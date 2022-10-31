ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

fox5atlanta.com

How to respond to voting problems

ATLANTA - Georgia is once again a battleground state as the Midterm Election swiftly approaches. Record turnout has already been seen during the early voting period and a heavy turnout is expected next Tuesday. Most of the voting has been going smoothly, but a few voters have reported running into...
GEORGIA STATE
fox5atlanta.com

North Dakota attempted murder suspect with Ga. ties found dead

GILMER COUNTY, Ga. - Police believe a man wanted on attempted murder charges in North Dakota was found dead over the weekend. Leonard Higdon was a suspect in an attempted murder investigation in the N.D. city of Williston. Officers said that brutal attack took place on Sept. 29. While deputies...
WILLISTON, ND

