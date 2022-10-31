The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.

