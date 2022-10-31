Read full article on original website
siouxlandnews.com
TOTT - Is This Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown
DAKOTA DUNES, SD — Kevin Negaard joined Jacob Heller on "Talk of the Town" to discuss the upcoming "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" fundraiser. "Is this Heaven? An Evening with Dwier Brown" will be a book signing and a showing of the film Field of Dreams, hosted by Wanna Have A Catch.
KLEM
News for Tuesday, November 1
The Le Mars City council approved second reading of an amended ordinance setting up a veterans section in the city’s cemeteries. The council also waived third reading and adopted the amendment. The council passed a motion to declare the YMCA Annex surplus property, and directed staff to proceed with...
siouxlandnews.com
Hairball returns to Tyson Events Center in February
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Hairball returns to Sioux City for a night of rock & roll anthems at the Tyson Events Center. The celebration of arena rock will take place on Friday, February 17 at 8:00 p.m. Tickets go on sale this Friday, November 4 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets...
siouxlandnews.com
Trick-or-Treat hours announced for Siouxland
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — In Sioux City and South Sioux City, Halloween trick-or-treating is from 6:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 31st. Remember, if you're out collecting candy, stick to the sidewalks and bring a flashlight. Drivers are reminded to be extra cautious when driving through neighborhoods on...
siouxlandnews.com
Morningside Univ. launches School of Aviation, partners with Oracle, WIT for new facility
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Morningside University announces the launch of its School of Aviation which includes Professional Flight and Aviation Management programs. The programs will be offered in partnership with Oracle Aviation, a fixed-base operator based in Omaha, and the City of Sioux City. Oracle Aviation of Omaha will...
siouxlandnews.com
Libertarian candidate for Iowa governor stops in Sioux City ahead of election day
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds and her Democratic challenger Deidre DeJear visited Sioux City last week. The third candidate on the ballot next Tuesday made a final stop of his own in town, Libertarian candidate Rick Stewart. Siouxland News caught up with him Wednesday morning in Downtown Sioux City where he shared his goals if elected governor.
siouxlandnews.com
Sgt. Bluff "Spooky Fest" takes trick-or-treating to the trails
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Over in Sergeant Bluff, dozens of costumed kids took park in Spooky Fest. Kids were able to get their costumes on a day early for a little candy collecting and spooky fun. There were also other snacks, games, crafts and several other family-friendly events for everyone to enjoy.
siouxlandnews.com
Sioux City Muskies hold special game for area school students
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — The Sioux City Musketeers laced up their skates Wednesday morning in front of a special crowd. The team hosting about 4,000 students from area schools as part of a special "Hockey Day" field trip event. The Muskies took on the Sioux Falls Stampede to encourage...
siouxlandnews.com
Iowa's Auditor launching program to bring new accountants to the state's workforce
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Iowa's top accountant is looking to spark an interest in the job from young people. While visiting Western Iowa Tech Community College in Sioux City, Iowa Auditor Rob Sand announced his office will now hire accountants who have two-year Associates Degrees in the field. This...
kscj.com
FIELD FIRES BURN THROUGH WESTERN IOWA
WARM, DRY, WINDY CONDITIONS HELPED SPREAD FIELD FIRES THAT IGNITED IN WESTERN IOWA WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON. AUTHORITIES SAY RESIDENTS OF RICKETTS, IOWA IN CRAWFORD COUNTY HAD TO EVACUATE THEIR HOMES BECAUSE OF A LARGE FIRE THERE. O.K. HENDERSON HAS MORE:. FIELDFIRE OC…SOQ. :25. A FIELD FIRE NEAR 2375 OLD HIGHWAY...
4 Great Steakhouses in Iowa
If you live in Iowa and you love going out with your loved ones, here is a list of four amazing steakhouses in Iowa that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only. Here's what made it on the list.
siouxlandnews.com
Local school students hear inspirational message from Olympic softball player
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Students at Bishop Heelan got a visit from a very successful athlete Wednesday. Three-time Olympic Gold Medalist in softball, Leah Amico, shared a glimpse of her exprience competing in three different Olympic games and two world championships for the US over 12 years while also overcoming setbacks in her personal and professional lives.
siouxlandnews.com
Truck used in Gunderson's robbery recovered
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — A stolen white pick-up truck used in the Gunderson's grab and smash robbery on Saturday was located. The truck was stolen from the Southern Hills Hy-Vee parking lot just before the robbery. Police were called to Gunderson's in Lakeport Commons just before 1:00 p.m. for...
siouxlandnews.com
Siouxland's Most Wanted: Antwone McDougle
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — U.S. Marshals need your help finding another fugitive who's wanted for violating their parole. Antwone McDougle is wanted by Woodbury County for violating his parole on a willful injury conviction. McDougle is 38 years old, 6 feet tall, and weighs 200 pounds. If you have...
siouxlandnews.com
Candidate for Woodbury Co. Supervisor questions status of new LEC construction
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — County Supervisor Candidate Jeremy Dumkreiger is raising questions about the Woodbury County Law Enforcement Center Project that is currently underway. Dumkreiger says he has been denied a visit to the construction site for the future LEC since August. Initially, he was turned away due to...
siouxlandnews.com
Body recovered from Missouri River
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police have identified a man whose body was found in rural Dakota County Tuesday. They say 25-year-old Kyle Bottorff's remains were found around 2:30 p.m. He was reported missing on September 28th, the same day rescue crews searched the Missouri River for a...
siouxlandnews.com
Missing Sioux City woman found safe
SIOUX CITY, Iowa — Sioux City Police say Brenda Payer has been located out of state by members of her family who report she is doing well and was unharmed. Payer was reported missing on October 1st after parking her van at the McDonald's at West 8th Street and Hamilton Boulevard on September 29th.
siouxlandnews.com
North Sioux City holds town hall over airport development plans
NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. — In North Sioux City, developers updated the community Tuesday night, Nov. 1st on plans to expand and transform Graham Airport. The Graham Airpark development includes office space and an expanded air facility capable of serving private jets like those used by corporate executives. The...
nwestiowa.com
Spirit Lake woman cited for public intox
SHELDON—A 39-year-old Spirit Lake woman was arrested about 9:15 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 26, in Sheldon on charges of public intoxication, disorderly conduct — loud raucous noise and first-offense trespassing. The arrest of Nicole Ann Schroeder stemmed from her activities at a residence on the 300 block of Wyman...
kmaland.com
Second Iowa School District Allows Staff to Carry Guns
(Cherokee) -- Though its campuses have not experienced serious gun violence to date, the Cherokee Community School Board is now the second in Iowa to allow school staff members to carry guns on campus and in classrooms. Kimberly Lingenfelter, superintendent at the school, described the board's approach to keeping kids...
