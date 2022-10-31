Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
8-year-old Polk City boy to represent Iowa Hawkeyes as next Kid Captain
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - When the University of Iowa Hawkeyes head to West Lafayette on Saturday, they’ll have an 8-year-old boy by their side as an honorary captain. Carver Meiners is this week’s Kid Captain. It’s a partnership between the University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital and the University of Iowa Hawkeyes. The program honors pediatric patients while celebrating their stories.
Mount Vernon & Dike-New Hartford advance, West Liberty falls in State Volleyball tournament
Joe Birch talks to Jason D Williams on life of Jerry Lee Lewis. North Korea fired at least two short-range ballistic missiles. Iowa’s Caitlin Clark, Iowa State’s Ashley Joens, named preseason AP All-Americans. John’s Great Outdoors: Fishing on the Mississippi is tricky, but always a good time.
Welcome to November
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Once again a blocking pattern keeps us quiet. Through Thursday the sky fills with sunshine and we enjoy some unseasonably warm temperatures. Highs in fact could reach record levels well into the 70s. A cold front moves in on Friday and stalls across the state. This brings rain Friday and Saturday. Rainfall amounts could exceed 1″ in many locations. Have a great night!
Above normal high temperatures this afternoon
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -We’re waking up to a clear sky outside the window and temperatures in the 40s and 50s across Eastern Iowa. While it’s a warm morning, it’ll be an even warmer afternoon! Temperatures today will rise into the mid-70s. We’ll actually be very close to record-high temperatures for the day. Today’s warm temperatures are partly due to high winds from the south, gusts over 30 are possible. We’ll also enjoy a sunny sky.
Nice start to November, 70s hold through Thursday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Welcome to November! This month is typically the king of cloud cover, but that is not the case at least for the next few days. Plan on highs into the 70s this afternoon with fully sunny sky. Records for this date are in the upper 70s to lower 80s and should remain in place. Tomorrow and Thursday, highs will surge well into the 70s which could feasibly tie or set new records for those dates. By Friday, we are still on track for rain chances to increase, likely lasting into Saturday as well. In terms of rain amounts, this may be another situation where an inch or more may occur based on the latest track. No severe weather is expected at this time. Have a great day!
Mount Pleasant Schools closing two hours early Tuesday
MOUNT PLEASANT, Iowa (KCRG) - Mount Pleasant Schools announced schools will close two hours early on Tuesday. The district reports its due to a water main break in downtown. School will be out at 1:30 p.m.
Operation Quickfind: Karla Lurk Vargas
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids police are looking for a missing 16-year-old girl. Police said Karla Lurk Vargas was last seen at Casey’s General Store on Center Point Rd and 32nd St. NE on November 1st, 2022 at noon. Vargas is Hispanic, 5′5″ tall, and weighs approximately...
New interim superintendent starts at Cedar Rapids School District
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tuesday is the first day for the interim superintendent to officially begin his duties at the Cedar Rapids Community School District. Last week the board named Art Sathoff for the position. He had recently retired after 34 years of education. That included 11 years as a superintendent in two different school districts.
Union members ready to strike after ADM facility in Cedar Rapids contract nears expiration
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union says it’s preparing for a strike at the ADM facility in Cedar Rapids. Teamsters Local 238 is the largest local union in the state of Iowa, and according to Secretary-Treasurer of Teamsters Local 238 Jesse Case, the wages at ADM have not kept up with the factors that face the workforce.
Local mobile home park owner says manufactured homes are still an affordable option
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - An area owner of a manufactured home park spoke out saying mobile homes were still an affordable option for many families. This week, mortgage rates hit heights we haven’t seen in two decades. It was pricing some people out of the housing market and has others looking elsewhere for affordable homes.
Ramp changes coming as crews make progress on the I-80/380 interchange
JOHNSON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - As drivers make their way through a massive interstate interchange in eastern Iowa this week, it will come with a new ramp. On Thursday, the Iowa Department of Transportation says they will open the new ramp that goes from Interstate 380 southbound to Interstate 80 westbound. That ramp will be used by drivers going from the Cedar Rapids area towards Williamsburg.
Cedar Rapids teen arrested in connection to October bar fight in Iowa City
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids teen is facing multiple charges for allegedly taking part in a fight at an Iowa City bar that left a woman unconscious last month. Law enforcement said 19-year-old Antonio Scotton faces charges of willful injury - causing bodily injury and participation in a riot for an incident at H-Bar in Iowa City on October 23.
Man charged in Cedar Rapids mass shooting wants charged dropped
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Court documents show one of the men charged in a deadly mass shooting in Cedar Rapids wants the charges against him dropped. The shooting killed three people and hurt nine others at Taboo Nightclub on April 10. Dimione Walker is charged with first degree murder...
Hwy 30 I 380 Crash
Nearly 400 Univ. of Iowa students utilize support & crisis line in it’s first year. A year ago, UI launched a support and crisis line to help students through college-related stressors. Updated: 4 hours ago. County auditors blame new election laws for cutting absentee ballot requests by more than...
Name released in Cedar Rapids police chase and fatal crash
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids Police released the name of the man killed in a crash following a brief chase with Cedar Rapids police Monday morning. Shortly after 2 a.m., officers tried to stop a black Chevy Tahoe for various traffic violations on 33rd Avenue Southwest. They said the vehicle, driven by 38-year-old Jamie Hill, didn’t stop and led authorities on a chase.
Second Cedar Rapids man charged in October H-Bar fight
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximatley 1:50: am, police responded to the 200 block of S. Van Buren for a report of a fight. Police say multiple people were removed from the premises and the fight continued in the street. 20-year-old Kendel Thompson was identified by officers as participating...
The Teamsters Union votes to ratify three year agreement with ADM
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Teamsters Union is heading to work with a new three year contract. It comes after members voted to ratify it Tuesday morning with Archer Daniels Midland, or ADM. In a press release, the Teamsters Local 238 says the agreement includes:. - an immediate 6%...
Cedar Rapids family hosting watch party after competing on “Family Feud”
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids City Council member Pat Loeffler and his family competed on the long-running game show “Family Feud.”. The episode is set to air at 5:30 pm on Tuesday and the family is hosting a watch party at Double Z Bar and Grill, (629 Ellis Blvd. NW) from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm.
The Arc in Cedar Rapids encourages people with disabilities to vote in upcoming election
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Workers at The Arc in Cedar Rapids are encouraging people with disabilities to take part in the upcoming election. 17.7 million people with disabilities voted in the 2020 election, which was a nearly 6% increase compared to 2016. A study of the 2020 election found more than a third of eligible disabled voters didn’t vote.
Two discrimination lawsuits filed against Univ. of Iowa Hospitals
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Two women have filed two separate lawsuits against the University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics (UIHC) for discrimination. On July 13th, 2022, Faith Sang filed a lawsuit stating that she was discriminated against based on gender, race, color, and national origin. Sang claims that shortly after starting to work at UIHC in 2018, she was treated differently than other non-African American advance practice providers (APPs). She says she was the only APP of color on her team and was not given a peer to work with even though she was supposed to have a peer assigned when she first began. She says her work environment steadily increased in hostility from there.
