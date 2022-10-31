Read full article on original website
roz
3d ago
🙏🙇♀️I wouldn't go anywhere near that bridge. At least until after Halloween. A bridge collapsed in India while citizens were celebrating Halloween, killing many. Also in North Korea during another Halloween celebration hundreds of people were killed in a stampede. Naw, I wouldn't. Not on Halloween .
2
fox5atlanta.com
Metro Atlanta family wants strict penalties for street racers after loved one's death
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A metro Atlanta family is urging more be done about the dangerous street racing trend after a family member's death. While law enforcement and metro Atlanta courts have worked to try and catch and charge street racers, multiple events in the last few weeks have shown many of the dangerous drivers haven't gotten the message.
fox5atlanta.com
Chomp and Stomp festival returns to Cabbagetown
What’s better than an afternoon of cold beer, hot chili, and bluegrass music? Nothing … as long as it’s happening in Atlanta’s historic Cabbagetown neighborhood!
fox5atlanta.com
New Atlanta Police Department cruisers debut
The newly-designed APD vehicles were unveiled with a new logo, created by art students. The cars are part of a take-home program that leaders hope will impact Atlanta neighborhoods.
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
Trains slams into tractor-trailer at DeKalb County railroad crossing
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - A DeKalb County road has reopened after an overnight crash between a train and a tractor-trailer truck. The crash happened just before midnight at the train crossing on the 1500 block of Henrico Road in metro Atlanta. FOX 5 cameras on the scene saw that it...
thewarriorwire.org
Stay Alert: You Are Entering The North Atlanta Parking Deck
Vroommm…Vroommm…Vroommm is all your ears hear left and right entering the North Atlanta parking deck. Once the clock strikes 3:45 p.m. on school days the students at North Atlanta know it’s go time. The students that head towards the parking deck every day after school everyone is rushing to get to their cars passing and bumping into one another as fast as they can to exit the school building and enter the parking deck. While you’re walking to your car at a fast pace to get out of the place you just spent 8 hours in, all your ears can hear is vroom… vroom…sksksksks that starts to give you a headache but it’s just the beginning.
fox5atlanta.com
Dozens of cars broken into at Summerhill neighborhood apartment
ATLANTA - Atlanta police are investigating a rash of car break-ins at a luxury Summerhill apartment complex. Neighbors say 40 to 50 cars were broken into. Atlanta police say so far 30 victims have come forward. One of them reported a stolen firearm. Video shows countless cars with shattered windows...
City’s First Teriyaki Madness Opens November 1
Local resident Gonzalo de Aristegui is behind the new Seattle-style Teriyaki shop with plans to open a location in Sandy Springs and Decatur next.
Argument at Buford Highway restaurant leads to shooting in parking lot
An argument at a Buford Highway restaurant ended in gunfire Monday morning that sent two people to a hospital.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta shooting injures teen at Glenwood Park parking garage
ATLANTA - A 16-year-old boy was rushed to an area hospital after being shot in parking garage in the Glenwood Park neighborhood of Atlanta. Atlanta police say the shooting happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday at the parking garage at 880 Glenwood Avenue NW. Police say the teen told officers he was inside the garage when someone opened fire on him.
fox5atlanta.com
'Stranger Things'' terrifying Creel House for sale in Georgia
ROME, Ga. - A home up for sale in Rome, Georgia may be the home of any fan of Netflix's hit show "Stranger Things'" dreams - or possibly nightmares. The infamous Creel House, which was home to the tragedy of the Creel family and which served as the home base for the season 4 antagonist Vecna is now for sale.
fox5atlanta.com
Five 'street racers' arrested in Clayton County 'Purge Night Takeover'
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Almost a week after the city of Atlanta pledged to punish street racers more aggressively, multiple suspected street racers in Clayton County were busted in an event they were calling "Purge Night Takeover" Clayton County officers said they got wind of "street racers" blocking the intersection...
Zaxby’s in Gwinnett County fails inspection after employee working with uncovered injured finger
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A popular fast-food chicken franchise in Gwinnett County has failed a health inspection with a score of 64. Channel 2′s Sophia Choi visited the Zaxby’s on West Pike Street in Lawrenceville, where she found cars lined up at the drive-thru and people lined up at the counter.
fox5atlanta.com
fox5atlanta.com
Roswell restaurant serves up coffee, cocktails, and live music
ROSWELL, Ga. - What’s in a name? For Kadijah Vickers … a lot. "It was a serendipity moment," says Vickers of finding the space in which to build her own business. After all, it was on the ground floor of an apartment building in Roswell called … Vickers!
7 places for older adults to volunteer in Metro Atlanta
Opportunities for 50 and older range from one-time gigs to consistent shifts throughout the year. Look no further than these Atlanta-area nonprofits that are eager to put volunteers to work.
atlantafi.com
Chick-fil-A Serving Bone-In Chicken Wings At This Metro Atlanta Location
Chick-fil-A is testing bone-in chicken wings in metro Atlanta starting Oct. 31, Atlantafi.com has learned. Aside from having a secret menu, the popular Atlanta-based chain is cooking up a contender in Atlanta’s chicken wing wars. The restaurant has reportedly been interesting in serving chicken wings on a trial basis...
Woman shot multiple times while in bed at NW Atlanta apartments, police say
A woman was shot multiple times in bed early Monday morning at an apartment in northwest Atlanta by gunfire that came from outside, police said.
Family Free Day at Children's Museum of Atlanta
Families are invited to enjoy an interactive day at Children’s Museum of Atlanta free of charge. Families must register in advance for Session A or B. Walk-up tickets are not available. Registration can be completed here beginning Nov. 8.
