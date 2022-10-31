CORALVILLE, Iowa — Fourth-seeded Sioux Center defeated fifth-seeded West Liberty in the 3A volleyball quarterfinals on Tuesday, Nov. 1st. "[It was great] starting off and getting that lead," said Sioux Center senior Willow Bleeker. "We play so much better when we're relaxed and so having that lead, we were able to play relaxed and do what we do best."

