Three takeaways from the final New Hampshire Senate debate

Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who’s vying to hold onto her New Hampshire seat next week, didn’t hesitate to criticize President Joe Biden’s administration in a debate with Republican challenger Don Bolduc on Wednesday — especially distancing herself from the administration’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
NEW HAMPSHIRE STATE
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid

CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
GEORGIA STATE
Louisiana congressional candidate touts Trump endorsement

BATON ROUGE (AP) — With midterm elections less than a week away, a Louisiana congressional candidate is touting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Incumbent U.S. Rep Clay Higgins released an audio recording of Trump urging residents in southwest Louisiana to vote for the Republican. Higgins has long said he has the support of Trump, but the recording published on Facebook Tuesday is the first time the former president has publicly given Higgins a verbal endorsement for reelection. Higgins first rose to acclaim in southwest Louisiana as a sheriff’s department captain who made anti-crime videos, urging criminals to turn themselves in — earning him the nickname of “Cajun John Wayne”. Higgins is facing seven challengers, including political newcomer Holden Hoggatt.
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic,” according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes said in his...
FLORIDA STATE
Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally

NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has started deliberating in the case of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Jurors got the case on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. They ended the day without a verdict. The defendant, Tom Barrack, has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack is a California billionaire and a longtime friend of Trump who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He has vehemently denied the charges.
BROOKLYN, NY
Chair of House committee that has oversight of Capitol Police demands answers about protection for members of Congress

Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, is requesting additional information from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger about the protection for congressional lawmakers following the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, according to a new letter obtained by CNN. In her Tuesday letter...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
U. of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president

Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president. Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees. Sasse is a historian by training with a doctorate from Yale. At a four-hour meeting on campus Tuesday, the opponent of same-sex marriage said he’ll leave partisanship behind and take a “pledge of political celibacy” if approved by the Board of Governors on Nov. 10 to become the school’s 13th president.
GAINESVILLE, FL
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail

JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a Mississippi jail to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. Reeves placed the jail into receivership in July after citing poor conditions for prisoners. France will have 120 days from the date of his appointment to develop a draft plan reforming the jail’s conditions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”
BOSTON, MA

