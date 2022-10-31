Read full article on original website
Too Soon? Christmas Favorites Return Tomorrow At New Jersey Starbucks
Christmas bells are ringing early at Starbucks. It seems like the holidays come sooner each year. Last week I saw stores in the mall putting out Christmas decorations before it was even Halloween! One place was already preparing for Santa's arrival. But how soon is too soon?. I'm personally conflicted...
Inflation-proof Thanksgiving! NJ supermarket slashes prices to 2019 levels
Turkey, stuffing, cranberry sauce, sweet potatoes and pumpkin pie. These are just some of the staple dishes that appear on a Thanksgiving table. But the prices of these foods and the ingredients to make them have skyrocketed, making it almost impossible to serve up an authentic holiday dinner like grandma used to make.
New Jersey: Here’s How To Donate Your Halloween Candy To Our Troops
Unfortunately, there is such a thing as having TOO much Halloween candy. Be honest with yourself here. There is nothing good that can come from you eating that entire 10 lb. bag of Halloween candy all on your own. So to save you from a cavity nightmare....here are a few...
What is New Jersey's State Food?
- The pork roll, also known as Taylor ham, is a sausage-like meat product made in New Jersey. It was first made in Trenton in 1856. Today, it is one of the state's most popular breakfast foods, served sliced and grilled like Canadian bacon. While not officially recognized as the...
That time in NJ when pins were found inside Halloween candy
A piece of Halloween candy can be a real treat, until you bite into something that's not sweet at all. Growing up in Gloucester Township, we kids got warned on several occasions by parents and teachers, sometimes both together in a school letter from the PTA, that there could be foreign objects in our Halloween candy.
Halloween warning about candy that isn't candy at all
NEWARK N.J. (CBS) -- A Halloween warning from New Jersey Poison Control about candy that is not candy at all. This lookalike could land kids in the hospital.Halloween sweet treats. Now there's a potential new danger linked to trick-or-treating -- marijuana edibles can look and taste the same as traditional candy."The child may pick up what they think is their candy from trick-or-treating or that parents have to give out for trick or treating," Bruce Ruck, with the New Jersey Poison Control Center at Rutgers New Jersey Medical School, said, "but is really parents' or friends' or relatives' edible marijuana."Ruck...
Top 5: Best Sushi at the Jersey Shore, NJ
Either it's deliciously wonderful or it's not. Sushi is a "huge" fan favorite. I have to be honest, it is not something I eat, but I have friends that love it. They tell me where the "best" Sushi is and if they like the restaurant where they serve it. It has to be fresh. Fresh is key to delicious Sushi.
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third year that Dave Carota is transforming his home into […]
Finger Licking Good! Major Food Site Names New Jersey’s Best Ribs
There are food websites, and then there’s one of the most respected food websites in the world, and when they announce who has the best ribs in New Jersey, then every foodie in the state pays attention. We are entering comfort food season here in the Garden State, and...
Guide: Drive-in and outdoor movie events around New Jersey
Want a fun night out under the stars? There are several places around New Jersey where you can watch a movie from the comfort of your own car! Check the websites because dates and times are subject to change. Here are some tips before you head out:. Check event websites...
The Oldest Bridge in New Jersey is One of the Oldest in America
History is always a topic I love to look at around the Jersey Shore and throughout New Jersey. Of course, we don't have such deep history here in the United States, compared to many countries we are relatively young. Much of what history we do have here in America can...
This Christmas Light Drive-Thru Looks Amazing in New Jersey
There's something magical about having my car filled with family and friends and driving around looking at Christmas lights. It's something I've always done when I was younger with my family and I continue the tradition, it melts my heart. This Christmas light drive-thru looks amazingly, magical. I know it's...
7-Eleven is selling and closing some New Jersey stores
7-Eleven announced this week that they would be selling some stores and closing others. Eighteen of the stores slated to be sold are in New Jersey. Both 7-Eleven and Speedway stores (7-Eleven acquired Speedway in 2021) are being sold. The 18 that will be sold are:. Speedway, 1215 Saint Georges...
Win the $1 billion Powerball jackpot in NJ? No one has to know anymore
As the Powerball jackpot grows to an annuity value of $1 billion for Monday night’s drawing New Jersey law allows you to not tell a soul if you win. There has been no jackpot winner since Aug. 3 when a Pennsylvania player matched the five white balls and the power ball. There have been 37 Powerball drawings in a row since then without a grand prize winner.
The Best Places to Live in the U.S., Did Ocean County Make the List
We love New Jersey and we know we live in the "best" place in the world. (Some might be smirking at that.) Personally, I love New Jersey and Ocean County, it's a little piece of heaven. According to this list, no...But we disagree. Money.com put out a list 50 best...
Life-sized doll found hanging from tree in New Jersey
ELK TOWNSHIP, NEW JERSEY — Questions are swirling in South Jersey after a life-sized doll was seen hanging from a tree outside a home. Witnesses say the doll looked like a Black girl with a noose around the neck. The life-like doll has been taken down from the tree....
2 Powerball tickets worth $150K, 9 worth $50K sold in N.J. Here’s where.
While no Powerball tickets matched all the winning numbers in last night’s huge lottery drawing with a $999.3 million jackpot, 11 tickets sold in New Jersey hit for the third-prize amounts of either $150,000 or $50,000. The next Powerball drawing on Wednesday will offer an estimated jackpot of $1.2...
How to win the $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot without leaving your home
You can take your shot at the near-record Powerball jackpot without leaving your home or stepping foot into a store. The annuity value of the Powerball jackpot for Wednesday's drawing is $1.2 billion ($596.7 million cash), the second-largest in the game's history and the fourth-largest ever for a U.S. lottery.
New Jersey’s Most Popular Hairstyle For 2022 Has Been Revealed
One thing we all know New Jersey is famous for is our hair. Over the years we have liked it big, and we weren't shy about the hair spray. Did you ever wonder what the top hairstyle in the state is?. There have been so many unfortunate hairdos over the...
Lost Amusement Parks of New Jersey
Nowadays, the words amusement park automatically brings to mind thoughts of Six Flags Great Adventure but a century ago, New Jersey was actually home to dozens of different amusement parks that drew thousands of visitors and entertained tourists. It is fascinating to think that what can once be iconic can easily fade to nothing. These are the lost amusement parks of New Jersey–are you old enough to remember any of these?
