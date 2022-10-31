BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch netted the go-ahead goal with just over nine minutes remaining and the Buffalo Sabres scored five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for...

