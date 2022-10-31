Read full article on original website
Oklahoma City 116, Orlando 108
ORLANDO (108) Banchero 6-13 3-3 15, Bol 4-6 4-4 13, Carter Jr. 10-15 8-8 30, F.Wagner 8-18 3-3 20, Ross 0-0 0-0 0, Okeke 2-3 0-0 6, Bamba 1-4 0-0 2, Hampton 4-7 0-0 10, Houstan 1-5 0-0 3, K.Harris 0-2 0-0 0, Suggs 3-14 2-2 9. Totals 39-87 20-20 108.
Phoenix 116, Minnesota 107
Percentages: FG .425, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 13-34, .382 (Edwards 5-10, Towns 3-7, Prince 2-6, Reid 1-2, Russell 1-3, McLaughlin 1-4, McDaniels 0-1, Nowell 0-1). Team Rebounds: 15. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (Edwards, Gobert, Prince, Towns). Turnovers: 16 (Russell 4, Towns 4, Edwards 3, McDaniels 3, Gobert, Nowell).
Philadelphia 7, Houston 0
LOB_Houston 8, Philadelphia 2. HR_Harper (1), Bohm (1), Marsh (1), Schwarber (1), Hoskins (1). Umpires_Home, Dan Iassogna; First, Jordan Baker; Second, Lance Barksdale; Third, Alan Porter; Right, Pat Hoberg; Left, James Hoye. T_3:08. A_45,712 (42,792).
Toronto 143, San Antonio 100
Percentages: FG .538, FT .938. 3-Point Goals: 14-33, .424 (Banton 3-3, Boucher 3-5, Flynn 2-2, Trent Jr. 2-6, Porter Jr. 1-2, Anunoby 1-3, Barnes 1-4, Siakam 1-5, Achiuwa 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 6 (Achiuwa, Anunoby, Banton, Barnes, Boucher, Koloko). Turnovers: 11 (Siakam 3, Anunoby 2,...
N.Y. Islanders 3, Chicago 1
Chicago001—1 First Period_1, N.Y. Islanders, Lee 5 (Palmieri, Nelson), 17:35 (pp). Penalties_N.Y. Islanders bench, served by Wahlstrom (Interference), 2:56; Cizikas, NYI (Match Penalty), 2:56; Khaira, CHI (Tripping), 11:44; Athanasiou, CHI (Interference), 14:58; Dickinson, CHI (Misconduct), 17:23. Second Period_None. Penalties_Wahlstrom, NYI (Tripping), 16:08; Athanasiou, CHI (Holding Stick), 18:18. Third Period_2,...
Atlanta 112, N.Y. Knicks 99
Percentages: FG .411, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 12-34, .353 (Murray 5-12, Hunter 2-5, Young 2-7, A.Holiday 1-1, Griffin 1-2, J.Holiday 1-3, Johnson 0-1, Martin 0-1, Collins 0-2). Team Rebounds: 12. Team Turnovers: 2. Blocked Shots: 4 (A.Holiday, Collins, Hunter, Murray). Turnovers: 7 (Murray 3, Collins 2, A.Holiday, Young). Steals: 12...
L.A. Clippers 109, Houston 101
Percentages: FG .488, FT .789. 3-Point Goals: 12-33, .364 (Morris Sr. 4-8, George 3-8, Kennard 2-3, Mann 1-2, Powell 1-2, Batum 1-3, Wall 0-3, Jackson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 1. Blocked Shots: 6 (Batum 2, Brown, Jackson, Mann, Zubac). Turnovers: 14 (George 5, Powell 3, Wall 2, Zubac...
Cleveland 114, Boston 113
Percentages: FG .409, FT .963. 3-Point Goals: 11-41, .268 (Brown 3-10, Williams 2-6, Tatum 2-9, Brogdon 1-3, White 1-3, Horford 1-4, Smart 1-5, Hauser 0-1). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 9 (Tatum 4, White 2, Horford, Kornet, Williams). Turnovers: 14 (Tatum 6, Brogdon 3, Brown 3, Horford,...
Milwaukee 116, Detroit 91
Percentages: FG .418, FT .933. 3-Point Goals: 11-31, .355 (Bey 3-7, Bogdanovic 3-7, Stewart 2-3, Hayes 1-2, Ivey 1-4, Livers 1-4, Joseph 0-1, Knox II 0-1, Cunningham 0-2). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 3 (Bey, Hayes, Stewart). Turnovers: 21 (Bogdanovic 7, Bey 3, Hayes 3, Cunningham 2,...
Dallas 5, Los Angeles 2
Dallas140—5 First Period_1, Dallas, Hintz 4 (Robertson, Benn), 6:49 (pp). Second Period_2, Los Angeles, Fiala 3 (Grundstrom, Doughty), 5:21. 3, Dallas, Robertson 5 (Heiskanen, Hintz), 9:01 (pp). 4, Dallas, Seguin 3 (Heiskanen, Gurianov), 10:17. 5, Dallas, Hintz 5, 10:31. 6, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 4 (Arvidsson, Danault), 14:37 (pp). 7, Dallas, Pavelski 5 (Robertson, Benn), 18:37 (pp).
UCLA Men's Basketball Defeats Concordia in Preseason Exhibition
Jaime Jaquez Jr. and Tyger Campbell combined for 50 points in the unofficial tip-off to the Bruins' season.
Today in Sports History-Rice 1st in NFL to 1,000 receptions
1899 — Jim Jeffries beats Sailor Tom Sharkey to retain the world heavyweight title after referee George Siler stops the fight in the 25th round at the Greater New York Athletic Club. 1934 — Lou Gehrig wins the American League Triple Crown after hitting .363 with 49 HR, and...
Jags' Etienne, Vikings' Jefferson among best bets to score
Finally, there’s some new players in the best bets for the week. Discover which players are making their first, but possibly not last, appearances as the best bets to score in Week 9. Running Back. JOSH JACOBS, Raiders. There were numerous questions about whether Jacobs could shoulder the load...
Wednesday's Transactions
NEW YORK METS — Announced vice president of communications Harold Kaufman to transition into a communications consulting role. SAN ANTONIO SPURS — Signed G Jordan Hall to a rest-of-season contract. FOOTBALL. National Football League. ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed LB Kamu Grugier-Hill to the active roster. Waived K Rodrigo...
