Delphi, IN

They spent years waiting for a break after 2 girls were killed. The man who's been arrested worked at the local CVS

For nearly six years, Delphi, Indiana, a small town an hour north of Indianapolis, has been holding its breath. And Monday morning, when Indiana State Police Superintendent Doug Carter stepped to the lectern to announce the arrest and charging of local resident Richard Allen with two counts of murder, it seemed the victims' families and nearly 21,000 residents of Carroll County were finally allowed to exhale.
Loose Carroll County kangaroo found dead in lake

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — The Carroll County Sheriff’s Department has confirmed that a loose kangaroo that went missing nearly two weeks ago has been found dead in a lake. According to Sheriff Tobe Leazenby, the kangaroo was found in Lake Freeman and is believed to have died from drowning. The kangaroo originally went missing on […]
Arrest Made In Abby And Libby Murder Investigation

A press conference this (Monday) morning confirmed what anonymous sources said over the weekend concerning the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German. Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland announced Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of murder in connection with the case. The probable cause affidavit is sealed, and McLeland said “today is not that day” to release details as to what role Allen played in the girls’ deaths. A pre-trial hearing has been set for January 13th and a tentative trial date is scheduled for March 20th 2023 at 9 am.
Community anxiously awaits answers Monday in Delphi murders

DELPHI, Ind. — People all across central Indiana are looking forward to a Monday press conference where police say they will share details about an arrest in the Delphi murders. "One person's random act caused all this chaos," said Benjamin Rowland. Several neighbors said they remembered seeing Richard Allen,...
1 dead in apartment fire in Kokomo

KOKOMO, Ind. — An investigation is underway in Kokomo, where authorities say a person died in an apartment fire Wednesday afternoon. The fire happened in an apartment complex located in the 2100 block of Joyce Drive East. Firefighters were called there shortly after 3:30 p.m. and were able to...
