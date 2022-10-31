ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux City, IA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
siouxlandnews.com

TOTT - Is This Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown

DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin Negaard joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" fundraiser. "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" will be a book signing and a showing of the film Field of Dreams, hosted by Wanna Have A Catch.
SIOUX CITY, IA
KLEM

News for Tuesday, November 1

The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
LE MARS, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
SERGEANT BLUFF, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
SIOUX CITY, IA
kscj.com

FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA

WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, IA
Alina Andras

4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa

If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
IOWA STATE
siouxlandnews.com

Local school students hear inspirational message from Olympic softball player

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Bishop Heelan got a visit from a very successful athlete Wednesday. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in softball, Leah Amico, shared a glimpse of her exprience competing in three different Olympic games and two world championships for the US over 12 years while also overcoming setbacks in her personal and professional lives.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antwone McDougle

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Antwone McDougle is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole on a willful injury conviction. McDougle is 38 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. If you have...
WOODBURY COUNTY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Body recovered from Missouri River

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

Missing Sioux City woman found safe

SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
SIOUX CITY, IA
siouxlandnews.com

North Sioux City holds town hall over airport development plans

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — In North Sioux City, developers updated the community Tuesday night, Nov. 1st on plans to expand and transform Graham Airport. The Graham Airpark development includes office space and an expanded air facility capable of serving private jets like those used by corporate executives. The...
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
nwestiowa.com

Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox

SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
SHELDON, IA
kmaland.com

Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns

(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
CHEROKEE, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy