Megan Thee Stallion lectured at Vanderbilt? Yup

Good morning, friends, this is Tennessean storytelling columnist Brad Schmitt.

Yes, that headline is correct −rapper Megan Thee Stallion, via Zoom, spoke to about 30 undergraduates in a humanities class called "From Dr. King to Lil Wayne," music writer Marcus K. Dowling reporters. Megan, I think it's fair to say, is more on the Lil Wayne side of that spectrum.

Other guest lecturers include civil rights leader Al Sharpton, Emmy-award winning actor and filmmaker Tyler Perry and Grammy-winner Erykah Badu, Marcus writes.

How has Vanderbilt attracted such superstars to speak in one cozy class? Check out Marcus' full story to find out.

Dig into more stories below, and thank you for reading The Tennessean.