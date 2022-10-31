Read full article on original website
Related
Kemp asked why Trump is not on Georgia campaign trail. Hear his answer
CNN's Kaitlan Collins sits down with Gov. Brian Kemp (R-GA) to discuss former President Donald Trump's role in the midterm elections and the impact of Herschel Walker on the Republican ticket in his state.
Herschel Walker slams Stacey Abrams: 'Only in America' would people vote for someone who bashes the country
Georgia Republican Senate hopeful Herschel Walker slammed Stacey Abrams, Tuesday, telling "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that "only in America" would people vote for someone who bashes the country. Herschel reacted to the Democratic gubernatorial candidate claiming that 107 sheriffs want to be able to "take Black people off the streets"...
KEYT
Three takeaways from the final New Hampshire Senate debate
Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan, who’s vying to hold onto her New Hampshire seat next week, didn’t hesitate to criticize President Joe Biden’s administration in a debate with Republican challenger Don Bolduc on Wednesday — especially distancing herself from the administration’s handling of the US withdrawal from Afghanistan.
KEYT
Democrat Hobbs defends decision not to debate GOP’s Lake in tight Arizona gubernatorial race
Arizona Democratic gubernatorial nominee Katie Hobbs on Wednesday continued to defend her decision to not debate her Republican opponent, Kari Lake, despite polls showing a close race and criticism from some Democratic allies. “You know, not only is Kari Lake — has she centered her entire platform around this election...
KEYT
Pence backs GOP’s Kemp as Democrat Abrams hits on Medicaid
CUMMING, Ga. (AP) — Former Vice President Mike Pence is supporting Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp as he makes his closing argument Tuesday for a second term over Democratic challenger Stacey Abrams. Pence and Kemp campaigned together in Atlanta’s far northern suburbs. They say Kemp has been good for Georgia’s economy and Abrams is soft on crime. Abrams is making her own arguments involving Pence, attacking Kemp for refusing to expand the Medicaid insurance program as Pence did when he was governor of Indiana. Abrams lost narrowly to Kemp four years ago. Other top Republicans coming to support Kemp this week include Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie.
KEYT
Clarence Thomas was ‘key’ to a plan to delay certification of 2020 election, Trump lawyers said in emails
A lawyer for former President Donald Trump described Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas as “key” to Trump’s plan to delay Congress’ certification of President Joe Biden’s victory through litigation after the 2020 election, according to emails recently turned over to the House select committee investigating January 6.
KEYT
Louisiana congressional candidate touts Trump endorsement
BATON ROUGE (AP) — With midterm elections less than a week away, a Louisiana congressional candidate is touting the endorsement of former President Donald Trump. Incumbent U.S. Rep Clay Higgins released an audio recording of Trump urging residents in southwest Louisiana to vote for the Republican. Higgins has long said he has the support of Trump, but the recording published on Facebook Tuesday is the first time the former president has publicly given Higgins a verbal endorsement for reelection. Higgins first rose to acclaim in southwest Louisiana as a sheriff’s department captain who made anti-crime videos, urging criminals to turn themselves in — earning him the nickname of “Cajun John Wayne”. Higgins is facing seven challengers, including political newcomer Holden Hoggatt.
KEYT
How the Biden DOJ’s vows to protect voting rights have played out in practice
The midterm elections pose the biggest test yet to promises made, with great fanfare, by President Joe Biden’s Justice Department to protect voting rights in the face of ever-evolving threats to democracy. The Justice Department — where among the ranks of leadership are Biden appointees with significant experience in...
KEYT
Witness: Oath Keepers head tried to reach Trump after Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, Oath Keepers founder Stewart Rhodes tried to get a message to then-President Donald Trump that urged him to fight to stay in power and “save the republic,” according to trial testimony on Wednesday. Rhodes said in his...
KEYT
Federal judge blasts the Supreme Court for its Second Amendment opinion
A federal judge based in Mississippi has released a scorching order expressing frustration with the Supreme Court’s Second Amendment opinion issued last summer and ordered the Justice Department to brief him on whether he needs to appoint an historian to help him decipher the landmark opinion. The opinion in...
