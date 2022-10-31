Read full article on original website
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 2 Buckeyes set to face off versus St. Thomas in road seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes prevail over No. 2 Golden Gophers in shootout, tie 4-4The LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: Mistakes cost No. 11 Buckeyes chance to sweep No. 1 Minnesota in 4-2 lossThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State upsets No. 1 Minnesota 6-4 behind Treloar’s two goalsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State to face-off with top-ranked Minnesota in weekend setThe LanternColumbus, OH
WILX-TV
MSU Women’s Soccer off to Columbus
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team faces Nebraska at 2pm Thursday in the Big Ten tournament semi-finals. The match will air live on the Big Ten Network. MSU advanced with a comeback 2-1 win at home last Sunday over eighth seed Minnesota. The Spartans have just one loss the entire season. They were given 11 regular season Big Ten awards including Jeff Hosler being named Big Ten coach of the year. MSU is sixth raked in the nation. Nebraska is the fourth seed in the tournament.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU has a chance to salvage part of their season
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Illinois Saturday the Spartans can still salvage a portion of their season in my view. A win would set them up to win home games with Rutgers and Indiana and send them to Penn State for the finale with a chance to finish 7-5 with four straight wins and a better bowl bid. Plenty of its in there but the point is there is a motive to win at Illinois and finish off a good November. But we’ll see.
Minnesota looks to ‘flip mentality,’ tips off vs. W. Michigan
Even though it’s his second year as Minnesota’s head coach, Ben Johnson said this is truly the “fresh start” year
WILX-TV
Big Ten Honor For MSU Coach
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Lisa Breznau is a unanimous choice as the Big Ten women’s cross country coach of the year. Her team won the conference meet last Friday in Ann Arbor and will run next week end at the NCAA regional meet in Terre Haute, Indiana. Breznau joins MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler in such an honor-- he was named Big Ten coach of the year two weeks ago.
WILX-TV
MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU at a crossroads
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete. The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game. How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains...
WILX-TV
Michigan State University suspends four more Spartans following Saturday altercation
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby Windmon and Brandon Wright were suspended Tuesday by Michigan State Athletics. There are now eight players suspended in connection with the altercation in Ann Arbor. The four join Tank Brown, Khary Crump, Angelo Grose and Zion Young, who were suspended...
WILX-TV
Harbaugh Expects Criminal Charges Against MSU Players
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan’s coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players’ actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh says defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker says his players’ actions were “unacceptable.” But he says it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh’s call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.
WILX-TV
In My View: MSU basketball has got to stay healthy with a thin roster
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay MSU basketball fans the new season is at hand. One exhibition at home tomorrow night against Grand Valley State. You won’t learn much because Grand Valley lost an exhibition last week at Eastern Michigan by 16 points. MSU has got to stay healthy with...
WILX-TV
MSUFCU celebrate new partnership with MSU women’s basketball team
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is hosting a celebration to commemorate a new partnership with the Michigan State University Women’s Basketball team. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) expanded its name, image, and likeness deal with MSU’s Women’s Basketball program this year where players...
WILX-TV
‘It’s been a privilege’ - Michigan State University president to leave early
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Roughly three weeks after announcing his resignation and two days after an interim president was selected, Michigan State University president Samuel Stanley will be stepping down Friday. Stanley had announced his resignation in October and said one of the main reasons for his decision was...
Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size
An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time
The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
WILX-TV
Pumpkin drop-off is underway at MSU Recycling Center
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Surplus Store and Recycling Center’s annual fall Pumpkin Plop has begun giving the community an opportunity to compost whole or carved pumpkins. Pumpkin Plop will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13. To drop off pumpkins you can visit their public recycling drop-off center located...
WILX-TV
East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms
EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
fox9.com
Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record
(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
redlakenationnews.com
Six Minnesota Cities Awarded More Than $5 Million in Innovative Business and Infrastructure Grants
St. Paul – The Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) has awarded $3,322,579 in grants to infrastructure projects in Greater Minnesota, and $2,035,101 to fund an infrastructure project for innovative business development in the city of Dayton. "Investing in infrastructure is one of the best ways that...
WILX-TV
Surge in RSV cases leads to a short supply of amoxicillin
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the most commonly used antibiotics for children is now on the FDA’s Drug Shortage List. With health experts predicting the worst cold and flu season since the pandemic and 32 states reporting an increase in RSV cases, amoxicillin is now in short supply here in Michigan and across the country.
Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz
MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka
Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
