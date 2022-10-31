ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tekonsha, MI

Tekonsha falls to perennial power Martin in first round of 8-man Football Playoffs

By Obituaries
The Daily Reporter
The Daily Reporter
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1V4Rmi_0isZUVBH00

MARTIN, MI. — The Tekonsha Indians saw their tremendous 2022 season come to a tough end this past Friday, falling to the 9th ranked Martin Clippers in the first round of the MHSAA 8-man Division One tournament, falling by the score of 68-6.

Tekonsha finished off their second straight 7 win season with one of the toughest two game slates in the state, falling to two of the very best in the state in second ranked Colon Magi in week 9 and then falling to #9 Martin, who has spent the entire season in the top 10 and earned the top seed in their district, in the first round.

Martin controlled the game from the opening whistle, scoring 68 straight points to quickly put the game out of reach. The Clippers jumped on Tekonsha for 35 first quarter points, eventually building a 56-0 lead at the half.

Tekonsha, playing without their second leading rusher in Xander Kilbourn who was forced to sit due to injury, put together a solid first possession, driving all the way to the Martin 38 yard line before the drive stalled out.

The Clippers wasted little time getting on the scoreboard as quarterback JR Hildenbrand scored on a 60 yard touchdown run. The extra point was good, giving Martin the early 7-0 lead with 7:19 left in the first quarter.

Martin went on to score four more times in the first quarter, staring with a 40 yard touchdown run by running back Karter Ribble, who also knocked in the extra point to extend the lead to 14-0. The Clippers next score came on a 3 yard touchdown pass from Hildenbrand to Drake Buell, pushing the Clippers lead to 21-0 after the extra point.

Martin continued their scoring with a 16 yard touchdown pass from Hildenbrand to Sam Jaeger, pushing the Clippers’ lead to 28-0 with 1:45 left in the first quarter. The Clippers extended their lead to 35-0 with a 70 yard touchdown pass from Hildenbrand to Teagan Harris on the final play of the first quarter.

Martin scored three more touchdowns in the second quarter, building their lead to 56-0 at the half. The second quarter scoring began with a 5 yard touchdown pass from Hildenbrand to Buell; followed by a 40 yard touchdown run by Hildenbrand. The first half scoring came to a close with an 11 yard touchdown pass from Hildenbrand to Ribble, pushing the lead to an insurmountable 56-0 at the break.

Hildenbrand added one more score before calling it a night, tossing a 34 yard touchdown pass to Harris, extending the Martin lead to 62-0 with 10:20 left in the third quarter.

Martin added one more score before the final buzzer as back up quarterback Gavin Myers broke free for a 76 yard touchdown run, finding Martin’s final score of 68 points.

Tekonsha went out on their own accord in the contest, putting together one final scoring drive on the season, a drive capped off by a 3 yard touchdown run by senior Wyatt Blashfield, finding the final score of 68-6.

Tekonsha’s offensive out put was led by senior Wyatt Blashfield who had 28 carries for 77 yards and a score while also adding 8 of 22 passing for 49 yards.

Derek Booker added eight carries for 11 yards while Isaac Henry chipped in with three catches for 25 yards. Kyle Redd added three catches for 11 yards while Anthony Carter chipped in with two catches for 13 yards.

Martin was led by senior JR Hildenbrand who scored eight total touchdowns, including six touchdowns through the air and two on the ground.

Tekonsha’s defensive effort was paced by Derek Booker with six tackles and one pass break up; Wyatt Blashfield with four tackles with one for a loss; Isaac Henry with five tackles and one pass break up; Claude Wart with four tackles, one for a loss; and Ben Mead with five tackles, one for a loss.

With the win Martin improves to 8-2 overall with the win and will meet Adrian Lenawee Christian in the 8-man football District finals.

Tekonsha meanwhile sees their solid season come to an end at 7-3 overall on the year, a record that includes 5-0 in the conference and a divisional championship. Tekonsha will now say goodbye to a big part of their roster due to graduation. Leaving due to graduation will be seniors Derek Booker, Wyatt Blashfield, Kyle Redd, Brayden Packard, Jake Boring, Isaac Henry, Claude Wart, Wyatt Rader, Collin Newland, and Joshua Bailey.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The State News, Michigan State University

FINAL: MSU men's basketball separates late versus GVSU in exhibition game

It's Nov. 1 meaning Michigan State men's hoops is officially back, sorta. MSU defeated Grand Valley State in its exhibition game Tuesday night prior to the next week's start of the 2022-23 season. It was GVSU's third exhibition game after losses to Oakland and Eastern Michigan. It was also first-year head coach Cornell Mann's first time at the Breslin Center.MSU's starting five were junior guard A.J. Hoggard, junior guard Tyson Walker, senior guard Malik Hall, graduate student guard Joey Hauser and junior center Mady Sissoko.First HalfMSU managed to rotate through its shortened rotation during the game, putting in junior guard Pierre...
EAST LANSING, MI
thecomeback.com

