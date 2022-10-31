ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

UN chief attempts to rescue grain deal amid global concern over Russia ‘hunger games’

By Andy Gregory
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Putin smirks as he's asked about 'sending everyone to heaven' in nuclear war

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres is scrambling to revive the Black Sea grain export deal aimed at easing a global food crisis, expressing “deep concern” over Russia’s unilateral suspension of the agreement with Ukraine.

Vladimir Putin’s regime wrote to Mr Guterres on Saturday to announce it was “indefinitely” halting its participation in the deal because it could not “guarantee safety of civilian ships” travelling under the pact, after accusing Ukraine of a major drone attack on its Black Sea fleet stationed in illegaly annexed Crimea.

The move will drastically cut shipments of grain from Ukraine, a nation frequently described as the “world’s breadbasket”, and global wheat prices were expected to soar on Monday in what Kyiv labelled Moscow’s “hunger games”.

Mr Guterres delayed his departure for the Arab League Summit in Algiers by a day and was engaging in “intense contacts aiming at the end of the Russian suspension of its participation”, the UN said on Sunday.

Ukraine warned that 218 vessels had been “effectively blocked” by Moscow’s decision, with president Voldymyr Zelensky claiming that the move threatened large-scale famine in Africa and Asia.

When the agreement was signed, the UN World Food Programme said some 47 million people were suffering “acute hunger” after Mr Putin’s war halted Ukrainian shipments, causing global food shortages and sending prices soaring.

The deal had ensured safe passage in and out of Odesa and two other Ukrainian ports in what an official called a “de facto ceasefire” for the ships and facilities covered. More than 9 million tonnes of corn, wheat, sunflower products, barley, rapeseed and soy were exported as a result.

Ukraine’s military claimed that Russia itself may have been responsible for the drone attack on Moscow’s fleet in Sevastopol on Saturday, with Kyiv’s foreign minister Dmytro Kuleba accusing Mr Putin of using the explosions some 137 miles away from the grain corridor as a “false pretext” for a long-intended move.

Turkey, which brokered the deal on 22 July alongside the UN, said its defence minister was in talks with Russian and Ukrainian counterparts to resume the agreement and had asked parties to avoid any “provocation”.

The Joint Coordination Centre – the body established by the UN, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine which coordinated the deal – said on Saturday night that it was “discussing next steps” in the wake of Moscow’s decision, with at least 10 ships awaiting entry to the humanitarian corridor.

The following night, it announced that the UN, Ukraine and Turkey had agreed on a plan to move 14 vessels currently in Turkish waters on Monday, and for inspections to be provided to 40 outbound ships – with Moscow’s delegation informed of the plans.

The grain deal had been due to expire on 19 November, ahead of which date Russia had repeatedly claimed to have serious problems with the agreement, while Mr Zelensky has accused Moscow of blocking some 175 ships in the corridor since September.

Mr Guterres, who had pushed for an extension beyond the expiry date, was also seeking on Sunday to achieve “the renewal and full implementation of the initiative to facilitate exports of food and fertiliser from Ukraine, as well as removing the remaining obstacles to the exports of Russian food and fertiliser”, the UN said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xcn1t_0isZZMA500
United Nations secretary-general Antonio Guterres addresses delegates at the General Assembly last month (AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)

Facing an increasing threat from Ukrainian counteroffensives, Mr Putin has increasingly resorted to Russian drone and missile attacks on Ukrainian infrastructure in recent weeks – which have destroyed more than 30 per cent of Ukraine’s energy capacity.

Kyiv often accuses Russia of using its Black Sea Fleet to fire cruise missiles at Ukrainian civilian targets, and some military analysts say this makes the fleet a legitimate military target.

In a remarkable accusation against a Nato member, Russia’s defence ministry claimed on Saturday that British Royal Navy “specialists” had helped to coordinate the attack on its fleet at Sevastopol – and of involvement in “terrorist attack” on the Nord Stream gas pipelines last month.

The UK’s Ministry of Defence called Russia’s allegations “false claims of an epic scale” intended to “detract from their disastrous handling of the illegal invasion of Ukraine”.

Moscow’s deputy UN ambassador Dmitry Polyansky said Russia had asked the UN Security Council to meet on Monday to discuss the Sevastopol attack, which Ukraine has neither confirmed nor denied responsibility for.

Mr Zelensky, meanwhile, called for a strong response from the UN and G20 to what he called Russia’s nonsensical move on the grain deal.

US president Joe Biden called Russia’s decision “purely outrageous” and warned it would increase starvation, while his secretary of state Antony Blinken accused Moscow of weaponising food.

“Any act by Russia to disrupt these critical grain exports is essentially a statement that people and families around the world should pay more for food or go hungry,” Mr Blinken said.

However, Russia’s ambassador retorted that Washington’s response to the “terrorist attack” on Sevastopol was “truly outrageous”, accusing the US of failing to condemn “reckless actions by the Kyiv regime” and of “disregarding” Moscow’s claims of British involvement.

Additional reporting by AP

Comments / 0

Related
americanmilitarynews.com

US forces now on the ground in Ukraine

U.S. military personnel are now on the ground in Ukraine, keeping track of and inspecting weapons the U.S. has shipped to Ukrainian forces, a senior defense official announced during a Pentagon background briefing on Monday. These U.S. personnel are some of the first the Pentagon has acknowledged have entered Ukraine since Russia launched its large scale invasion of the country in February.
Gizmodo

White House Warns Russia Against Shooting Down U.S. Satellites

The National Security Council is having to respond to comments made earlier this week by a senior Russian foreign ministry official who warned that commercial satellites operated by the U.S. and its allies, if used to support the Ukrainian war effort, could become legitimate targets. Konstantin Vorontsov, deputy director of...
Newsweek

Putin Facing 'Imminent Russian Disaster' in Ukraine: Retired U.S. General

Retired U.S. General Mark Hertling said Russian President Vladimir Putin is facing an imminent disaster in Ukraine and that his mobilization is causing more problems than it is solving. Hertling took to Twitter on Wednesday to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine in a series of tweets....
The Drive

Ukraine Strikes Back: Multiple Explosions Rock Russian Border Towns

A spate of apparent attacks against targets in a border region of Russia suggests a new and possibly sustained campaign by Ukraine. With much attention focused on new air defense systems to strengthen Ukraine’s ability to defeat Russian missile and drone attacks, the Ukrainian military appears to have launched a missile barrage of its own targeting Belgorod in western Russia. According to claims by Russian state news agencies, the attacks left an undisclosed number of people in the region, which borders Ukraine, killed or injured, with a rail line and an ammunition dump being among the apparent targets.
Washington Examiner

‘Pandemic of the unvaccinated’ turned out to be just another Democratic lie

For months, the Left in the United States told us to get the vaccine to prevent transmission of COVID. The vaccine was touted as efficient, effective, and a key to saving lives because it stopped the virus from spreading. But last week, while giving testimony to the European Parliament, Pfizer executive Janine Small admitted that Pfizer did not test to determine whether the vaccine would prevent the spread of COVID. This admission debunked essentially everything the Left told people about vaccination and showed the “pandemic of the unvaccinated” narrative was nothing but another Democratic lie.
TheConversationAU

Could Russia collapse?

Among the many questions asked about Russia’s disastrous war against Ukraine, one of them is posed only very rarely: can Russia survive what seems increasingly likely to be a humiliating defeat at the hands of its smaller neighbour? On the face of it, the prospect seems almost absurd. Vladimir Putin may have been weakened by a trio of crucial miscalculations – about Russian military strength, Ukrainian resolve, and Western unity – but there’s no evidence yet that he’s on the verge of losing his grip on power, much less the Russian state imploding. There have been few significant demonstrations on the streets...
TheDailyBeast

‘Final Destruction’: Russia Threatens Norway With Ugly Fallout

Russia announced Wednesday that it views Norway’s work with other countries in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization as provocative, warning that Norway’s efforts to bolster its military in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine this year will likely be the death knell for Oslo-Moscow relations moving forward.“Oslo is now among the most active supporters of NATO's involvement in the Arctic,” Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said Wednesday, according to TASS. “We consider such developments near Russian borders as Oslo's deliberate pursuit of a destructive course toward escalation of tensions in the Euro-Arctic region and the final destruction of Russian-Norwegian...
TheDailyBeast

Putin’s Close Ally Joins War Hours After Revenge-Bombs

It was rush hour on a Monday morning, the kids just heading off to school, when the bombs started to fall on Kyiv and war finally returned to the Ukrainian capital. At least 14 people were killed and 100 were wounded in Russian missile attacks on Kyiv and other cities across Ukraine in what President Vladimir Putin confirmed was a reprisal for the attack on a key bridge that connects Russia to occupied Crimea. That blast Saturday, interrupting a crucial re-supply route for the Russian army in the south of Ukraine, was a symbolic and logistical hammer blow to Putin’s efforts to keep hold of illegally annexed Ukrainian territory.
Daily Mail

Four Russian fighter jets are intercepted after flying into Polish air space

Four Russian fighter jets were intercepted and forced to return to base after they infringed on Polish air space, according to Italy's air force. Aeronautica Militare announced that the squadron took off from the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad, sandwiched between Poland and Lithuania, and flew an aggressive path which took them through Polish skies - though the post did not specify when the infringement occurred.
Business Insider

The war in Ukraine may keep Russia's new Su-75 stealth fighter jet out of the air

The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at building a fifth-generation fighter for export. But the war in Ukraine has isolated Moscow internationally and raised doubts about Russian hardware. Those issues may steer even Russia's traditional defense partners toward other fighter options. The Su-75 "Checkmate" is Russia's attempt at an export...
The Atlantic

China Accidentally Made Our Gas Much Cheaper

You’d be forgiven, at this point, for believing in what the MSNBC host Chris Hayes calls the “gas prices monocausal theory” of American politics. Every major political dynamic, every twist and turn in approval polling and legislative possibility, seems driven by whether gas prices are going up or down.
Daily Mail

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with a 'worsening shortage of capable officers' and four of the five commanding generals fired since war began, MoD reveals

Russia's military leadership is 'increasingly dysfunctional', with the war in Ukraine being spearheaded by rookie officers as Putin's forces are beaten back on the battlefield. Four out of five of Russia's top generals have been sacked since the start of the war, Britain's Ministry of Defence (MoD) said today, with...
Newsweek

Ukraine Reveals How Many Missiles Putin Has Left: 'Defeat Is Inevitable'

Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksii Reznikov revealed Friday morning the number of missiles Russia has left and said that defeating Russian President Vladimir Putin's military is "inevitable." Reznikov posted an illustration on Twitter showing that, as of October 12, Russia has 609 missiles left out of 1,844 missiles it had when...
Newsweek

Russia May Pay a Stiff Price for Bringing Iran Into the War | Opinion

On Monday, the Ukraine-Russia war took a new turn when deadly Iranian-supplied "kamikaze" drones hit the streets of Kiev. The Shahed 136's may be less sophisticated than Ukraine's Turkish-made Bayraktar drones, but they are cheap, can travel long distances, and are hard to detect, giving Russia the power to change the equilibrium in this enduring war.
The Independent

The Independent

905K+
Followers
294K+
Post
450M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy