Pittsburg, KS

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fourstateshomepage.com

Cottey College “Descendants: The Musical” production

NEVADA, Mo. — The stage is set for a first at Cottey College in Nevada. The theatre department will host its first-ever musical performance this weekend. Production of Disney’s “Descendants: The Musical”. Work started in August. More than 50 students are part of it, be it...
NEVADA, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Regional youth bowling competition hosted by Special Olympics Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. — Special Olympics Kansas hosts its regional youth bowling competition at Holiday Lanes in Pittsburg today. The competition is a two-day event with ages from eight years old to high school students participating. There are three different divisions with more than 200 athletes and partners competing to...
PITTSBURG, KS
CJ Coombs

Historic 66 Drive-In Theatre in Carthage, Missouri still operates

Marquée and rear of projection screen of Route 66 Drive-in, Carthage, Missouri.Abe Ezekowitz, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. It’s pretty interesting to learn there are still movie drive-in theaters still open. That’s the case in Carthage, Missouri with the historic 66 Drive-In. Most of us remember our childhood days going to a drive-in theater somewhere with our families on the weekends.
CARTHAGE, MO
fortscott.biz

Neffs Make a Lasting Impact With Donation

John and Pat Neff lived in Fort Scott decades ago, but were impacted by the Sisters of Mercy and decided to give back to the community. “I was told that John grew up in the area and then they lived here early in their marriage…and adopted two children from Mercy Hospital,” Carla Farmer, Fort Scott Area Community Foundation (FSACF) member said. “Pat reached out in the 1990s and wanted to give back to the local Sisters of Mercy, who helped them adopt two children. That’s the basis of them wanting to give back to the community. This was a couple that was touched by our community decades ago. This was where they raised there children.”
FORT SCOTT, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Joplin kids trick-or-treat this Halloween at MSSU

JOPLIN, Mo. — Keeping kids safe wile having fun on Halloween: That’s the idea behind an on-campus activity for kids held at Missouri Southern State University tonight (10/31). Each Halloween, The Student Activities Board at MSSU hosts a “Safe Halloween Event.”. The annual festivities took place tonight...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

New FedEx distribution center in Kansas

PITTSBURG, Kan. — A new business in Southeast Kansas is just days away from opening. FedEx has a new distribution center that sits behind Kansas Crossing Casino in Pittsburg. Although the exact number of workers it will employ when it opens hasn’t been announced, Pittsburg Deputy City Manager Jay...
PITTSBURG, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Homicide victims remembered for their joy and love of music

JOPLIN, Mo. — Two homicide victims who were childhood friends and were deeply connected through their music at one time, played together on their church’s worship team when they were teenagers. Stacy Rush, 35, of Joplin and formerly of Grove, loved to sing. Her parents Lori and John...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

“Care Partner Network” celebrates its first anniversary

JOPLIN, Mo. — A program that helps people in need to get the assistance they require in a short amount of time has celebrated its first full year in existence in the Four States. It’s called the “Care Partner Network” and it’s a web-based program that director Jennifer Van...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

5th Annual Holiday Market Coming Soon!

Lindsay Gagnon & Daria Claiborne of The Joplin Empire Market talk about the upcoming Holiday Market! Vendors, food, drinks, PLUS gift wrapping is just some of the many things the market has to offer every Saturday after November 19th. For more information, find out here:
JOPLIN, MO
koamnewsnow.com

News To Know: serious crash, Special Olympics

WAYNESVILLE, Mo. — Authorities say 43-year-old David McKay of Waynesville, Missouri sexually abused four children while serving as the youth ministry director at Fort Leonard Wood. Mckay pleaded guilty to one count of transporting a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and four counts of sexually abusing a minor. He is sentenced to 30 years in federal prison without parole.
WAYNESVILLE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

State-of-the-art entertainment complex coming to Carthage

CARTHAGE, Mo. — A one-of-a-kind family entertainment center will soon be coming to Carthage. Officials broke ground on Friday (10/28) for what will be called the “G3 Family Entertainment Center.”. The state-of-the-art, 36,000 square foot facility will be built in phases at Myers Park, located at Garrison Avenue...
CARTHAGE, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Candy-filled Halloween celebration in McDonald County

ANDERSON, Mo. — Kids in McDonald county skipped class today to walk in the park. It was all for the Anderson Elementary Halloween Costume Parade. Hundreds of students walked from the school to “Dabbs Greer Town Hole Park,” where dozens of businesses decked out for Halloween were set up to greet them.
MCDONALD COUNTY, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Hundreds attended this Galena “Trunk-or-Treat”

GALENA, Kan. — Despite some rain this evening, hundreds still came out for some Halloween fun. The Park Hill Nazarene Church of Galena held it’s annual “Trunk or Treat” event. This year’s event featured monster trucks, motorcycles, and of course, plenty of candy. Kids and...
GALENA, KS
fourstateshomepage.com

Freeman’s NICU babies celebrate Halloween

JOPLIN, Mo. — Tiny goblins were popping up everywhere on Halloween at Freeman Health System. A dozen babies who are staying at the hospital’s Neonatal Intensive Care Unit donned Halloween costumes, said Elizabeth Syer, Freeman Health System Marketing Director. “Every year we dress the babies up for the...
JOPLIN, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

College rodeo team takes first place

MIAMI, Okla. — The Northeastern Oklahoma A&M College rodeo teams placed first and second at the first college rodeo of the season. NEO Rodeo traveled to Colby, Kansas, to open the season. The women’s team placed first overall, and the men’s team finished second. “It was a...
MIAMI, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

Hayride victim out of surgery; continues to improve

GROVE, Okla. — A Grove sixth-grade student critically injured in a hayride accident is steadily improving, her mother said Tuesday. Vinalee Follmuth is hospitalized at St. Francis Hospital in Tulsa. Folllmuth fell head-first under the hayride trailer and due to her injuries is on a ventilator and has undergone...
GROVE, OK
fourstateshomepage.com

GMFS Joplin Police Department

We’re always happy to have a visit from JPD! This morning we’re talking with Sgt. Andy Blair about No Shave November, and how local Officers are participating in this to raise money for a local charity!
JOPLIN, MO

