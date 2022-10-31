ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
This $7.5 Million Lake Austin Estate boasts An Architectural Feat with Custom Finishes and A Private Boat Dock

14624 Flat Top Ranch Road Home in Austin, Texas for Sale. 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, Austin, Texas is a waterfront estate was updated throughout in 2020 boasting custom finishes, a double-height living room, an idyllic outdoor area, Control 4 System for music, lighting, and heat. This Home in Austin offers 6 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with nearly 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 14624 Flat Top Ranch Road, please contact Eric Moreland (Phone: 512-480-0844) at Moreland Properties for full support and perfect service.
Distractify

'Monarch' Chronicles the Wavering Legacy of a Texan Country Music Family — But Was It Filmed in Texas?

Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon"? Count us in. Did someone say, "Susan Sarandon as an aging rhinestone-studded country star"? Count us in times infinity!. In Fox's multigenerational family drama Monarch, the heir to a country music dynasty is challenged when her family's legacy is put in jeopardy. Beneath the layers of sweet country twang and deep-seated family rivalry are nasty secrets and lies, which, of course, makes for great TV.
Austonia

Events: Texas Book Festival and a celebration of sausage

🗓 Friday 🗻 Savor the Outdoors* One of the best parts of the Austin area is the opportunity to take in nature and immerse yourself in the outdoors. This serves as the inspiration for the next Savor the Outdoors dinner, taking place at McKinney Roughs Nature Park. Delight in Texas fine dining cuisine while taking in views of the Colorado River, and stargazing. Tickets priced at $125.00.
KVUE

$1 million winning lottery ticket sold at Cedar Park store

CEDAR PARK, Texas — Two lucky Texans are now walking away $1 million richer after Monday night's Powerball drawing. The $1 million winning tickets were sold in Cedar Park and Houston. These lucky ticket holders matched all five numbers, but not the Powerball number. According to the Texas Lottery,...
Austonia

UT's Moody Center open for its primary use—sports arena

If you haven’t been inside the University of Texas’ new Moody Center, you’ll have plenty of opportunities this fall and winter. The new home of Texas Men’s and Women’s Basketball is fully operational for the 2022-2023 season, and many fans got the opportunity to visit the $375 million venue this weekend.Both Men’s and Women’s basketball teams got their first bout of competition Saturday and Sunday in their new home. While fans were there for the exhibition games, it was the first chance for many to experience one of the most innovative college basketball venues in the nation.The venue can seat...
CW33

This is the top dive bar in Texas: report

DALLAS (KDAF) — Everyone loves a fancy schmancy rooftop bar or unique speakeasies, and Texas is filled with them, but there’s nothing quite like a good ole fashioned dive bar. Most people of drinking age more than likely have their go-to dive bar to enjoy cheap drinks and...
hellogeorgetown.com

New Georgetown, TX Music Festival Name and Artist Line Up Announced

The name and artist line up for the newest music festival coming to Georgetown, Texas in 2023 has been announced!. “Giddy up for the 2023 Two Step Inn Lineup,” the music festival wrote on Facebook. “Embrace the honky tonk spirit and dance your boots off with Zach Bryan, Tyler Childers, Wynonna, and many more dazzlin’ acts in the heart of Georgetown, Texas.⁣”
CBS Austin

Tarantulas creeping through Central Texas

Around Halloween, you may see many creepy, crawly critters around, and some could be of the 8-legged variety. It's spooky season, and it's also spider season. So don't be surprised if you come across a tarantula on the trail, or even in your home. "Oh! Hey! Hey! Hey!" is how...
Our coverage is 100% Austin, Texas. We tell you about who and what you need to know. Our stories are short and focused. We cover news, business, influencers, food and drink, sports, and anything else "Austin." We're part of the community---locally-owned and operated and our journalists have experience in the Austin market.

