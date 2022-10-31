For adventurous hikers, Lizard Head Wilderness Area is one of the most rugged and pristine sections of Southwest Colorado where most of the hiking trails are near or well above timberline. There are three 14,000 ft. peaks within the area, with Mount Wilson (14,246 ft.) being one of the most difficult, requiring technical expertise and equipment. The eastern portion of the area is well hiked, with the Navajo Lake, Lizard Head, Bilk Basin, Cross Mountain, and Woods Lake Trails covering this territory. The McPhee Overlook Trail, which offers fantastic overlooks of the McPhee Reservoir, starts at the west end of the town of Dolores where there is lots of room to park. At Mesa Verde National Park there are a number of great hikes that are awesome in autumn (especially with the fewer crowds). The Hawkins Nature Preserve is a valuable site of cultural resources, natural features and plant and animal communities within the Cortez city limits, which offers over three miles of easy hiking trails. Learn more about the many hiking options in Mesa Verde Country.

COLORADO STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO