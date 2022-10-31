ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Orleans, LA

NOPD working fourth shooting in five hours

By Ian Auzenne
 3 days ago

A busy day for the NOPD continues to get busier. Officers in the department are now working the city’s fourth shooting of the day, all of them happening at or after 4 p.m.

New Orleans East was the scene of the city’s third shooting of the day.

According to NOPD spokesperson Reese Harper, that shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. on Rhodes Drive near Dreux Avenue.

Harper says a man was shot once in the body. An EMS crew took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

Two hours later, officers answered a call of a shooting in the French Quarter.

According to Harper, that shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. on Decatur Street near Jax Brewery.

Harper says the victim in that case, an unidentified man, suffered a body wound. EMS crews took that victim to the hospital. His condition is unknown.

All four of Sunday’s shootings happened within five hours of each other.  In the first shooting, child was wounded in the Lower Garden District. In the second, a woman was shot in Gentilly. The victims in both of those cases were taken to the hospital by EMS crews.

If you have any information about any of these shootings, call the NOPD or Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans.

