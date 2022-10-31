Read full article on original website
Related
Reality Steve Says ‘Bachelor in Paradise’ star Victoria Fuller Is a ‘Very Callous and Calculating Person’
Victoria Fuller and Greg Grippo were spotted in Italy, but wasn't she engaged to Johnny DePhillipo? Reality Steve is calling her out, and the tea is spicy!
TV Fanatic
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow
New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
TV Fanatic
Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 Review: O Ye of Little Faith
There's a lot to be said for a good old-fashioned scary story. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 delivers on that with a first half full of spooky, inexplicable happenings and a second half unraveling them with mostly satisfactory explanations. Yay for Janis's return, however brief, although we're still in...
Wait, Whose House Was Burning in 'House of the Dragon' Episode 9?
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for House of the Dragon Season 1, Episode 9 on HBO — as well as spoilers for George R.R. Martin's book Fire & Blood. War is brewing following the death of King Viserys I (Paddy Considine). The Green faction, led by Alicent (Olivia Cooke) and Otto Hightower (Rhys Ifans), act quickly, determined to install Aegon II (Tom Glynn-Carney) on the throne before Rhaenyra (Emma D'Arcy) finds out what's going on.
Alice From ‘The Brady Bunch’ Had A Secret No One But Ann B. Davis Knew
She’s not mentioned in the song telling the love story of a lovely lady and a man named Brady, but Alice Nelson, played by Ann B. Davis, was an integral and beloved part of The Brady Bunch. Witty and motherly, Alice could be playful and helpful in equal measures for the whole family. For all everyone thought they knew about, Alice, however, she had a whole hidden history Davis kept closely guarded from her colleagues.
Popculture
Dawn Lyn, 'My Three Sons' Star, Currently in a Coma
Dawn Lyn, who starred in the classic sitcom My Three Sons, is now in a coma. Her co-stars Stanley Livingston and Tina Cole told fans about Lyn's health issues on Facebook, leading her family to confirm she was hospitalized. Lyn, 59, fell into a coma after undergoing brain surgery to remove a tumor.
TV Fanatic
The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Reaper
Simone's undercover skills get tested again on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 6 while Brendon receives a visit from his father, who usually is out of the picture. They both also get their hearts broken. So far, we have seen all our criminal masterminds be men. Some balancing of...
TV Fanatic
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Masters Of War
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, the gang investigates the death of a war veteran and new information revealed about Carlos has John seeing him in a new light. Meanwhile, Mary and Lata finally get closure after Maggie's death. Right off the bat, it was such a well-done episode.
TV Fanatic
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers: Danny Makes an Unusual Alliance
Danny's new assignment is going to be different. According to Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 spoilers, he will form an unusual partnership with an informant to prevent a murder. Usually, he only arrives on the scene after someone is already dead; how will he handle his opportunity to prevent...
‘The White Lotus’ Season 2 Premiere Checks In New Guests As Mystery Is Washed Ashore
After more than a year since The White Lotus ended on HBO, Season 2 of the anthology series premiered on the cable network with a whole new setting. The location from Hawaii was changed to Sicily but the mystery that trapped viewers in the first season is back and gloomier than ever. We are greeted by a beautiful coastline of Sicily as Daphne (Meghann Fahy) befriends two American tourists starting out their stay at The White Lotus. Daphne says she’s enjoyed her time there and takes a dip in the water before leaving. However, something in the water scares her off...
White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Recap: An Italian Getaway Hits Rough Waters
HBO’s The White Lotus has invited us to stay for another season, this time at an Italian beach resort — but don’t worry: Rich people have problems there, too. Sunday’s Season 2 premiere begins with vacationer Daphne (Meghann Fahy) taking one last dip in the ocean before she leaves — and bumping up against a corpse bobbing in the ocean. Soon, police are pulling multiple bodies out of the water. Who’s dead, and how did they die? We don’t get to know that yet, of course: We then flash back to a week earlier with the guests arriving in Sicily by...
Who's Going to Die in The White Lotus Season 2?
The White Lotus has reopened its doors, beckoning viewers back for another season of acidic satire, breathtaking vistas, and rich people who remain blithely uninterested in the world around them. Season 2 of the HBO "limited" series moves the action to Sicily, where a new group of VIPs — played by Aubrey Plaza, Michael Imperioli, Haley Lu Richardson, Theo James, a returning Jennifer Coolidge, and more — is ready to indulge in everything except perhaps a little self-awareness.
TV Fanatic
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Suarez is In Trouble!
Jimmy Smits fans, this is your week. Smits is a big name who has so far had only a small role, popping up to encourage Regina or to suggest she be careful of alienating Deputy Mayor Sharpe. That's about to change. East New York Season 1 Episode 6 spoilers say...
Jacques Pépin Explains the 'Biggest Change' to His Daily Life Since His Wife Gloria Died in 2020
Jacques Pépin is not a morning person. "I don't really go to bed before midnight," the celebrated French chef tells PEOPLE in this week's issue. "I am used to working in restaurants all my life where I finished work at 10 p.m." His daily routine of drinking coffee and...
TV Fanatic
The Last of Us: HBO Sets Premiere Date for Highly Anticipated Drama
Are you ready to delve into the world of The Last of Us?. The nine-episode first season of the HBO's videogame adaptation debuts Sunday, January 15 at 9:00p.m. ET/PT on HBO and will be available to stream in 4K on HBO Max. The Last of Us takes place 20 years...
TV Fanatic
The White Lotus Season 2 Premiere Viewership Soars 63% From Series Debut
The White Lotus Season 2 is off and running for HBO and HBO Max. The White Lotus Season 2 Episode 1 managed 1.5 million viewers across the premium cabler and streaming service on Sunday. Total cross-platform viewing was up 63% vs. the season 1 premiere night (944K) and up 35%...
TV Fanatic
The Walking Dead is Failing Its Audience (And Source Material) With Its Commonwealth Arc
The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
TV Fanatic
Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 6
On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 6, her resentment took monstrous form, plunging Springfield into chaos. Lisa set out to save the planet when it became clear the end was near. However, Homer learned his life was a lie and found himself on a shocking fact-finding mission about his past.
A.V. Club
The latest Disenchanted trailer finds Giselle older, but not necessarily wiser
Disenchanted, the highly anticipated sequel to 2007's Enchanted, finds Giselle (Amy Adams) and Robert Philip (Patrick Dempsey) married and moving out of New York City. With Robert’s teen daughter Morgan (Gabriella Baldacchino) grumblingly in tow, Giselle and Robert move to Monroeville, an idyllic corner of suburbia, ready for their fairy tale ending to last the rest of their lives.
TV Fanatic
Elite Season 6 Trailer Promises a Return to Form
Elite Season 6 looks to be a cut above the previous two seasons. The series has struggled to keep its focus since many of the original cast members exited at the end of Elite Season 3. However, the official trailer teases the aftermath of Sam's death, new beginnings, and Isadora's...
Comments / 0