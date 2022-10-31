Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Porterville Recorder
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
Percentages: FG .448, FT 1.000. 3-Point Goals: 10-29, .345 (Carter Jr. 2-2, Okeke 2-3, Hampton 2-4, Bol 1-1, Houstan 1-3, F.Wagner 1-5, Suggs 1-9, Bamba 0-1, Banchero 0-1). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 10 (Bol 4, F.Wagner 2, Bamba, Carter Jr., Hampton, Suggs). Turnovers: 24 (Bol 6,...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
Porterville Recorder
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
Dallas140—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Robertson, Benn), 6:49 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Fiala 3 (Grundstrom, Doughty), 5:21. 3, Dallas, Robertson 5 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:01 (pp). 4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 10:17. 5, Dallas, Hintz 5, 10:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 4 (Arvidsson, Danault), 14:37 (pp). 7, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Robertson, Benn), 18:37 (pp).
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
L.A. CLIPPERS (109) George 10-20 5-6 28, Morris Sr. 8-14 1-1 21, Zubac 2-5 1-2 5, Jackson 4-11 4-4 12, Kennard 2-3 0-0 6, Batum 1-4 1-1 4, Coffey 0-0 0-0 0, Mann 2-3 0-0 5, Brown 6-8 1-3 13, Powell 3-6 2-2 9, Wall 3-10 0-0 6. Totals 41-84 15-19 109.
Porterville Recorder
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100
Percentages: FG .538, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Banton 3-3, Boucher 3-5, Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Siakam 1-5, Achiuwa 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 11 (Siakam 3, Anunoby 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).
Porterville Recorder
Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murray 5-12, Hunter 2-5, Young 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Griffin 1-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Martin 0-1, Collins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Holiday, Collins, Hunter, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (Murray 3, Collins 2, A.Holiday, Young). Steals: 12...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
Percentages: FG .418, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Bey 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-7, Stewart 2-3, Hayes 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Livers 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bey, Hayes, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Bogdanovic 7, Bey 3, Hayes 3, Cunningham 2,...
Porterville Recorder
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
Box score: Grizzlies 111, Trail Blazers 106
NBA box score for Wednesday’s game between the Memphis Grizzlies and Portland Trail Blazers played in Portland, Oregon.
Porterville Recorder
Arizona 3, Florida 1
Arizona012—3 First Period_None. Penalties_Lundell, FLA (Hooking), 5:06; Bennett, FLA (Interference), 14:47; Fischer, ARI (Interference), 19:10; Bennett, FLA (Cross Checking), 19:54; Stecher, ARI (Unsportsmanlike Conduct), 19:54. Second Period_1, Florida, White 3 (Bennett, Mahura), 8:24. 2, Arizona, Crouse 4 (Guenther, Maccelli), 13:47 (pp). Penalties_Fischer, ARI (Tripping), 4:42; Carlsson, FLA (Hooking), 12:16;...
Porterville Recorder
Seattle 5, Calgary 4
Calgary022—4 First Period_1, Seattle, Soucy 1 (Bjorkstrand, Burakovsky), 14:58. Second Period_2, Calgary, Zadorov 2 (Toffoli, Lindholm), 6:28. 3, Calgary, Kadri 5 (Weegar, Tanev), 8:14. 4, Seattle, Geekie 3 (Oleksiak), 13:10. Third Period_5, Calgary, Toffoli 4 (Lindholm), 1:34. 6, Calgary, Lewis 2 (Ritchie), 1:51. 7, Seattle, Sprong 2 (Bjorkstrand, Wennberg),...
Porterville Recorder
NHL Conference Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Porterville Recorder
Wednesday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
Porterville Recorder
Boston 6, Pittsburgh 5
Pittsburgh1400—5 First Period_1, Pittsburgh, Crosby 5, 0:30. 2, Boston, Coyle 4 (Frederic, Greer), 5:19. 3, Boston, Lauko 1 (Foligno), 13:20. Second Period_4, Pittsburgh, Malkin 5 (Joseph, McGinn), 1:47. 5, Pittsburgh, Archibald 2 (Rutta, McGinn), 8:42. 6, Pittsburgh, Rust 4 (Dumoulin, Guentzel), 11:16. 7, Pittsburgh, Rakell 5 (Malkin, Zucker), 11:36. 8, Boston, Marchand 3 (DeBrusk, Lindholm), 12:57 (pp).
Porterville Recorder
NHL Expanded Glance
NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Carolina at Tampa Bay, 7 p.m. Washington at Detroit, 7 p.m. Boston at N.Y. Rangers, 7:30 p.m. Montreal at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. N.Y. Islanders...
Comments / 0