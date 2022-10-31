ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Albuquerque food park holds grand opening

By Laila Freeman
KRQE News 13
 3 days ago

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A new food park in the Northeast Heights that aims to help others has opened. Their efforts focus mainly on women and Asian-owned businesses.

The park, which sits near Louisiana and Santa Monica, is a combined effort between Grace Church and five local food trucks.

The pandemic was tough on local restaurants, so the church decided to team up with the food trucks to create the Pacific Rim Food Park . They hope to incorporate food from countries throughout the Pacific Rim.

While supporting minority businesses, it’s also a chance to offer more food options for the community.

“There’s a lot of great New Mexican food around here. There’s a lot of great, you know, American good, so we wanted to fill in this area with some different kind of cultural food,” said Pastor Aaron Giesler.

The food park will be open Thursday to Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Shirley Brooks
3d ago

I wish there was a food truck at the Clerk’s Annex for those of us who work as Election Officials. Especially on Election Day when we can’t leave the property. I think even the voters would appreciate having one there.

