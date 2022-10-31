Read full article on original website
NASDAQ
Down Between 26% and 71%, 3 Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Even after the recent stock market rebound, the Nasdaq Composite remains down over 30% from its all-time high. Many individual stocks are down much more as investors digest the impact of inflation and rising interest rates on the companies they follow. Despite these headwinds, Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), ChargePoint Holdings...
NASDAQ
Top 5 Stocks Set to Beat on Earnings After Markets Close
The third-quarter 2022 earnings season is in full swing as we are in the busiest week of this reporting cycle. This earning season is of immense importance as U.S. corporates are facing severe challenges on the back of record-high inflation, an extremely hawkish Fed and threats of a recession. So far, the earnings results have come in mixed.
NASDAQ
3 Things in November That Could Extend the Stock Market Rally
Stocks ripped higher in October after investors shook off a bad inflation report and got more hopeful that the Federal Reserve would soon pivot from its hawkish policy that has sent stocks lower all year long. However, if there is anything investors have become accustomed to lately, it's market volatility....
NASDAQ
South Korea Stock Market May Run Out Of Steam
(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved higher in three straight sessions, advancing almost 70 points or 3.2 percent along the way. The KOSPI now rests just above the 2,335-point plateau although investors may lock in gains on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets suggests consolidation...
NASDAQ
Despite Some Variation, This Dividend Stock Continues to Offer a Monster Yield
Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE: PXD) pays one of the highest-yielding dividends in the oil patch. While its most recently declared payment is down from last quarter due to lower oil prices, it still clocks in at an attractive 9% yield at the current share price. The oil stock has the...
NASDAQ
2 Dividend Stocks That Billionaires Keep Buying
Are stock market fluctuations giving you a headache? If you're tired of wondering if you're up or down, it could be time to fill your portfolio with dividend-paying stocks. Share prices of companies committed to distributing profits are generally more stable than growth stocks. Plus, all the dividend payments they send to your brokerage account are yours to keep no matter what happens to the stock.
NASDAQ
Breaking Down AMD Stock Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Investors hope stronger-than-expected earnings and upbeat guidance could lead to some semiconductor momentum. Advanced Micro Devices AMD is set to report on November 1, trading 63% off its highs. AMD is one of many chip stocks that have suffered amid unfavorable conditions for semiconductors. Wall Street expects AMD to show...
NASDAQ
Down 53%, Is Nvidia Stock a Buy Now?
The semiconductor industry is prone to booms and busts. But over the long term, the best chip companies can deliver fortune-building returns to their investors. Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has done just that. Even after its recent pullback, the chip leader has delivered returns of more than 170% to its shareholders over the past five years, easily besting the returns of the S&P 500 broad market index over that time.
NASDAQ
3 Ultra-Popular Stocks That Are More Trick Than Treat
For some, Halloween provides a way to let their imagination become reality -- at least for a day. For others, it's a day of ghouls, goblins, and ghosts, with the intent of putting a little scare in those seeking candy. But for the stock market, Halloween represents just another day in 2022 of scaring the daylights out of investors.
Marketmind: One central bank drama after another
SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A look at the day ahead in European and global markets from Wayne Cole. So, Jerome Powell found a way to quiet the endless market chatter of a pivot even as he opened the door to smaller hikes.
NASDAQ
Why Salesforce, Snowflake, and CrowdStrike All Cratered on Wednesday
A broad cross section of the stock market tumbled on Wednesday, as investors focused on the macro economy and the Federal Reserve Bank's ongoing campaign to battle runaway inflation, which has remained stubbornly near 40-year highs. The latest Fed rate hike and the corresponding commentary did little to calm jittery investors.
NASDAQ
Amazon E-Commerce Remains in the Red. Should Smart Investors Care?
All in all, it wasn't the quarter Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) shareholders were hoping for recently. For the three months ended Sept. 30, the e-commerce giant turned $127.1 billion worth of revenue into income of $2.9 billion, or $0.28 per share. While sales were up year over year, earnings were down. Perhaps worse, the company's cloud computing arm suffered a sales slowdown that left its top line shy of expectations, and its e-commerce business continues to operate in the red.
NASDAQ
Generac Earnings Power Down Due to a Customer Bankruptcy and Product Warranty Issues
Generac Holdings (NYSE: GNRC), which manufactures backup power generators and other energy technology solutions, closed Wednesday's trading session down 7.8% following the release of a weak third-quarter report. A fair portion of that decline was likely due to market dynamics, as the broader market was notably down, too. The quarter's...
NASDAQ
Renewed Selling Pressure Expected For Malaysia Shares
(RTTNews) - The Malaysia stock market has finished higher in two of three trading days since the end of the two-day slide in which it had dipped almost 8 points or 0.6 percent. The Kuala Lumpur Composite Index now rests just above the 1,450-point plateau although it figures to head south again on Thursday.
NASDAQ
Why Shares of SoFi Are Surging This Morning
Shares of digital bank SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ: SOFI) had jumped close to 14.5% as of 9:58 a.m. ET Monday after the company reported strong earnings results for the third quarter of the year. So what. In the third quarter, SoFi generated a loss of $0.09 per share on record quarterly...
NASDAQ
Indonesia Bourse May Give Up Support At 7,000 Points
(RTTNews) - The Indonesia stock market has finished lower in two straight sessions, slumping almost 85 points or 1.2 percent along the way. The Jakarta Composite Index now rests just above the 7,015-point plateau and it may take further damage again on Thursday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
NASDAQ
International Seaways (INSW) Stock Moves -0.39%: What You Should Know
In the latest trading session, International Seaways (INSW) closed at $43.71, marking a -0.39% move from the previous day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.5% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.19%. Heading into today, shares of the company...
NASDAQ
Here's a Dividend King to Buy and Hold Forever
During a market downturn like the one we've been in throughout most of this year, it can be difficult for investors to keep their composure. With the S&P 500 index down 19% so far in 2022, what can an investor do to remain calm amid market turmoil?. I can't speak...
NASDAQ
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) Stock Moves -0.35%: What You Should Know
Golden Ocean Group (GOGL) closed the most recent trading day at $8.58, moving -0.35% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.5% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.55%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.19%. Prior to today's trading, shares...
Asia stocks fall after Fed says more US rate hikes likely
BEIJING — (AP) — Asian stock markets tumbled Thursday after the Federal Reserve added to recession fears by saying it wasn't finished raising U.S. interest rates to cool inflation. Hong Kong's benchmark lost 2.9%. Shanghai and Sydney also followed Wall Street lower after the Fed on Wednesday raised...
