Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat eases from 2-week top on Black Sea supplies; soy, corn down
SINGAPORE, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat futures slid on Tuesday, with the market falling from previous session's highest level in two weeks, as grain shipments continue to flow from Ukraine despite Russia withdrawing from a U.N.-brokered export pact. Soybeans and corn lost ground after closing higher on Monday with...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-U.S. wheat slumps as Russia says it will resume Black Sea grain deal
(Recasts, updates prices, adds quotes, adds byline, changes dateline from previous PARIS) PARIS/CHICAGO, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Wheat futures plummeted from Chicago to Europe on Wednesday after Russia said it would resume its participation in a deal to export grain from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened global food supplies.
Agriculture Online
Ukraine 2023 winter wheat sowing 87% complete, acreage seen falling - ministry
KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Ukrainian farms have sown 3.5 million hectares of winter wheat as of Nov. 1, or 87% of the expected area, compared with 6.1 million hectares sown on the same date in 2021, agriculture ministry data showed on Tuesday. Ukraine sowed more than 6 million hectares...
Agriculture Online
Turkish minister tells Ukraine important to sustain grain export deal
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Turkish Defence Minister Hulusi Akar told Ukraine's defence and infrastructure ministers that keeping the Black Sea grain export deal going was important and that, as a humanitarian initiative, it should be kept separate from the conflict in Ukraine. Akar's comments, released in a statement by...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 4-Russia announces wider evacuation of occupied southern Ukraine
(Adds Kremlin saying Putin will not issue decree ending mobilisation, paragraph 11) Russia says Ukraine may use 'prohibited' methods of war. Orders civilians to leave an area along east bank of Dnipro. *. Kyiv says evacuations include forced deportations, a war crime. *. Kyiv, other cities suffer power, water outages.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 5-Turkey sets out Russian demands for resumption of Ukraine grain deal
(Adds Turkish comments on grain deal) Ships loading grain despite Russia suspending involvement. Russia attacks on Ukraine infrastructure cause power cuts. Kyiv plans 1,000 heating points for winter - mayor. *. Civilian evacuations set from more areas of Kherson. By Ali Kucukgocmen and Jonathan Landay. ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters)...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans ease, but uncertainty over Brazilian supply limit losses
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures slid on Wednesday with the market retreating from previous session's highest level in almost six weeks, although concerns over Brazilian shipments kept a floor under the market. Wheat fell for the first time in three sessions and corn lost ground. FUNDAMENTALS. *...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Soybeans rise to near six-week top on Brazilian supply concerns
SINGAPORE, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Chicago soybeans climbed to their highest levels in almost six weeks on Wednesday, with prices underpinned by concerns over shipments from Brazil, the world's top exporter. Wheat fell for the first time in three sessions, although worries over Ukrainian exports limited losses, while corn ticked...
Agriculture Online
Insurance for Ukraine grains shipments cut after Russia suspension -sources
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Insurers are no longer offering new cargo insurance cover for shipments out of Ukraine through a U.N.-backed safe corridor after Russia suspended its participation, industry sources said on Tuesday. An export deal, agreed by Russia and Ukraine and brokered by Turkey and the United Nations...
Agriculture Online
Turkey says steps needed on export of Russian grain, fertiliser
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Concrete steps need to be taken regarding the export of Russian grains and fertiliser, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said on Tuesday, adding that problems needed to be overcome to sustain grain shipments under the Black Sea export deal. Speaking to reporters, Cavusoglu said Turkish...
Agriculture Online
Putin to Erdogan: Resumption of grain deal can be considered after Sevastopol attack probe
LONDON, Nov 1 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin told his Turkish counterpart Tayyip Erdogan in a phone call on Tuesday that Russia could consider resuming a deal allowing grain exports from Ukrainian seaports only after completion of an investigation of drone attacks on the Crimean naval port of Sevastopol. A...
Agriculture Online
GRAINS-Wheat drops for second session as Ukraine grain export deal resumes
SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Chicago wheat lost more ground on Thursday after Russia said it would resume participation in Black Sea grain export deal, reversing its decision and easing concerns over food supplies. Soybeans slid from a six-week high scaled in the previous session while corn also fell. FUNDAMENTALS.
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 7-Russia says it resumes participation in Ukraine grain deal
(Adds drop in grains prices, doubts about extension of deal) Turkey says grain deal to resume midday on Wednesday. Russian says it has received guarantees from Ukraine. ANKARA/MYKOLAIV, Ukraine, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume its participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending it over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world.
Agriculture Online
UN, Ukraine, Turkey agree no vessel movements under grain deal on Wednesday -coordination centre
ISTANBUL, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Delegations from Ukraine, Turkey and the United Nations agreed not to plan any movement of vessels on Nov. 2 as part of the Black Sea grain deal, the United Nations secretariat at the joint coordination centre said on Tuesday. In a statement, the secretariat said...
Agriculture Online
UPDATE 1-Turkey says Russia concerned over security, exports in grain deal
ANKARA, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia is concerned about its security and the obstacles it faces exporting fertiliser and grains, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlu Cavusoglu said on Wednesday, days after Moscow suspended its participation in a U.N.-brokered export deal. Ankara, in talks with Kyiv and Moscow to fully resume the...
Agriculture Online
WRAPUP 2-Russian missiles hit apartments in Ukraine, killing one
(Updates with missile attacks on port city Mykolaiv) Putin says missile strikes 'not all we could have done'. Russia also suspends grain deal role after saying its ships hit. Zelenskiy says Russia 'blackmailing the world with hunger'. By Pavel Polityuk. KYIV, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Russia fired four missiles into...
Agriculture Online
EXPLAINER-Can Ukraine's grain deal ease the global food crisis?
LONDON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Russia said on Wednesday it would resume participation in a deal to free up vital grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after suspending its involvement over the weekend in a move that had threatened to exacerbate hunger across the world. The agreement, reached in July, created...
Agriculture Online
Ukraine grateful to Turkey, UN over Russia's decision on grain deal
KYIV, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Senior Ukrainian officials expressed gratitude to Turkey and the United Nations on Wednesday for their roles in Russia's decision to resume its participation in a deal to free up grain exports from Ukraine. A senior official who declined to be identified told Reuters that Moscow's...
Agriculture Online
Global events may affect Egypt's wheat supply temporarily, Egyptian supply minister says
CAIRO, Nov 1 (Reuters) - Global events may temporarily affect Egypt's wheat supply but the country can adjust to them, Egypt's supply minister Ali Moselhy told Reuters on Tuesday when asked whether Russia's decision to freeze its participation in a U.N.-brokered grain export deal would affect its supply. The global...
Agriculture Online
IMF says it's monitoring developments on Ukraine grain export deal
WASHINGTON, Nov 2 (Reuters) - The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday said it would continue to carefully monitor developments on a deal freeing up grain exports from war-torn Ukraine after Moscow reversed course and said it would resume its participation. An IMF spokesperson said the deal allowing grain exports through...
