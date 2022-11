Central Ohio high school sports scores/schedules: Oct. 31-Nov. 6

WEDNESDAY, NOV. 2

Boys soccer

Regional Tournament

Division I

Wednesday’s semifinals

Olentangy Liberty 2, Dublin Jerome 1

New Albany 2, Hilliard Davidson 0

Cle. St. Ignatius 6, Wooster 0

Hudson 2, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 1

Sylvania Southview 4, Tol. St. Francis 2

Medina 5, North Canton Hoover 1

Cin. Moeller 2, Centerville 1, SO

Springboro 2, Mason 1, SO

Saturday’s finals

Olentangy Liberty vs. New Albany at Marysville, noon

Cle. St. Ignatius vs. Sylvania Southview at Sandusky, noon

Hudson vs. Medina at Macedonia Nordonia, 3 p.m.

Cin. Moeller vs. Springboro, 3 p.m.

Division II

Wednesday’s semifinals

Bexley 1, Gallipolis Gallia 0

Columbus Academy 1, Day. Oakwood 0

Cuyahoga Valley Christian 1, Bay Village Bay 0

Lima Shawnee 2, Lexington 1

Warren Howland 3, Poland Seminary 1

Steubenville 4, John Glenn 2

Cin. Wyoming 2, Cin. McNicholas 0

Richfield Revere 2, Bowling Green 0

Saturday’s finals

Bexley vs. Steubenville at Zanesville, 3 p.m.

Cuyahoga Valley Christian vs. Warren Howland at Twinsburg, Sat., 3 p.m.

Richfield Revere vs. Lima Shawnee at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Cin. Wyoming vs. Columbus Academy at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Division III

Wednesday’s semifinals

Grandview 1, Worthington Christian 0

GV - Goal: Szynal. Saves: Bockbrader 6.

WC - Saves: Miller 12.

Wheelersburg 1, Minford 0

Ottoville 1, Mansfield Christian 0

Youngs. Mooney 4, Wickliffe 0

Tol. Ottawa Hills 4, Hanoverton United 0

Beachwood 2, Creston Norwayne 1, 2OT

Troy Christian 3, Casstown Miami East 2, SO

Yellow Springs 3, Cin. Mariemont 0

Saturday’s finals

Wheelersburg vs. Grandview at Logan, 2 p.m.

Tol. Ottawa Hills vs. Ottoville at Tiffin Columbian, 3 p.m.

Youngs. Mooney vs. Beachwood at Warren Howland, 4 p.m.

Troy Christian vs. Yellow Springs at Monroe, 4 p.m.

TUESDAY, NOV. 1

Boys soccer

All-OCC

Buckeye Division

First team: Jack Henry, Michael Philabaum, Elhadji Mbow (Pickerington Central); Max Kapemb, Joseph Sanzone (Reynoldsburg); Abdullahi Daud, Owen Foley (Central Crossing); Ryan Ricciardo, Preston Hathaway (Newark); Jack Lutz (Groveport); Grant Hampson (Lancaster). Second team: Thomas Addiah, Ibrahim Mbengue, Ethan Simmons (Pickerington Central); Landon Miars, Abdul Abukar, Mason Worthington (Reynoldsburg); Kevin Avilla, Johnny Mancias (Central Crossing); Brendan Nash, Bryce Casteel (Newark); Will Morgan (Groveport); Brody Ehorn (Lancaster). Player of the year: Henry. Coach of the year: Brett Neiderman (Pickerington Central).

Capital Division

First team: Evan French, Beck Snode, Joel Mendoza-Lopez (Canal Winchester); Brady McGlone, Griffin Thornton (Worthington Kilbourne); Finn Dougherty, Dillon Bunner (Dublin Scioto); Andrew Adams, Max Thomas (Westerville North); Caleb Curran, Ryan Elliot (Big Walnut); Chaz Sakala, Isaiah Clark (Delaware); Cheick Tounkara (Westerville South); Nathan Wright (Franklin Heights). Second team: Isaiah Coleman, Mason Wardell, Mathias Noffsinger (Canal Winchester); Rishim Majumdar, Will Haslett, Will Pope (Worthington Kilbourne); Bryant Lopez, Filipe GoDoi (Dublin Scioto); Ben Mitchell, Jon Grant (Westerville North); Alex Reichart (Big Walnut); Peyton Fowler (Delaware); Aiden Sutherland (Westerville South); Alan Carranza (Franklin Heights). Player of the year: French. Coach of the year: Cody Thomas (Canal Winchester).

