. Either the wide receiver is moved on Tuesday before the deadline passes at 4:00 p.m. ET or he sticks around for the rest of this season, trying to make the most of limited playing time in his third year with New York.
The only thing left for Packers to lose is Odell Beckham Jr.
The Green Bay Packers failed to make any moves by the Nov. 1 trade deadline. For that reason, the Packers are the biggest losers in the NFC North this week. It’s been a tough week for the Packers. First, there was losing in primetime to the Buffalo Bills in...
Citrus County Chronicle
Panthers' QB situation could get interesting moving forward
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Carolina Panthers interim coach Steve Wilks is sticking with P.J. Walker as the team’s starting quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. That's not a surprise considering the spark Walker has brought to the offense the last two weeks.
Comments / 0