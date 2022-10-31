Read full article on original website
Deputies responded to Delphi suspect’s home for domestic issue to ‘keep the peace’
MEXICO, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that deputies were sent to Delphi murder suspect Richard Allen’s home in 2015 for a “domestic” incident. The sheriff’s office was dispatched just after 3:30 in the morning on June 18, 2015, according to records obtained by FOX59. The sheriff said Allen was allegedly drunk and […]
ISP supt. discusses next chapter of Delphi investigation: ‘I’m proud of where we are’
Dozens of members of law enforcement have been a steady presence in the Delphi murder investigation since February 14, 2017, the day the bodies of Libby German and Abby Williams were tragically discovered after disappearing during a hike the day before. One of the most prominent figures in the investigation has been Indiana State Police […]
californiaexaminer.net
Delphi Killer: Indiana Town Demands Answers On ‘Blend-in’ Richard Allen
CVS employee Richard Allen, 50, was a male. In the days before JC’s Bar and Grill shut down, he used to spend his time there shooting pool. The guy seemed kind, but he wasn’t exactly the life of the party. Up until this past weekend, that was about...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS
For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
Delphi bakery continues to honor memory of Abby and Libby
Around town, the memories of Abby and Libby are still present – memorials mark the Monon High Bridge – signs mark restaurants downtown.
News 5 Cleveland WEWS
Who is Richard Allen, suspect in hiking trail homicides of Indiana teens?
Richard Matthew Allen, the primary suspect in the murders of Abby Williams and Libby German, has lived in the Delphi community for at least 16 years.
WTHR
Search for more information on Delphi suspect Richard Allen
It's been 24 hours since police in Delphi announced murder charges for Richard Allen. He's accused of killing Abby Williams and Libby German.
2news.com
Suspect Arrested for 2017 Delphi Deaths
A man has been arrested and charged with murder in the 2017 killings of 2 teen girls in Indiana. Ivan Rodriguez reports.
NBC Chicago
In ‘Unusual' Move, Records Sealed in Indiana Arrest Connected to Delphi Teen Murders
Certain key documents related to the arrest and charges of a Delphi, Indiana, man have been sealed in connection with the 2017 murders of two Indiana teens slain on a hiking trail near the town, officials announced Monday. In an "unusual" move, according to the Carroll County Indiana prosecutor, records...
WNDU
Libby German’s grandparents speak out after suspect charged in Delphi murders
Richard Allen, 50, of Delphi was formally charged with two counts of murder last Friday. Elaine Baell from Pet Refuge joined us on 16 News Now at Noon to introduce us to two kittens named Trix and Holland. Arrest made in Delphi murders investigation. Updated: 4 hours ago. Richard Allen,...
WCPO
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
DELPHI, Ind. — An arrest has been made in the high-profile killings of Abby Williams and Libby German, but investigators have declined to release any details connecting the suspect to the actual crimes. In a press conference Monday, officials released the name and photo of the suspect, Richard M....
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake
CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
clintoncountydailynews.com
Arrest Made In Abby And Libby Murder Investigation
A press conference this (Monday) morning confirmed what anonymous sources said over the weekend concerning the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German. Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland announced Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of murder in connection with the case. The probable cause affidavit is sealed, and McLeland said “today is not that day” to release details as to what role Allen played in the girls’ deaths. A pre-trial hearing has been set for January 13th and a tentative trial date is scheduled for March 20th 2023 at 9 am.
Police confirm arrest in Delphi killings but release few details
DELPHI - His sniffles were heard loudly over the constant camera clicks and flashes of light. He stood at the podium, more than a dozen officers behind him and more than 100 media and community members in front, taking nearly 30 seconds in silence before making his announcement. "Today is...
Abby and Libby investigation: Why are the records sealed?
Delphi Murders: Why are court records sealed for Richard M. Allen, the man charged in Abby & Libby's death?
Community anxiously awaits answers Monday in Delphi murders
DELPHI, Ind. — People all across central Indiana are looking forward to a Monday press conference where police say they will share details about an arrest in the Delphi murders. "One person's random act caused all this chaos," said Benjamin Rowland. Several neighbors said they remembered seeing Richard Allen,...
5 years of hope | Delphi community remembered Abby and Libby with good acts
DELPHI, Ind. — Abby Williams and Libby German have never been forgotten in Delphi. In fact, these two young friends, taken far too soon, have inspired people to do good in their names over the past five-and-a-half years. Their neighbors have also never given up on finding out what...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo
KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
4 arrested in connection with Huntington Co. inmate death
Four people have been arrested on drug related charges following an investigation into the death of an inmate at the Huntington County Jail.
Man convicted in 2021 shooting death of woman at southeast side apartment complex
INDIANAPOLIS — A man has been convicted of murder in the 2021 shooting death of a woman on Indianapolis' southeast side, Marion County Prosecutor Ryan Mears announced Wednesday. Marco Pacheco-Aleman was convicted of murder in the death of Karen Castro-Martinez after a two-day jury trial, the prosecutor announced. On...