Cardinal Division

First team: Luke Hanlon, Ean Encarnacion, Anthony Barton (Olentangy); Jack Maust, Jake Ziolo (Dublin Jerome); Lincoln Ulrich, Mike Lapid (Olentangy Berlin); Walter Duckro, Ziad Zedan (Hilliard Darby); Gabe Tangeman (Marysville); Eli Hitzhusen (Thomas Worthington). Second team: Liam McClen, Brady Smith, Noah Schmidt (Olentangy); Carson Browning, Liam Brennan, Keegan Conley (Dublin Jerome); Ryko Bordurov, Aidan Ackermann (Olentangy Berlin); Brady Taylor (Hillard Darby); Grayson Stanford (Marysville); Samuel Malforikan (Thomas Worthington). Player of the year: Hanlon. Coach of the year: Kyle Hamrick (Olentangy).

Central Division

First team: Wil Baker, Owen Blevins, Colin Price (Hilliard Davidson); Zach Rollins, Cade Wurstner (Dublin Coffman); Carter Musgrove, Carson Cutler (Olentangy Orange); Miles Bonham, Emmett O’Brien (Upper Arlington); Aidan Gordon (Olentangy Liberty); Miller Daniel (Hilliard Bradley). Second team: Andrew Lewis, Dylan Murlin, Jack Riddle (Hilliard Davidson); Jack Jennings, Eli Traber, Alex Wienke (Dublin Coffman); Jake Barnhart, Jake Storrer, Alex Jung (Olentangy Orange); Jack Lowe (Upper Arlington); Chris Howski (Olentangy Liberty); Leo Aguirre (Hilliard Bradley). Player of the year: Gordon. Coach of the year: Pat Billman (Hilliard Davidson).

Ohio Division

First team: Gabe Anthony, Kaden Kist, Josh Richardson (New Albany); Owen Palozzi, AJ Hockstok, Cormac Bradley (Westerville Central); Matt Reitano, Sean Williams (Pickerington North); Anton Gagliardi, Michael Boling (Grove City); Josiah Benjamin (Gahanna); Jose Aguirre (Westland). Second team: Spencer Chadwick, Kyle Lapper, Alex McNichols (New Albany); Quinn McCord, TR Hope, Dane Nagy (Westerville Central); Xavier Sims, Sam Scorziell (Pickerington North); Zavier Meyers (Grove City); Kelvin Mkwawa (Gahanna); Caleb Manwiller (Westland). Player of the year: Anthony. Coach of the year: Dave Pence (Westerville Central).

Girls soccer

Regional Tournament

Division I

Tuesday’s semifinals

Dublin Jerome 2, New Albany 1

Olentangy Orange 1, Olentangy Berlin 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 1, Sylvania Northview 0

Rocky River Magnificat 2, Medina 1

Cin. Seton 3, Milford 2

Cin. Mount Notre Dame 2, Loveland 1

Strongsville 5, Hudson 1

Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 2, Twinsburg 1

Saturday’s finals

Strongsville vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Macedonia Nordonia, noon

Cin. Seton vs. Cin. Mount Notre Dame at Liberty Township Lakota East, 1 p.m.

Dublin Jerome vs. Olentangy Orange at Marysville, 4 p.m.

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne vs. Rocky River Magnificat at Sandusky, TBA

Division II

Tuesday’s semifinals

Waynesville 5, Granville 1

Marietta 2, Fairfield Union 1

Canfield 2, Beloit West Branch 1

Bay Village Bay 4, Akr. Hoban 2

St. Marys Memorial 3, Maumee 0

Cin. Summit Country Day 1, Monroe 0

Copley 8, Lexington 1

New Philadelphia 2, Dover 0

Saturday’s finals

Marietta vs. New Philadelphia at Zanesville, noon

Canfield vs. Bay Village Bay at Twinsburg, noon

Cin. Summit Country Day vs. Waynesville at Beavercreek, 1 p.m.

St. Marys Memorial vs. Copley at Bowling Green, 1 p.m.

Division III

Tuesday’s semifinals

Grandview 3, Berlin Hiland 2

GV - Goals: N.Smith 2, E.Smith. Saves: Chute 4.

BH - Goals: Gingerich 2. Saves: Guzman 3.

Poland Seminary 4, Cortland Lakeview 0

Elmore Woodmore 1, Creston Norwayne 0

Ottawa-Glandorf 3, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 0

Lynchburg-Clay 1, Seaman North Adams 0

Akr. Manchester 1, Doylestown Chippewa 0

Kettering Alter 3, Cin. Madeira 0

Cin. Country Day 5, Springfield Greenon 0

Saturday’s finals

Lynchburg-Clay vs. Grandview at Logan, 11 a.m.

