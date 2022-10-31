ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Tavares' 11th career hat trick sends Maple Leafs past Flyers

TORONTO (AP) — John Tavares had his 11th career hat trick and added an assist as the Toronto Maple Leafs snapped a four-game skid with a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night. “He was on it,” said Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, who had a goal...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Sabres score five goals in third to rally over Penguins

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Alex Tuch scored with 9:26 left and the Buffalo Sabres had five goals in the third period to rally past the Pittsburgh Penguins 6-3 on Wednesday night. Victor Oloffson, Tage Thompson, JJ Peterka and Kyle Okposo also scored for Buffalo. Eric Comrie made 18 saves.
BUFFALO, NY
Green scores 17 as Bulls cruise past Hornets 106-88

CHICAGO (AP) — On an off night for two of Chicago's biggest stars, Javonte Green and the rest of the Bulls picked up the slack. Green scored 17 points on 7-for-7 shooting, leading a strong performance by Chicago's reserves and helping the Bulls beat the Charlotte Hornets 106-88 on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, IL

