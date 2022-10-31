ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

17-year-old girl dead, toddler injured following shooting on Exchange Avenue, MPD says

By FOX13Memphis.com News Staff
 6 days ago

MEMPHIS, TN. — A 17-year-old girl is dead and a child is injured after a shooting in Memphis on Sunday, according to the Memphis Police Department.

Police said it happened at 7:58 p.m., in the 600 block of Exchange Avenue.

Officers found the teen, who was pronounced dead on the scene, MPD said.

Police said a second victim, a 3-year-old, was taken to Le Bonheur in critical condition.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Call 901-528-CASH with tips.

nobodycaresaboutthelaws
5d ago

Thanks Parents for not teaching your children about love, compassion, or morals! You bring these children into the world and this is what happens when you don't do your job! Somebody else's child dies!

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

