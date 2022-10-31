Read full article on original website
myprimetimenews.com
Early In-Person Voting for the 2022 General Election Available Statewide
Denver, Colo. – Early in-person voting is now available statewide. Starting today, the minimum number of required drop boxes and voting centers must be open. This year, 411 drop boxes and over 350 voting centers will be available for eligible Colorado voters to submit their ballots for the November 8th General Election.
myprimetimenews.com
AARP CO fight results in lower Xcel gas rate hike
AARP helped save Colorado Xcel customers $138 million, thwarting the energy company’s unfair natural gas rate hike proposal and its ongoing “pancaking” of rate increases ~. AARP Colorado’s opposition to a proposed $202 million hike in base rates for natural gas by Xcel Energy resulted in a...
myprimetimenews.com
Top Ways to Fall in Love With Southwest Colorado’s Mesa Verde Country & Be A Responsible Visitor This Autumn
For adventurous hikers, Lizard Head Wilderness Area is one of the most rugged and pristine sections of Southwest Colorado where most of the hiking trails are near or well above timberline. There are three 14,000 ft. peaks within the area, with Mount Wilson (14,246 ft.) being one of the most difficult, requiring technical expertise and equipment. The eastern portion of the area is well hiked, with the Navajo Lake, Lizard Head, Bilk Basin, Cross Mountain, and Woods Lake Trails covering this territory. The McPhee Overlook Trail, which offers fantastic overlooks of the McPhee Reservoir, starts at the west end of the town of Dolores where there is lots of room to park. At Mesa Verde National Park there are a number of great hikes that are awesome in autumn (especially with the fewer crowds). The Hawkins Nature Preserve is a valuable site of cultural resources, natural features and plant and animal communities within the Cortez city limits, which offers over three miles of easy hiking trails. Learn more about the many hiking options in Mesa Verde Country.
