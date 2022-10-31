Read full article on original website
Tiffin Indian Cuisine opens 10th location in MalvernMarilyn JohnsonMalvern, PA
What If Bryce Harper Had Signed With The Yankees?IBWAAWashington, PA
Opinion: More Policing Will Only Sour The Relationship Between Drexel University Students and Philadelphia ResidentsCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
Opinion: Why Some Homicides Get More Media Coverage Than OthersCamille P.Philadelphia, PA
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
Anthony Rizzo opting out is worse news for Yankees than you think
Not that it’s a surprise, but this week, a report from The Athletic revealed New York Yankees first baseman Anthony Rizzo is expected to opt out of his contract for the 2023 season. He holds a $16 million player option but is looking for one more shot at a multi-year payday.
FOX 28 Spokane
World Series: Tied 1-all, Astros-Phils resume after rainout
The Phillie Phanatic, Dr. J and Mike Schmidt are ready — as are the Houston Astros and Philadelphia Phillies — to hit the field at the World Series after a rainout. Game 3 was postponed Monday night with the teams tied 1-all, the washout at Citizens Bank Park pushing the Fall Classic schedule back by a day. Astros righty Lance McCullers Jr. is still set to pitch for the Astros on Tuesday night. The Phillies changed their pitching plans, with Ranger Suárez set to start instead of Noah Syndergaard. The rain wiped a Halloween performance by the popular Phanatic mascot. Philadelphia sports greats Julius Erving and Schmidt had been set to throw out ceremonial balls, along with former Flyers star Bernie Parent and Eagles Super Bowl champion Brandon Graham.
FOX 28 Spokane
World Series: Phils hammering away at home, lead Astros 2-1
Bryce Harper and the hammering Philadelphia Phillies clearly are enjoying a home-field edge at Citizens Bank Park. More like a homer field advantage. Harper started the Phillies’ World Series record-tying barrage of five home runs Tuesday night in a 7-0 romp over the Houston Astros for a 2-1 lead. The rout boosted the Phils’ mark to 6-0 at home this postseason, fueled by the 17 homers they’ve hit in those wins. The Phillies are 22-9 all-time at the Bank in the postseason since hosting their first playoff game there in 2007. Cristian Javier pitches next for the Astros in Game 4 on Wednesday night against Aaron Nola.
FOX 28 Spokane
Football, World Series most popular on television
NEW YORK (AP) — Sports ruled the day again in the Nielsen company’s list of the most popular programs in prime-time television. NBC’s Sunday night football game, this week matching Green Bay and Buffalo, led the way with just under 20 million viewers. The World Series between Philadelphia and Houston started with two games seen by around 11 million people. For Fox, it was good news that the two teams split the opening games, since a World Series only tends to gain television momentum when it goes longer. The most popular scripted show for the week was CBS’ “Young Sheldon,” seen by roughly seven million people on Thursday night.
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
Four Astros pitchers no-hit the Phillies in World Series game 4
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Hammered the night before, Cristian Javier and the Houston Astros desperately needed to figure how to keep Bryce Harper and the Phillies in the ballpark. How about a no-hitter, would that do? Javier and Houston’s bullpen combined on just the second no-hitter in World Series history, silencing a booming lineup and boisterous […]
Philadelphia restaurant owners turn down catering Astros before World Series game
Two Philadelphia restaurants were unable to accommodate catering requests made by the Houston Astros ahead of Game 3 of the World Series.
First Lady Jill Biden Cheers on Philadelphia Phillies at Game 4 of World Series
First lady and lifelong Philadelphia Phillies fan Jill Biden was in attendance for the Phillies' 5-0 loss to the Houston Astros in game four of the World Series Wednesday night at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia. The Phillies were no-hit in only the second ever no-hitter in World Series history.
Fuel, Outlaws lone unbeatens left in Overwatch League playoffs
The Dallas Fuel and Houston Outlaws are each one win away from the Overwatch League grand final, as both breezed