KEYT
Jordan sends letters to DOJ and FBI previewing what GOP controlled House Judiciary Committee would investigate
GOP Rep. Jim Jordan of Ohio, who serves as ranking Republican member of the House Judiciary Committee, put the Department of Justice and FBI on notice Wednesday in letters detailing potential investigations if Republicans reclaim the House majority and he is given the powerful gavel of the Judiciary Committee. In...
KEYT
Jury begins deliberating in federal case against Trump ally
NEW YORK (AP) — A jury has started deliberating in the case of a Donald Trump loyalist accused of using his access to the Republican former president to secretly promote the interests of the United Arab Emirates. Jurors got the case on Wednesday in federal court in Brooklyn. They ended the day without a verdict. The defendant, Tom Barrack, has pleaded not guilty to acting as an unregistered agent of a foreign government, obstruction of justice and making false statements. Barrack is a California billionaire and a longtime friend of Trump who chaired Trump’s inaugural committee. He has vehemently denied the charges.
LAURA INGRAHAM: Mr. President, stop insulting us with your tone-deaf ideals
Fox News host Laura Ingraham highlights how Americans are aware that the real threat facing America is Democrats and their policies on "The Ingraham Angle."
KEYT
Chair of House committee that has oversight of Capitol Police demands answers about protection for members of Congress
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, chairwoman of the House Administration Committee, is requesting additional information from US Capitol Police Chief Tom Manger about the protection for congressional lawmakers following the break-in at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home, according to a new letter obtained by CNN. In her Tuesday letter...
KEYT
U. of Florida trustees approve Sen. Sasse as next president
Sen. Ben Sasse been chosen by the University of Florida Board of Trustees to be the school’s next president. Despite student opposition and a faculty no-confidence vote, the Republican from Nebraska was recommended for the top post Tuesday by a unanimous vote of the trustees. Sasse is a historian by training with a doctorate from Yale. At a four-hour meeting on campus Tuesday, the opponent of same-sex marriage said he’ll leave partisanship behind and take a “pledge of political celibacy” if approved by the Board of Governors on Nov. 10 to become the school’s 13th president.
KEYT
Federal judge appoints receiver to manage Mississippi jail
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A federal judge has appointed a receiver to temporarily manage a Mississippi jail to improve conditions. U.S. District Judge Carlton Reeves on Monday selected Wendell M. France Sr., a public safety consultant, former correctional administrator and 27-year member of the Baltimore Police Department to remedy “ongoing unconstitutional conditions” at the Hinds County Raymond Detention Center. Reeves placed the jail into receivership in July after citing poor conditions for prisoners. France will have 120 days from the date of his appointment to develop a draft plan reforming the jail’s conditions.
KEYT
University makes new review of Mastriano’s doctoral research
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — A Canadian university that granted a doctorate in history to current Pennsylvania Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is investigating a fresh complaint alleging his work is plagued by academic fraud and misconduct. University of New Brunswick President Paul Mazerolle told The Associated Press in a phone interview that the school is also bringing in a team of outsiders to review its policies and procedures for graduate study. They will look at issues raised by how Mastriano’s research was handled and evaluated. Mazerolle says the university’s lead integrity officer is performing an initial review to decide if a full investigation into the new public dissertation is warranted.
KEYT
Saudis in US targeted as kingdom cracks down on dissent
WASHINGTON (AP) — A Saudi prince who was attending graduate school in Boston is the latest person targeted as part of what the FBI and others say is Saudi Arabia’s crackdown on Saudis in the United States. Saudi court papers obtained by The Associated Press reveal the previously unreported case of Prince Abdullah bin Faisal al Saud. He was handed a 30-year prison sentence for phone conversations that Saudi officials say he had with his mother and others while in Boston. The case follows a 16-year prison sentence given a 72-year-old dual Saudi and American citizen for tweets he posted from his home in Florida. The Saudi Embassy calls allegations that it stalks Saudis on U.S. soil “preposterous.” But Khalid al Jabri, a Saudi living in the U.S., calls it “a repression machine.”
Army probes whether troops wrongly targeted in bonus scandal
WASHINGTON — (AP) — Years after about 1,900 National Guard and Reserve soldiers were swept up in a recruiting bonus scandal, U.S. Army investigators are reviewing the cases and correcting records because some individuals were wrongly blamed and punished, The Associated Press has learned. According to officials with...
