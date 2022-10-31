ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

Comments / 1

roz
3d ago

🙏🙇‍♀️I wouldn't go anywhere near that bridge. At least until after Halloween. A bridge collapsed in India while citizens were celebrating Halloween, killing many. Also in North Korea during another Halloween celebration hundreds of people were killed in a stampede. Naw, I wouldn't. Not on Halloween .

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox5atlanta.com

New Atlanta Police Department cruisers debut

The newly-designed APD vehicles were unveiled with a new logo, created by art students. The cars are part of a take-home program that leaders hope will impact Atlanta neighborhoods.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta unveils new police car design

ATLANTA - Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens says a take-home car program for police officers will boost the public safety effort. Wednesday, Atlanta Police Chief Darin Schierbaum handed out car keys to officers who will patrol in a newly designed Atlanta Police Department vehicle. With the fanfare of a national car...
ATLANTA, GA
thewarriorwire.org

Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck

Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment

ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta shooting injures teen at Glenwood Park parking garage

ATLANTA - A 16-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in parking garage in the Glenwood Park neighborhood of Atlanta. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage at 880 Glenwood Avenue NW. Police say the teen told officers he was inside the garage when someone opened fire on him.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia

ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
ROME, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Five 'street racers' arrested in Clayton County 'Purge Night Takeover'

CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost a week after the city of Atlanta pledged to punish street racers more aggressively, multiple suspected street racers in Clayton County were busted in an event they were calling "Purge Night Takeover" Clayton County officers said they got wind of "street racers" blocking the intersection...
CLAYTON COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Roswell restaurant serves up coffee, cocktails, and live music

ROSWELL, Ga. - What’s in a name? For Kadijah Vickers … a lot. "It was a serendipity moment," says Vickers of finding the space in which to build her own business. After all, it was on the ground floor of an apartment building in Roswell called … Vickers!
ROSWELL, GA
atlantafi.com

Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location

Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
ATLANTA, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy