Contains spoilers for "The Walking Dead" Season 11, Episode 21 — "Outpost 22." For a decade and some change, AMC's "The Walking Dead" has been the source of passionate popularity as well as controversy. Brutal deaths have always populated the series, many times deviating away from the source material of Robert Kirkman's graphic novel. But one character that has blessedly avoided the chopping block is Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Though he was one of Alpha's victims in the comic, Ezekiel continues to persevere in the series — even surviving a bout of cancer. He is unequivocally a favorite character and continues to be a guiding light during the absence of leaders Rick (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira).
The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. "And yet I smile." That's the mantra of the usually optimistic King Ezekiel (Khary Payton), who has had a rough go of it since his days as reigning monarch of the Kingdom. As the father figure of Benjamin (Logan Miller), Ezekiel suffered a loss when the young knight died under the oppression of the Saviors. Then beloved pet tiger Shiva met her noble end fighting a pack of walkers. His adopted son Henry (Matt Lintz) died in a massacre committed by Alpha (Samantha Morton) of the Whisperers, the Kingdom shuttered, and Ezekiel was diagnosed with cancer.
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. The romantic relationship between Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) has ended as it started: off-screen. After Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared, Season 9 episode "Who Are You Now?" jumped six years into the future to reveal the new status quo. Michonne (Danai Gurira) was raising her and Rick's son, RJ (Antony Azor). Daryl (Norman Reedus) retreated into the woods, while Carol (Melissa McBride) reigned over the Kingdom with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Maybe the most surprising reveal of all? The unexpected coupling of Rosita and Gabriel.
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
We are but 24 hours away from the spookiest date on the calendar, and fans of all things frightening have responded in kind by checking out as many horror movies as humanly possible on every notable streaming service. While that’s a completely expected development, Spanish-language nightmare The Grandmother reaching the summit of a major platform has come right out of left field.
From Warner Bros. Pictures and HBO Max comes the family comedy A Christmas Story Christmas, the long-awaited follow-up to annual holiday favorite, A Christmas Story. This time, Ralphie is all grown up and must deal with Christmas and all that comes with it…as a dad. Peter Billingsley returns to the role that has made kids of all ages anticipate Christmas morning like no other.
Halloween Ends may still be a controversial entry in the long-running horror franchise but new details about the 13th film in the series continue to pop up online. Franchise special makeup effects designer Christopher Nelson has been posting behind-the-scenes photos from the the set of the film with his latest offering close-up looks at what Michael Myers looked like without his mask on in the new film. As viewers know, the character has spent the four year gap between the events of Halloween Kills and Halloween Ends...sitting in a sewer, and frankly he's seen better days.
One of horror’s staple franchises has almost as many films as days spent in the office by Liz Truss, with one of its most despised and ignored sequels being graced with light four decades on. The poster boy for slashers Friday the 13th has seen countless sequels, but its...
Prey for the Devil, the supernatural horror film that follows the story of a nun who trains to become a female exorcist, has critics and audiences divided as first reviews have essentially crucified this film. As of the time of writing this article, the film has a 23% critics score...
Fox has revealed the first look at its new Howard Gordon-produced crime drama, Accused, set to be released in January next year. Based on the BAFTA-winning crime anthology by the BBC, the teaser trailer of the new fifteen-episode series features an all-star cast and promises plenty of drama. The trailer,...
Ever since Warner Bros. put The CW up for sale, with Nexstar snapping up the network this past summer, there’s been a mass exodus of original scripted series. In particular, The CW’s stable of DC TV series has been all but wiped out. Following the cancellations of Naomi, Legends of Tomorrow, and Batwoman, The Flash is also due to wrap up with its current season. Now we can add an additional show to that ever-growing list.
As the director of The Texas Chain Saw Massacre and Poltergeist, Tobe Hooper gets an eternal pass from fans of the horror genre, and with good reason. Unfortunately, the last feature he helmed before his death in 2017 may have been the worst, not that you’d have known given the way Djinn was buried and sent out with no accompanying fanfare whatsoever.
The first horror movies in recorded history, "House of the Devil," "A Terrible Night" and "A Nightmare" were made in 1896 by Georges Méliès and ranged from just over a minute to just over three minutes long. While maybe not the most popular genre at the time, it...
It might be a good idea to check your rental property for hidden cameras. The bathrooms, in particular.
Word officially broke on Halloween that the Friday the 13th franchise was finally coming back from the dead but with a TV series instead of a new feature film. Hannibal creator Bryan Fuller is set to executive produce and showrun the series, titled Crystal Lake, which has a series order from Peacock. Due to the previously reported on legal troubles with the rights to the Friday the 13th franchise, many were concerned that the show would only be able to work with a limited amount of details from the 11 feature films in the main series. Lucky for us, Fuller is here to correct the record.
After the slow burn, creeping dread of the film, the last 10 minutes are just full out batshit, with the mother bashing her head against the underside of the attic door repeatedly, the naked people grinning, the sawing and then the final *cluck*. It’s one of the great modern horrors,...
– While the creators of Dark Side of the Ring said the popular wrestling docuseries would continue later on at some point, there is still no official word yet on the future of the series. Dave Meltzer reported an update on the show’s return on today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Radio.
Earlier this year came word that horror series The Strangers, having hit a dead end with just two movies in ten years, was set to be rebooted with an all-new trilogy of films. The Hollywood Reporter brings word that another addition to the cast has been made with Academy Award Winner Rachel Shenton set to appear in the new movie as well (Shenton's Oscar comes from producing, writing, and starring in the live-action short The Silent Child). She joins Riverdale star Madelaine Petsch, Teen Wolf's Froy Gutierrez, and The Rings of Power's Ema Horvath in the film's cast.
Balerion the Black Dread is arguably the most famous dragon in Westeros' history. When Aenar Targaryen departed the Valyrian Freehold for the island of Dragonstone, he brought a total of five dragons along with him. However, Balerion outlasted all of his counterparts, and took part in some of the most pivotal events that shaped the Seven Kingdoms for generations. He was ridden by Aegon the Conqueror when he set out to take over Westeros. His flaming breath melted the swords of the conquered into the Iron Throne. He was an instrument of destruction during the reign of Maegor the Cruel, and was last ridden by Viserys I Targaryen, played in House of the Dragon by Paddy Considine. Fans have seen many a dragon in the spin-off's first season, but Balerion's legacy looms large over all that would come after him, as well as the realm itself.
