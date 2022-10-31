A press conference this (Monday) morning confirmed what anonymous sources said over the weekend concerning the 2017 murders of Abby Williams and Liberty German. Carroll County prosecutor Nick McLeland announced Richard Allen of Delphi was arrested and charged Friday with two counts of murder in connection with the case. The probable cause affidavit is sealed, and McLeland said “today is not that day” to release details as to what role Allen played in the girls’ deaths. A pre-trial hearing has been set for January 13th and a tentative trial date is scheduled for March 20th 2023 at 9 am.

