TV Fanatic

New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 Review: Maybe Tomorrow

New Amsterdam took a bold swing with this landmark installment. They went for a nuanced but topical hour as New Amsterdam Season 5 Episode 7 focused on the personal and professional ramifications of the overturning of Roe v. Wade. And we got what is undoubtedly a polarizing hour, but in...
TEXAS STATE
IGN

The White Lotus Season 2 Review: Episodes 1-5

The White Lotus Season 2 premiered Oct. 30 on HBO, with new episodes debuting each Sunday. When The White Lotus Season 1 came to its heightened, histrionic conclusion, I was among those who wondered if a second season was needed or warranted. As much as I enjoyed the blackly comedic exploration of the rich eating everything good around them, what else was left to tell? Going the anthology route, creator/director Mike White proves that there’s plenty more clueless rich people to skewer, satirize, and murder with his keen lens and poison pen in this equally enchanting sophomore season.
TV Fanatic

Watch The Walking Dead Online: Season 11 Episode 21

Did everyone manage to escape the Commonwealth army?. On The Walking Dead Season 11 Episode 21, many people were ready to fight back, but a devastating incident scared many key players into submission. Meanwhile, Daryl and Carol embarked on a risky mission that could save the kids. Elsewhere, Rosita and...
TV Fanatic

The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 6 Review: The Reaper

Simone's undercover skills get tested again on The Rookie: Feds Season 1 Episode 6 while Brendon receives a visit from his father, who usually is out of the picture. They both also get their hearts broken. So far, we have seen all our criminal masterminds be men. Some balancing of...
Us Weekly

‘White Lotus’ Season 2: Everything to Know About the HBO Series

Vacation time! HBO’s White Lotus will return for season 2 in 2022 — but the dark comedy will look and feel a bit different than before. Don’t worry, it will still include a cast of wealthy characters that viewers will love to hate. Creator Mike White is back for another round of the anthology series, […]
HollywoodLife

Celine Dion Cozies Up To Sam Heughan On Set Of New Movie In 1st Photo Of Her In Months: See Pic

Celine Dion‘s Instagram account has shared a brand-new photo of the 52-year-old musical icon! In the image shared on Nov. 2 (seen here), the five-time Grammy winner cuddled up to Outlander star Sam Heughan in outtakes from the set of their new movie, Love Again, which also stars Priyanka Chopra. Sam, 42, lounged on a beige carpet with Celine in jeans and a busy dragon-print button-down, while the singer and actress looked cozy in light purple sweats and a burgundy turtleneck sweater. The pair appeared to be in deep conversation and had concerned looks on their faces.
TV Fanatic

The Walking Dead is Failing Its Audience (And Source Material) With Its Commonwealth Arc

The Walking Dead is ending. It feels like we've been hearing that for years at this stage, but the series is going out with a 24-episode 11th season. With three more spinoffs (The Walking Dead: Dead City, an untitled Daryl Dixon series, and an untitled Rick & Michonne series) confirmed, we've lost some of the most significant stakes that should be present for such a big final arc for the main series.
ETOnline.com

'90 Day Fiancé': Kim Proposes to Usman -- See His Reaction (Exclusive)

Kim is ready to take her relationship with Usman to the next level and is taking it upon herself to get it there. In this exclusive clip from Sunday's new episode of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After?, Kim plans out a romantic proposal to Usman and his reaction is surprising.
TV Fanatic

Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 Review: O Ye of Little Faith

There's a lot to be said for a good old-fashioned scary story. Quantum Leap Season 1 Episode 7 delivers on that with a first half full of spooky, inexplicable happenings and a second half unraveling them with mostly satisfactory explanations. Yay for Janis's return, however brief, although we're still in...
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 9 Review: Whisper To Us

We were presented with another mystery surrounding the Landrys on Queen Sugar Season 7 Episode 9 but is it worth the wait?. Mr. Randloph brought Darla and Ralph Angel proof that not only is the bank ripping off black farmers, but they're giving the Landrys a pass on their loans as long as the loan manager gets to line his pockets.
LOUISIANA STATE
activenorcal.com

Stand By Me Deleted Scene Shows Added Danger on the Famed Northern California Bridge

Stand By Me is a cult classic movie from 1986 about four curious boys wandering into the wilderness in search of a dead body. The movie strikes a cord with many people who remember the trials and tribulations of childhood, but it’s especially fun for us Northern Californians, who recognize some of the locations in the movie as right in our backyard.

