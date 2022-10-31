After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...

