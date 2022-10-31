Read full article on original website
East New York Season 1 Episode 6 Spoilers: Suarez is In Trouble!
Jimmy Smits fans, this is your week. Smits is a big name who has so far had only a small role, popping up to encourage Regina or to suggest she be careful of alienating Deputy Mayor Sharpe. That's about to change. East New York Season 1 Episode 6 spoilers say...
New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow
New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the Week of 10-31-22: Ava Goes Back to the Dark Side
Despite her plan to leave Salem and get back on the right path, she will go full Mafia Princess again on Days Of Our Lives during the week of 10-31-22. That's not THAT unsurprising, but the way she gets there is bizarre. Spoilers say Ava will go back to seeking...
TV Ratings: East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles Surge to Season Highs
East New York and NCIS: Los Angeles benefited from airing earlier than usual. With The Equalizer in encore mode, East New York Season 1 Episode 5 soared to 5.7 million total viewers and a 0.5 rating. The total viewer tally marks a series high for the freshman drama. NCIS: Los...
Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 Spoilers: Danny Makes an Unusual Alliance
Danny's new assignment is going to be different. According to Blue Bloods Season 13 Episode 5 spoilers, he will form an unusual partnership with an informant to prevent a murder. Usually, he only arrives on the scene after someone is already dead; how will he handle his opportunity to prevent...
The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Douglas and Donna could expose Thomas with the voice changing app
Spoilers for The Bold in the Beautiful began teasing during the summer that Thomas Forrester (Matthew Atkinson) would soon have a girlfriend. Viewrs were hoping the brain tumor was the reason for his bizarre behavior and that he could move on from his obsession with Hope Spencer (Anika Noelle) but now it's clear that Terrible Tom is still with us. Fans of the CBS soap are furious because the writers refuse to redeem Thomas and everyone is tired of his antics.
What happens to Britt when Kelly Thiebaud is leaving General Hospital
It was announced in August that Kelly Thiebaud would be leaving General Hospital in November but fans still don't know the fate of her character. Dr. Britt Westbourne is not in any front-burner storylines ad seems to be on standby as others move along in Port Charles. Britt's relationship with Cody Bell ( Josh Kelly) never got off the ground and she and Brad Cooper (Parry Shen) are not spending time together as viewers thought they would.
General Hospital wild speculation: Heather Webber is Esme's mother and the hook killer
Heather Webber and Ryan Chamberlain "Oh My" General Hospital fans and spoilers are trying their best to figure out who the female is that Diane Miller (Carolyn Hennessy) saw wielding the hook. There have been quite a few theories and now wild speculation has a suspect that would be perfect. A few fans and at least on spoiler Soap Dirt suggest that Heather Webber (Robin Mattson) is Esme Prince's (Avery Kristen Pohl) birth mom and is the hook killer seeking revenge.
Kanye West Attacks Mother Of George Floyd's Daughter Over $250M Lawsuit: 'You Better Get You Some Business'
Just like his net worth, the value of an apology from Kanye West might be dwindling. West appeared on an episode of Revolt’s Drink Champs and made heinous comments about the death of George Floyd. During the interview, West spoke about Candace Owens‘ documentary The Greatest Lie Ever Sold: George Floyd and the Rise of BLM and provided his skewed view about Floyd’s murder. “They hit him with the fentanyl, if you look, the guy’s knee wasn’t even on his neck like that,” he said during his appearance on the podcast.
Young & Restless’ Camryn Grimes Drops Big News: ‘I’m Getting Emotional Writing This’
In September, we alerted readers that The Young and the Restless’ Camryn Grimes (Mariah) had some big news — but she wasn’t able to talk about it back then. Well now, the CBS soap star delivered an early Christmas gift to fans and revealed that she’ll be voicing Mrs. Claus in Disney’s upcoming holiday special Mickey Saves Christmas, opposite her fiancé Brock Foster Powell as Santa Claus!
The Tears Arrive in Full Force on Season 8 of 'Bachelor in Paradise' (SPOILERS)
Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers for Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise. We don't know about you, but we are totally frustrated with Season 8 of Bachelor in Paradise — why is that? Well, it's simply not entertaining; the lack of communication is unbearable, and it's aggravating to see the happy couples go on dates as a way to test their partner — that's the textbook definition of immature and insecure.
The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 Review: The Reckoning
For a Halloween installment, it had some amusing and fun moments, but there were some tense ones, too. Ironically, The Rookie Season 5 Episode 6 wasn't as fun of an hour as one would've imagined for this show combined with Halloween. Most of the humor came from the familial vibes of Nolan and Bailey with their adopted kid of sorts, Celina, and the Chenford scavenger hunt.
Usman Umar Agrees to Meet Cousin to Potentially Marry Instead of Kimberly Menzies
During the most recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, Kimberly and Usman had an important talk. He had said some extremely hurtful things to her. And he did offer a partial apology. But the main problem — Usman’s mother’s resistance — did not go away. So they...
Robert begins to suspect Holly on General Hospital
General Hospital spoilers say it won't be long before Robert Scorpio (Tristan Rogers) will realized that something is off with Holly Sutton ( Emma Samms). When she first arrived back in Port Charles she turned off Robert's cell phone so he did not get the calls that Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) had been arrested. Fans also thought it was odd that Holly walked up to Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy) and slapped him all the while claiming she did not know him.
Watch The Simpsons Online: Season 34 Episode 6
On The Simpsons Season 34 Episode 6, her resentment took monstrous form, plunging Springfield into chaos. Lisa set out to save the planet when it became clear the end was near. However, Homer learned his life was a lie and found himself on a shocking fact-finding mission about his past.
The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5 Review: Growth Opportunities
St. Bonaventure celebrated Halloween! Sort of, anyway. On The Good Doctor Season 6 Episode 5, several staff members wore costumes for the first ten minutes of the hour, but once the stories kicked into higher gear, it seemed like any other day at the hospital. How odd! At least we...
The Walking Dead is Failing Its Audience (And Source Material) With Its Commonwealth Arc
The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 9 Review: Whisper To Us
We were presented with another mystery surrounding the Landrys on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 9 but is it worth the wait?. Mr. Randloph brought Darla and Ralph Angel proof that not only is the bank ripping off black farmers, but they're giving the Landrys a pass on their loans as long as the loan manager gets to line his pockets.
The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4 Review: Masters Of War
On The Winchesters Season 1 Episode 4, the gang investigates the death of a war veteran and new information revealed about Carlos has John seeing him in a new light. Meanwhile, Mary and Lata finally get closure after Maggie's death. Right off the bat, it was such a well-done episode.
ABC Cheat Sheet: Alaska Daily, The Rookie Feds, & Big Sky Are on the Bubble
With the continued erosion of live TV viewing on broadcast networks, networks are looking at other viewing metrics to decide which shows will be back. Looking at the network as a whole, not a lot of shows look particularly dead, but there is some separation when you factor in the delayed viewing.
