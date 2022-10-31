ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Lawrence’s miscues costly in Jags’ loss to Broncos in UK

By KEN MAGUIRE AP Sports Writer
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10h6jb_0isZZ4MG00

Trevor Lawrence’s goal-line interception ended a promising drive.

His next pick ended the game.

Lawrence has made strides in his second year, but the rookie mistakes linger.

The Jacksonville quarterback’s miscues were costly in the Jaguars’ 21-17 loss to the Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

“Being the quarterback and having and opportunity to go win the game and you don’t get it done, that’s really disappointing and frustrating,” Jacksonville’s No. 1 overall pick in the 2021 draft said after going 18 for 31 for 133 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.

“I’ve got to look in the mirror. I’ve got to play better.”

The Jags (2-6) lost their fifth consecutive game and will fly back to Jacksonville knowing they had all the momentum in the first half.

Denver’s offense was struggling early when quarterback Russell Wilson was picked off by cornerback Tyson Campbell at the Broncos 37-yard line. Lawrence then found Evan Engram for a 22-yard scoring pass for a 7-0 lead.

The Broncos went three-and-out and Lawrence led the Jags from their 19 down to the Denver 1, aided by several Denver penalties.

But on first-and-goal, Lawrence rolled right looking for receiver Christian Kirk, who was covered. So Lawrence tried to squeeze a pass to Marvin Jones. Broncos safety Justin Simmons had been tracking Lawrence along the goal line and reached up for the interception.

“Those are just points you’re taking right off the board,” Lawrence said.

Jags coach Doug Pederson defended the play call — despite running back Travis Etienne eating up yardage en route to a career day of 156 rushing yards and a touchdown.

“It’s a relatively safe play. If it’s not there, and Trevor knows this, just throw the ball (away), just sail the ball and you’ve got two to three more downs to do whatever you want to do there,” Pederson said.

Etienne scored on a 1-yard plunge to give Jacksonville a 17-14 lead with 3:54 to play. The Broncos responded with Latavius Murray’s touchdown with 1:43 remaining.

But Lawrence threw an interception to K’Waun Williams at the Jacksonville 35.

The five-game losing streak matches the longest skid of Pederson’s coaching career; the Eagles lost five in a row in 2016, Pederson’s first year in Philadelphia.

“We’ve got to be smart, both coaches and players collectively, in those situations,” he said.

Up 10-7 and driving before halftime, Lawrence also took the Jags well out of field-goal range when he was penalized for intentional grounding.

The red zone struggles have been frustrating, Pederson said.

“It’s something that we as a staff we really have to take a look at and make sure that we’re putting our players in situations that they can be successful in. It’s got to be a collective effort — coaches, players,” he said.

Pederson said he has full faith in his second-year quarterback: “I told him to keep his head up, stay confident.”

Lawrence is getting tired of the routine.

“We say the same thing every week. It’s tough,” he said. “Obviously I’m pretty upset and frustrated and disappointed in myself in the way I finished the game. At the end we’ve got to find ways to rally and go make the play.”

UNLUCKY LONDON

Lawrence slipped to 1-1 in London starts. The Jags beat the Miami Dolphins last year at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The Jags have now lost three consecutive games at Wembley, with their previous victory here a 44-7 win over the Baltimore Ravens in 2017.

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSAV News 3

Falcons trade suspended WR Ridley to Jaguars in complex deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Suspended Atlanta receiver Calvin Ridley is getting a fresh start in Jacksonville, although it’s unclear when he will be allowed to play again. The Jaguars made a complex deal to land Ridley — and potentially give quarterback Trevor Lawrence a true No. 1 receiver in 2023 — just before the NFL […]
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Larry Brown Sports

NFL coach Adam Zimmer dies — dead at 38

Longtime NFL coach Adam Zimmer, the son of former Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer, has died. Zimmer’s sister, Corri, shared the news in an Instagram post on Tuesday that Adam has died “unexpectedly.” He was 38. No cause of death has been revealed. “I can’t believe...
WSAV News 3

SPD: man wanted for shooting at police

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department (SPD) is searching for a man who fired shots at officers this morning. Police say, Massie Ellis, 25, is wanted for aggravated assault on an officer and other domestic-related charges after he barricaded himself in his home and shot at police Tuesday morning. He fled the residence […]
SAVANNAH, GA
News 8 WROC

Tre White leaned on family during rehab process

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (WROC) — Tre White said since he was 6 or 7 years old, his life has been playing sports. Football, basketball, track then repeat it again the next year. His ACL injury last Thanksgiving was the first time he’s been away from the games. White says the injury gave him a new […]
ORCHARD PARK, NY
WSAV News 3

Police arrest teen accused of shooting, killing another in mid-September

Editor’s note: This story was originally posted on Sept. 17. SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — Police arrested a suspect accused of shooting and killing another teen in mid-September in Midtown Savannah. The Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 18-year-old J.T. Sidney Deloach in Hinesville, the Savannah Police Department (SPD) said. Police charged Deloach with murder and […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man accidentally shot while hunting in Colleton County

COLLETON COUNTY, S.C. (WCBD) — State officials are investigating after a man was reportedly shot by accident while hunting in Colleton County over the weekend. The accident occurred Saturday morning when emergency officials were called to respond around 10:20 a.m., according to Colleton County Fire-Rescue officials. The man and other hunters met with rescue officials […]
COLLETON COUNTY, SC
WSAV News 3

1 injured in late morning crash in Burton

BURTON, S.C. (WSAV) — One person was injured in a crash in Burton on Wednesday. The Burton Fire District (BFD) said two cars collided on Savannah Highway by the Parris Island Gateway intersection around noon. One of the cars rolled over onto its roof. The driver of the rolled-over car suffered minor injuries and was […]
BURTON, SC
WSAV News 3

Migos rapper Takeoff dead at 28 after shooting in Houston

Migos rapper Takeoff has died at 28 after he was shot during an early morning Tuesday incident outside a bowling alley near Houston, Texas. A representative for Migos confirmed the news. Takeoff was one of three members of the hip-hop group, along with Quavo and Offset. When contacted by The Hill, the Houston Police Department […]
HOUSTON, TX
WSAV News 3

Black church tradition survives Georgia’s voting changes

ATLANTA (AP) — Black church leaders and activists in Georgia rallied Sunday in a push to get congregants to vote — a longstanding tradition known as “souls to the polls” that is taking on greater meaning this year amid new obstacles to casting a ballot in the midterm elections. At Rainbow Baptist Church just outside […]
GEORGIA STATE
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

55K+
Followers
14K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy