Photos | Rams can't keep up with Christian McCaffrey and 49ers in loss
By Allen J. Schaben
Los Angeles Times
3 days ago
The Rams allowed 24 unanswered points in a 31-14 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday afternoon at SoFi Stadium. Christian McCaffrey stole the show, scoring three touchdowns to spearhead San Francisco's eighth consecutive regular-season win over the Rams.
Los Angeles Times veteran photographer Allen J. Schaben captured some of the game's biggest moments from his sideline vantage point. Here are some of his top photos from the game:
SANTA CLARA -- John McVay, the executive who helped launch the San Francisco 49ers dynasty and grandfather of Rams coach Sean McVay, has died. He was 91.The 49ers announced Tuesday that McVay had died. They did not give a cause of death.McVay spent 22 seasons with the 49ers starting in 1979 in various capacities. He played an integral role along with coach Bill Walsh in building one of the league's greatest dynasties that won five Super Bowl titles in a span of 14 seasons."This is a very sad day for our organization and the entire football community," the team said...
