J.J. Watt miffed that Vikings fans didn't appreciate his Jared Allen sack dance: 'Don't get it twisted'

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
 3 days ago
J.J. Watt sacked Minnesota quarterback Kirk Cousins on Sunday then celebrated with the sack dance of a Vikings legend.

After the game, he was miffed that Vikings fans in attendance didn't appreciate the gesture.

The sack took place in the fourth quarter and ended a Vikings drive as Minnesota led, 34-28, which held for the final score. It was his second of the day. He then got down on one knee and moved his arm in a swirling motion as if he were roping a calf, a la Jared Allen.

Allen made the gesture his signature move as he tallied 136 sacks during a career that will likely land him in the Hall of Fame. Vikings fans were understandably not in the mood to see an opposing player commandeer it for the takedown of a Minnesota quarterback. They let Watt hear it with a round of boos.

After the game, Watt decided to clear the air that the gesture was intended to honor Allen on a day that he was inducted into the Vikings Ring of Honor. No disrespect. Also, "don't get it twisted," Vikings fans.

He also clarified that it was Vikings fans' fault for misinterpreting the gesture in the first place.

"I also want to clear up — clearly the fans here misinterpreted my Jared Allen tribute," Watt told reporters, per ESPN. "Jared Allen's one of my favorite players of all time, and that was absolutely a way to honor him on his night here. Zero disrespect. I would never disrespect him.

"I have a lot of respect for Jared Allen, so I hope that clears that up."

So did Watt expect Vikings fans to cheer him on as he celebrated with Allen's dance after sacking one of their own? Apparently?

Either way, Watt's explanation doesn't seem likely to sway Vikings fans in his direction. Maybe next time, just embrace the boos and move on.

