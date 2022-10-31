ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WILX-TV

MSU Women’s Soccer off to Columbus

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s women’s soccer team faces Nebraska at 2pm Thursday in the Big Ten tournament semi-finals. The match will air live on the Big Ten Network. MSU advanced with a comeback 2-1 win at home last Sunday over eighth seed Minnesota. The Spartans have just one loss the entire season. They were given 11 regular season Big Ten awards including Jeff Hosler being named Big Ten coach of the year. MSU is sixth raked in the nation. Nebraska is the fourth seed in the tournament.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU has a chance to salvage part of their season

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - If Michigan State can upset Illinois Saturday the Spartans can still salvage a portion of their season in my view. A win would set them up to win home games with Rutgers and Indiana and send them to Penn State for the finale with a chance to finish 7-5 with four straight wins and a better bowl bid. Plenty of its in there but the point is there is a motive to win at Illinois and finish off a good November. But we’ll see.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Big Ten Honor For MSU Coach

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State’s Lisa Breznau is a unanimous choice as the Big Ten women’s cross country coach of the year. Her team won the conference meet last Friday in Ann Arbor and will run next week end at the NCAA regional meet in Terre Haute, Indiana. Breznau joins MSU women’s soccer coach Jeff Hosler in such an honor-- he was named Big Ten coach of the year two weeks ago.
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSU players speak to media following Saturday’s game at Michigan

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Members of the Michigan State University football team speak with the media following the team’s loss to rival Michigan on Saturday. The loss has been overshadowed by postgame events that left four players suspended. Head coach Mel Tucker shared his thoughts with the media...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU at a crossroads

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State football story is far from complete. The season is at a huge crossroads for the final four games given all of the off-the-field issues from the aftermath of the Michigan game. How much damage this will do for MSU football moving forward remains...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

Harbaugh Expects Criminal Charges Against MSU Players

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) - Jim Harbaugh expects the four suspended Michigan State football players involved in roughing up two members of Michigan’s team to be punished to the fullest extent of the law. Michigan’s coach said Monday that he can’t imagine the MSU players’ actions will not result in criminal charges. Harbaugh says defensive back Gemon Green was punched by a Spartan in the Michigan Stadium tunnel shortly after the fourth-ranked Wolverines beat their in-state rival on Saturday night and teammate Ja’Den McBurrows tried to help. Michigan State coach Mel Tucker says his players’ actions were “unacceptable.” But he says it would be irresponsible to respond to Harbaugh’s call for criminal charges due to the ongoing investigation.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

In My View: MSU basketball has got to stay healthy with a thin roster

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Okay MSU basketball fans the new season is at hand. One exhibition at home tomorrow night against Grand Valley State. You won’t learn much because Grand Valley lost an exhibition last week at Eastern Michigan by 16 points. MSU has got to stay healthy with...
LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

MSUFCU celebrate new partnership with MSU women’s basketball team

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Michigan State University Federal Credit Union (MSUFCU) is hosting a celebration to commemorate a new partnership with the Michigan State University Women’s Basketball team. United Wholesale Mortgage (UWM) expanded its name, image, and likeness deal with MSU’s Women’s Basketball program this year where players...
EAST LANSING, MI
Bring Me The News

Gallery: Bloomington mainstay Gyropolis looks to nearly triple in size

An architectural rendering of the proposed expansion of Gyropolis restaurant in Bloomington. Courtesy of HTG architects/Bloomington Planning Commission. Bloomington’s authentic Greek restaurant Gyropolis is proposing a major expansion to bring more seating, an outdoor patio, and a pickup window to its iconic gyro destination. The Bloomington Planning Commission on...
BLOOMINGTON, MN
WILX-TV

Pumpkin drop-off is underway at MSU Recycling Center

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The Surplus Store and Recycling Center’s annual fall Pumpkin Plop has begun giving the community an opportunity to compost whole or carved pumpkins. Pumpkin Plop will continue through Sunday, Nov. 13. To drop off pumpkins you can visit their public recycling drop-off center located...
EAST LANSING, MI
WILX-TV

East Lansing City Clerk extends office hours for midterms

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - As the 2022 midterms creep closer, the East Lansing City Clerk’s Office is reminding people who are registered to vote in the area that the main office and the on-campus satellite office will be open every day through Election Day. The City Clerk’s main...
EAST LANSING, MI
fox9.com

Angler's muskie from Mille Lacs Lake sets Minnesota state record

(FOX 9) - The muskellunge a Princeton, Minnesota, man caught over the summer has been certified as a new Minnesota state record. The Minnesota DNR on Monday said it has certified the massive, 58.25-inch fish caught by Eric Bakke as a state catch-and-release record muskie. The previous record was a tie for 57.25 inches, which were caught on Lake Vermilion in 2019 and 2021.
MINNESOTA STATE
WILX-TV

Surge in RSV cases leads to a short supply of amoxicillin

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - One of the most commonly used antibiotics for children is now on the FDA’s Drug Shortage List. With health experts predicting the worst cold and flu season since the pandemic and 32 states reporting an increase in RSV cases, amoxicillin is now in short supply here in Michigan and across the country.
LANSING, MI
KARE 11

Keith Ellison in tight battle with Jim Schultz

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has been through his share of political scrapes in his career, sometimes going from underdog to winner right before the closing bell. Four years ago, Ellison trailed in the polls to GOP nominee Doug Wardlow, but ended up winning by four percentage...
MINNESOTA STATE
Bring Me The News

Minnesota’s first self-serve wine bar opens in Minnetonka

Wineside Wine Bar & Market in Minnetonka opened Wednesday, bringing over 100 wines by the glass to Minnesota’s first self-service wine bar. In a press release, Jon Halper, CEO and owner of Top Ten Liquors, said the team has worked tirelessly to create what he believes to be the “most exciting and innovative wine experience available in the Twin Cities.”
MINNETONKA, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy