17-year-old girl dead, toddler injured following shooting on Exchange Avenue, MPD says

MEMPHIS, TN. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in Memphis on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 7:58 p.m., in the 600 block of Exchange Avenue.

Officers found the teen, who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

Police said a second victim, a 3-year-old, was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

©2022 Cox Media Group