New update surfaces after shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight

The aftermath of the shocking Michigan-Michigan State fight over the weekend reached another critical point Tuesday. After four players were suspended indefinitely earlier in the week, the Michigan State program announced Tuesday that four more players now must serve indefinite suspensions. “We are suspending student-athletes Malcolm Jones, Justin White, Jacoby...
High School Volleyball PRO

Battle Creek, November 02 High School 🏐 Game Notice

The Marshall Academy High School volleyball team will have a game with Calhoun Christian School on November 02, 2022, 14:30:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div { margin: 0; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p { margin: 24px 0; font-style: normal; font-weight: 400; font-size: 16px; line-height: 26px; letter-spacing: -0.24px; color: #333; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon { background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child { border-bottom: none; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item { padding-bottom: 32px; border-bottom: 1px solid #f9f9f9; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card { padding: 24px; border: 1px solid #F2F2F2; border-radius: 8px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams { display: flex; margin-bottom: 26px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team { display: flex; flex-direction: column; flex: 1; justify-content: flex-start; align-items: center; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs { width: 40px; height: 97px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo { width: 120px; height: 120px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name { margin-top: 11px; color: #333; font-weight: 600; font-size: 16px; line-height: 19px; text-align: center; letter-spacing: -0.31px; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item { margin-left: -8px; margin-top: 8px; display: flex; align-items: center; font-weight: 400; font-size: 14px; line-height: 20px; letter-spacing: -0.15px; color: #888; } #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon { margin-right: 4px; width: 12px; height: 12px; background-repeat: no-repeat; background-position: center; background-size: 100% 100%; }
BATTLE CREEK, MI
earnthenecklace.com

Blake Harms Leaving WLNS-TV: Where Is the Lansing Meteorologist Going?

Lansing residents love the easy-to-understand, informative, and entertaining weather forecasts by meteorologist Blake Harms, especially the fun facts. Actually, they love the entire 6 News morning team. But now, a new meteorologist is joining the morning crew as Blake Harms is leaving WLNS-TV. Now viewers want to know where the meteorologist is going. They especially want to know if they will see him on broadcast news again. Find out what Blake Harms said about leaving WLNS-TV.
LANSING, MI
1049 The Edge

The Oldest Township in Michigan: Created in 1837

According to the Muskegon Township web page, their Township “is the oldest (one) in the State of Michigan. It was (the) first township in the new State of Michigan to be created by the State Legislature in 1837 and included parts of what is now Ottawa and Oceana Counties.”
MUSKEGON, MI
Fox17

Portage woman scores $100K in Powerball drawing

LANSING, Mich. — A Portage woman scored $100,000 in a recent Powerball drawing!. Anne Vantongeren matched four numbers as well as the Powerball during the Oct. 10 drawing to win $50,000, according to the Michigan Lottery. Her winnings doubled to $100,000 as a result of the Power Play. Those...
PORTAGE, MI
13 ON YOUR SIDE

Man, 50, killed at Wyoming maintenance company

WYOMING, Mich. — A man is dead after a workplace incident in Wyoming on Friday, the Michigan Occupational Safety and Health Administration says. Officials said a 50-year-old maintenance worker was crushed between the loading dock and a box truck, sustaining fatal injuries. The box truck was being driven by...
WYOMING, MI
travelawaits.com

My 5 Favorite Restaurants To Enjoy Authentic Dutch Cuisine In Holland, Michigan

I have been a Holland, Michigan, resident for over 17 years. I didn’t know much about Dutch history until I moved to this darling town with its Dutch roots. In the years I’ve lived here, I’ve learned that the Dutch know how to eat! I have made it a point to travel around town to find the top restaurants that serve Dutch food specialties, and here are the top five. So, next time you’re in town either for the Tulip Time Festival or for a summer visit to the beach at beautiful Lake Michigan, add these restaurants to your list of must-eats!
HOLLAND, MI
wtvbam.com

Prize winners announced for Coldwater Halloween Parade

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – Downtown Coldwater was packed Saturday night as over 40 units took part in the annual Coldwater Halloween Parade. Parade organizers posted the winners of various categories on Monday. Cole Ford received the Creepy Cupid Award while the Haunted Hopper award went to the Coldwater Swimming...
COLDWATER, MI
The Daily Reporter

The Daily Reporter

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
287K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Coldwater, MI from Coldwater Daily Reporter.

 http://thedailyreporter.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy