Kari Lake Makes Light of Pelosi Attack, Draws Laughter at Campaign Event
Lake is not the only prominent Republican to apparently make light of the skull-fracturing attack on the husband of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.
‘You Will Be Beaten’: Pro-Trump Extremists Are Posting Violent Threats Against Voters
Days before the U.S. government issued a chilling memo about the threat domestic extremists pose to next week’s elections, a member of the far-right message board known as The Donald threatened voters in Arizona with a message that eerily echoed much of the government’s warning. “We will post...
A Democratic Candidate Was Beaten and Knocked Unconscious at His Home
A Democrat running for a state House seat in Pennsylvania says he was attacked and knocked unconscious at his home early Monday morning, and that he believes he’s being targeted with election-related harassment. Richard Ringer, 69, is running for a swing seat in Fayette County, about an hour southeast...
Arizona GOP chair accused of ‘aiding a coup attempt’ by January 6 committee
The January 6 Committee has asked the Supreme Court to dismiss Arizona GOP chair Kelli Ward’s filing to protect her phone records. In a filing by House Counsel Douglas Letter, the committee urged the SCOTUS to reconsider Justice Elena Kagan’s decision to temporarily freeze the subpoena of Dr Ward’s T-Mobile records from 1 November 2020 to 31 January 2021. The report accused Dr Ward of playing a pivotal part in spreading the false narrative of a stolen election that motivated the Capitol riot. Dr Ward was one of 11 fake electors in Arizona who sent illegitimate Electoral College votes...
US News and World Report
Mexican President Urges Twitter to Repair 'Damage' Done to Trump
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Twitter should undo the "damage" done to former U.S. President Donald Trump by the cancellation of his account, Mexico's president said on Monday, as he expressed hope that new owner Elon Musk would curb censorship on the social media platform. The remarks by President Andres Manuel...
Colorado Senate debate explodes as Bennet tells O'Dea, 'You're a liar'
The two candidates in the closely watched Colorado Senate race went on the attack in a second debate Friday, after an uneventful first debate Tuesday. Sen. Michael Bennet accused Republican opponent Joe O'Dea of being a "liar" after O'Dea sought to portray his record in Washington as ineffective and closely aligned with President Biden and national Democrats.
Women powered a blue wave in 2018. Now the tables appear to have turned
Republicans are bullish that this could the year of the "security mom" -- the moment when women who abandoned the GOP during Donald Trump's presidency gravitate back toward Republican nominees who are speaking to their worries about the economic and physical security of their families.
Wisconsin ballot spoiling is a no-go after court upholds ban
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Wisconsin appeals court is refusing to block a lower court’s ruling prohibiting voters who already submitted an absentee ballot from voiding it and voting again, a rarely used practice known as ballot spoiling. The 2nd District Court of Appeals decided Thursday against hearing...
Republicans ride optimistic wave into closing week of campaign, with all eyes on fight for Senate control
Republicans are riding a wave of optimism into the closing week of the fall campaign, eyeing seats far deeper into Democratic terrain than party leaders imagined only weeks ago, with rising GOP confidence of winning a strong House majority amid signs that critical Senate seats are also increasingly within their grasp.
Judge restricts far-right group from carrying weapons, taking video at Arizona ballot drop boxes
People wearing body armor or weapons have been observed at ballot drop boxes in multiple states after Trump and his allies urged supporters to monitor them.
Final New York Times Poll Gives Democrats Lead in 3 of 4 Key Races
Despite the recent boost Republicans have seen across several key races, Democrats are still forecasted to keep control of the Senate, according to The New York Times' final midterm poll. The new poll released on Monday shows Democratic candidates in Pennsylvania, Arizona and Georgia poised to win against their Republican...
CNBC
Democrats hold slim leads over GOP rivals in key Senate races in Pa., Ga. and Ariz., new poll shows
Democratic Senate hopeful John Fetterman and incumbent Sens. Raphael Warnock and Mark Kelly hold slim leads over their Republican opponents, a New York Times and Siena College poll shows. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto and GOP challenger Adam Laxalt are locked in a dead heat in Nevada, according to the poll.
2022 polling: The bad, the ugly and the really ugly
Is a Republican wave building for Election Day? Possibly, but that wave may already be here, and it may have been coming for weeks. Pollsters may be heading for a beating, perhaps even worse than the Democrats. In 2016, Trump’s win shocked the media and the polling community. But the...
GOP's Praise For Insurrectionists, Extremists Is A Recipe For More Violence: Critics
“When you convince people that politicians are rigging elections, drink babies' blood... you will get violence," warned Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger.
Texts to Kansas voters rile Democrats, top election official
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas’ top elections official warned voters Monday that text messages from outside the state were giving them incorrect information about where to vote, but groups involved in the texting said they weren’t trying to confuse or mislead people. Several Democrats said they began...
CNET
Election 2022 Could Be a Turning Point in American Democracy
Key statewide and congressional races are on the Nov. 8 ballot. Democracy advocates say it's especially important that people vote this year because candidates who continue to push the "Big Lie" that the 2020 election was stolen are running on Republican tickets for top state offices. What's next. If elected,...
Republicans Are Gaining Ground in Unexpected Places
With one week to go until the midterms, a number of Republican candidates are gaining ground in states which heavily lean Democrat. While it is still essentially a toss up on who will end up controlling the House and the Senate after November 8, with a number Governor races still seemingly going to the wire, there are some races in California, Connecticut and New York that are starting to take unexpected turns.
The tide is turning for Republicans
With less than a week left to go before the midterms, just about everything is breaking in Republicans' favor. The big picture: Just a few weeks ago, Republicans seemed to be on the ropes thanks to a slate of polarizing, MAGA-aligned candidates with seemingly strong Democratic opponents, and a relentless Democratic focus on abortion.
POLITICO
POLITICO Playbook: The next big precedent SCOTUS is set to overturn
Senate control could go either way despite Republican momentum
Neither party has a clear advantage in the polls or in early voting in the handful of races that will decide control of the Senate.
