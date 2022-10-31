ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee

The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
US News and World Report

Mexican President Urges Twitter to Repair 'Damage' Done to Trump

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Twitter should undo the "damage" done to former U.S. President Donald Trump by the cancellation of his account, Mexico's president said on Monday, as he expressed hope that new owner Elon Musk would curb censorship on the social media platform. The remarks by President Andres Manuel...
Fox News

Colorado Senate debate explodes as Bennet tells O'Dea, 'You're a liar'

The two candidates in the closely watched Colorado Senate race went on the attack in a second debate Friday, after an uneventful first debate Tuesday. Sen. Michael Bennet accused Republican opponent Joe O'Dea of being a "liar" after O'Dea sought to portray his record in Washington as ineffective and closely aligned with President Biden and national Democrats.
Newsweek

Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races

Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
The Hill

2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and the really ugly

Is a Republican wave building for Election Day? Possibly, but that wave may already be here, and it may have been coming for weeks. Pollsters may be heading for a beating, perhaps even worse than the Democrats. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the media and the polling community. But the...
CNET

Election 2022 Could Be a Turning Point in American Democracy

Key statewide and congressional races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democracy advocates say it's especially important that people vote this year because candidates who continue to push the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen are running on Republican tickets for top state offices. What's next. If elected,...
Newsweek

Republicans Are Gaining Ground in Unexpected Places

With one week to go until the midterms, a number of Republican candidates are gaining ground in states which heavily lean Democrat. While it is still essentially a toss up on who will end up controlling the House and the Senate after November 8, with a number Governor races still seemingly going to the wire, there are some races in California, Connecticut and New York that are starting to take unexpected turns.
Axios

The tide is turning for Republicans

With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: The next big precedent SCOTUS is set to overturn

