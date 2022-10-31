Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
nwestiowa.com
Sioux Center couple transform a schoolhouse
SIOUX CENTER—A place for reading, writing and ’rithmetic has been remodeled into a site for rest and relaxation. Just west of 360th Street two miles north of Sioux Center sits a structure offering overnight guests some peace and quiet — and connection to a piece of Iowa history.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Musketeers raise $100k for UnityPoint Heath St. Luke's during Pink in the Rink
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers are making a huge donation to the oncology services at Unity Point Health-St. Luke's. The Musketeers' "Pink in the Rink" fundraiser this year smashed past records this year netting $100,000. Even an auction of game-worn jerseys set a new record with the last jersey selling for more than $21,000.
siouxlandnews.com
Goodwill "Boots to Suits" program aims to help veterans dress for job interviews
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Goodwill of the Great Plains is once again running a long-time promotion to help veterans find jobs in Siouxland. Boots to Suits is a 15-year-old program that will give military veterans $40 to spend on clothes at the store, with a military ID. The program...
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
Sioux City’s ‘really’ haunted locations
Siouxlanders may be able to visit staged haunts during the Halloween season, but there are some places in Sioux City that are rumored to be really haunted. Some have even been investigated by a paranormal team.
siouxlandnews.com
Missing Sioux City woman found safe
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
siouxlandnews.com
No injuries reported in Le Mars house fire
LE MARS, Iowa — Fire crews in Le Mars battled a house fire in those warm and windy conditions Wednesday afternoon. That fire broke out just after 1 p.m. in a single-story home on 4th Street Northwest. The Le Mars Fire Chief says it appears that the fire was started by a candle in the basement that ignited nearby combustibles and spread through the floor into the kitchen eventually causing the floor to collapse.
Some pros and cons of being a garbage collector
Recently, some folks living in Sioux City and neighboring communities may have noticed their recycling wasn't picked up on time.
Sioux City Journal
Sioux City store mixes and matches vintage clothing and designer clothing
Brittini Wentworth probably has the weirdest resume you ever seen. She is a licensed dog groomer who emcees Sioux City Musketeer games who also coaches in the youth hockey league. More recently, the ever-enterprising Wentworth open The Posh Poodle, which is not a doggie beauty parlor. "No, the Posh Poodle...
siouxlandnews.com
Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
siouxlandnews.com
Crawford County town evacuated due to field fire
CRAWFORD COUNTY, Iowa — A small southeast Siouxland town had to be evacuated due to a fast-moving field fire in Crawford County Wednesday afternoon. The town of Ricketts, with a population of just over 100, was ordered to evacuate by Crawford County emergency management just after 1 p.m. because of a field fire north of Highway 141 between Charter Oak and Ricketts. That fire was being driven by strong southerly winds.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux Center sweeps West Liberty in 3A quarterfinals
CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-seeded Sioux Center defeated fifth-seeded West Liberty in the 3A volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "[It was great] starting off and getting that lead," said Sioux Center senior Willow Bleeker. "We play so much better when we're relaxed and so having that lead, we were able to play relaxed and do what we do best."
siouxlandnews.com
Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
kiwaradio.com
Round Baler Destroyed In Fire Near Sheldon
Sheldon, Iowa– A round baler was destroyed in a fire on Monday, October 31, 2022, near Sheldon. According to Assistant Sheldon Fire Chief Brad Hindt, at about 2:45 p.m., the Sheldon Fire Company was called to the report of a baler on fire near 330th Street and Marsh Avenue. That’s just west of Sheldon’s south side, west of Sudbeck Trucking.
Body pulled from Missouri River near Dakota City
A body has been pulled from the Missouri River Tuesday, according to officials.
kscj.com
TWO HOURS FOR TRICK OR TREATING HALLOWEEN NIGHT
TRICK-OR-TREATING WILL BE OBSERVED IN SIOUX CITY AND SOUTH SIOUX CITY FROM 6 P.M. TO 8 P.M MONDAY NIGHT. THE SIOUX CITY POLICE DEPARTMENT REMINDS PARENTS TO HAVE SAFE COSTUMES MADE OF FIRE-RETARDANT MATERIAL WITH EYE HOLES LARGE ENOUGH FOR GOOD PERIPHERAL VISION. A RESPONSIBLE ADULT SHOULD ALWAYS ACCOMPANY YOUNG...
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
kwit.org
NEWS 11.1.22: Missing Winnebago Tribal Member Found, Sen. Sasse Approved By University Board, Aviation Center Groundbreaking, and More
Sioux City Police say a missing Native American woman has been located. Thirty-six-year-old Brenda Payer had been reported missing by her family one month ago. Authorities say she was located by family members out of state, is doing well, and was unharmed. In a news release, Payer’s family and the Sioux City Police Department say they appreciate the public’s help in trying to locate her.
Comments / 0