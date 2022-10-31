Read full article on original website
kuathletics.com
🏐 Farris Hits Milestone in Sweep Against K-State
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas native and junior Kennedy Farris tallied her 1000th career dig Wednesday night as the Kansas Jayhawks swept in-state foe Kansas State in the Dillons Sunflower Showdown at Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena. The Jayhawks swept the Wildcats 3-0 (25-23, 25-16, 25-15). With the win, Kansas improved...
kuathletics.com
🥎 Kansas Softball Announces 2023 Big 12 Schedule
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas softball program, in conjunction with the Big 12 Conference, announced the 2023 conference schedule today. The Jayhawks will play 18 conference games, with nine at Arrocha Ballpark and nine on the road. All dates are subject to change. Broadcast and promotional schedules will be...
kuathletics.com
🏀 Jayhawks to Host Gorillas Thursday
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Coming off its sixth national championship, including four in NCAA history, Kansas will play its lone exhibition game for the 2022-23 season when it hosts Pittsburgh State on Nov. 3 at 7 p.m. (Central), in Allen Fieldhouse. The game will be televised on Big 12 NOW via ESPN+ with Steven Davis, Nick Bahe and Kennetra Pulliams on the broadcast.
kuathletics.com
🏐 Volleyball Hosts Dillons Sunflower Showdown Match
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The 15-7 (5-5 Big 12) Kansas Jayhawks will remain in Lawrence, Kansas as they take on the 12-10 (3-6 Big 12) Kansas State Wildcats in a sold out Horejsi Family Volleyball Arena on November 2 for the Dillons Sunflower Showdown. The match will be streamed on Big 12 Now on ESPN+ with first serve at 6:30 p.m. CT.
Kansas basketball finally gives up on its 'Victim Jayhawks' routine
Kansas basketball gave up on its “Victim Jayhawks” routine Wednesday when it announced a slew of self-imposed sanctions designed to appease the NCAA before the governing body hands down its own expected punishment for years of rule violations. Perhaps the NCAA now goes lightly. Both head coach Bill...
Kansas Suspends Head Basketball Coach Bill Self
The defending national champion Kansas Jayhawks have suspended head coach Bill Self and assistant Kurtis Townsend.
KU Sports
Hopeful Kansas football coach Lance Leipold says Jayhawks 'need a great crowd' Saturday vs. Oklahoma State
It’s been a few weeks since football fans in Lawrence made it their mission to Pack the Booth and fill up David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium for the surprising Jayhawks’ home games. And even though Kansas has lost three games in a row since its last campaign to...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas at Texas Tech Kickoff Set for 6 p.m.
LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas’ November 12 matchup at Texas Tech will kick off at 6 p.m. CT, the Big 12 Conference announced on Monday. The game will be Kansas’ 10th of the season and will air on Big 12 Now on ESPN+. The matchup between the Jayhawks...
kuathletics.com
🏈 Kansas’ Quentin Skinner Nominated for Burlsworth Trophy
LAWRENCE, Kan. — Kansas’ Quentin Skinner was nominated for the Burlsworth Trophy – awarded to the most outstanding football player who began his career as a Walk-On – the organization announced on Tuesday. The Burlsworth Trophy, which is named in honor of Brandon Burlsworth, is in...
kuathletics.com
🎾 Jayhawks to Play in Big 12 Fall Championship
LAWRENCE, Kan. – The Kansas women’s tennis team is set to travel to Stillwater, Oklahoma to compete in the Big 12 Fall Championship from November 4th-6th. This fall season, the Jayhawks have tallied up 23 singles wins, with Tamari Gagoshidze, Carmen Roxana Manu, Jocelyn Massey, and Malkia Ngounoue earning 4+ wins each. This weekend’s Big 12 Fall Championship will feature singles and doubles draws against the best of the Big 12.
Former KU basketball player passes away
LAWRENCE (KSNT) – KU Men’s Basketball Head Coach Bill Self announced the passing of former player Gethro Muscadin. “Gethro Muscadin passed away late last night. He had been unresponsive since the car accident last December. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Gethro’s loved ones. So young. So sad. He will always be a teammate […]
Five takeaways from Kansas State’s 76-49 basketball exhibition victory over Washburn
Some thoughts on Jerome Tang’s first exhibition game with the Kansas State men’s basketball team.
OT Logan Brown making the midseason move to Kansas | Transfer Portal News
In this segment from Transfer Portal News, Grace Remington & Clint Brewster discuss Logan Brown's recent transfer to Kansas and what it will mean for the Jayhawks moving forward.
KAKE TV
Former KU basketball player dies 10 months after crash on Kansas Turnpike
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KAKE) - Former University of Kansas basketball player Gethro Muscadin has died 10 months after he was severely injured in a crash. Muscadin, 22, had been hospitalized since the accident on December 30, 2021. The University of New Mexico announced his passing in a tweet Tuesday morning. “Gethro...
kuathletics.com
Emily Nelson, MAT, ATC, LAT
Emily Nelson joined Kansas Team Health in September of 2022 and will be assisting MBB/WBB. Prior to arriving at KU, Nelson had a short stint as an assistant AT at Bentonville West HS. Recently graduated with her Masters of Athletic Training at the University of Arkansas in May of 2022....
4 Great Burger Places in Kansas
If you live in Kansas and you also love eating burgers, here is a list of four amazing burger spots in Kansas that are highly praised by both local people and travellers for their absolutely delicious burgers but also for their impeccable service, so if you have never been to any of these places, definitely pay them a visit next time you are around.
KAKE TV
Kansas man finally gets his classic Corvette back
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) -- It’s a big day for Rich Martinez—one he’s waited six years for. He finally got his dream car back. “It’s been a long 6 years,” said Martinez. “But it’s home, and we are going to start fresh.”. We...
Spike in Coyote Attacks Leaves Kansas Dog Owners Terrified
Kansas dog owners are on edge these days as residents are seeing a spike in coyote attacks on their beloved pets. According to reports, vet clinics in and around Kansas’s Johnson County are seeing a major spike in attacks on small animals. Most of these attacks, the experts note are the result of aggressive coyotes.
KAKE TV
MISSING IN KANSAS: Cameron Cooper
Cameron Cooper, 16, was last seen on Oct. 19, 2022, in Lawrence. If you have information that could help the case, contact the Lawrence Police Department (785) 843-0250, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at (800) THE-LOST or anonymously online through NCMEC by clicking here; or the Kansas Bureau of Investigation at (785) 296-4017 or on the KBI website by clicking here.
Kansas Public Radio
The Race for Kansas Governor Is Tight. Here's Where Kelly and Schmidt Stand on the Issues
TOPEKA, Kan. (KNS) – Kansas — a deeply Republican state that became the darling of national liberals by rejecting a potential abortion ban in August — heads into the November 8 election for governor with a fairly stark choice. Democratic Governor Laura Kelly comes asking for reelection...