Elmore Woodmore vs. Ottawa-Glandorf at Tiffin Columbian, noon

Poland Seminary vs. Akr. Manchester at Warren Howland, 1 p.m.

Kettering Alter vs. Cin. Country Day at Monroe, 1 p.m.

MONDAY, OCT. 31

Boys soccer

Regional Tournament

Division I

Wednesday’s semifinals

Wooster vs. Cle. St. Ignatius at Brunswick, 5 p.m.

Hudson vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Twinsburg, 6 p.m.

Olentangy Liberty vs. Dublin Jerome at Westerville Central, 6 p.m.

New Albany vs. Hilliard Davidson at Hilliard Bradley, 6 p.m.

Sylvania Southview vs. Tol. St. Francis at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

North Canton Hoover vs. Medina at Mentor, 7 p.m.

Cin. Moeller vs. Centerville at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Mason vs. Springboro at Cin. Princeton, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s finals

Olentangy Liberty-Dublin Jerome winner vs. New Albany-Hilliard Davidson winner at Marysville, noon

Wooster-Cle. St. Ignatius winner vs. Sylvania Southview-Tol. St. Francis winner at Sandusky, noon

Hudson-Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit winner vs. North Canton Hoover-Medina winner at Macedonia Nordonia, 3 p.m.

Cin. Moeller-Centerville winner vs. Mason-Springboro winner, 3 p.m.

Division II

Wednesday’s semifinals

Cuyahoga Valley Christian vs. Bay Village Bay at Strongsville, 5 p.m.

Lima Shawnee vs. Lexington at Lima Senior, 5 p.m.

Gallipolis Gallia vs. Bexley at Logan, 6 p.m.

Poland Seminary vs. Warren Howland at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Steubenville vs. John Glenn at West Muskingum, 6 p.m.

Cin. Wyoming vs. Cin. McNicholas at Lebanon, 6 p.m.

Columbus Academy vs. Day. Oakwood at Centerville, 7 p.m.

Richfield Revere vs. Bowling Green at Huron, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s finals

Gallipolis Gallia-Bexley winner vs. Steubenville-John Glenn winner at Zanesville, 3 p.m.

Cuyahoga Valley Christian-Bay Village Bay winner vs. Poland Seminary-Warren Howland winner at Twinsburg, Sat., 3 p.m.

Richfield Revere-Bowling Green winner vs. Lima Shawnee-Lexington winner at Bowling Green, 3:30 p.m.

Cin. Wyoming-Cin. McNicholas winner vs. Columbus Academy-Day. Oakwood winner at Beavercreek, 4 p.m.

Division III

Wednesday’s semifinals

Wheelersburg vs. Minford at Chillicothe, 6 p.m.

Ottoville vs. Mansfield Christian at Tiffin Columbian, 6 p.m.

Wickliffe vs. Youngs. Mooney at Youngstown Boardman, 6 p.m.

Grandview vs. Worthington Christian at DeSales, 7 p.m.

Hanoverton United vs. Tol. Ottawa Hills at Sandusky Perkins, 7 p.m.

Beachwood vs. Creston Norwayne at Ravenna, 7 p.m.

Troy Christian vs. Casstown Miami East at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Cin. Mariemont vs. Yellow Springs at Loveland, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s finals

Wheelersburg-Minford winner vs. Grandview-Worthington Christian winner at Logan, 2 p.m.

Hanoverton United-Tol. Ottawa Hills winner vs. Ottoville-Mansfield Christian winner at Tiffin Columbian, 3 p.m.

Wickliffe-Youngs. Mooney winner vs. Beachwood-Creston Norwayne winner at Warren Howland, 4 p.m.

Troy Christian-Casstown Miami East winner vs. Cin. Mariemont-Yellow Springs winner at Monroe, 4 p.m.

Girls soccer

Regional Tournament

Division I

Tuesday’s semifinals

Sylvania Northview vs. Whitehouse Anthony Wayne at Perrysburg, 6 p.m.

Medina vs. Rocky River Magnificat at Strongsville, 6 p.m.

Milford vs. Cin. Seton at Cin. Princeton, 6 p.m.

Dublin Jerome vs. New Albany at DeSales, 7 p.m.

Olentangy Berlin vs. Olentangy Orange at Big Walnut, 7 p.m.

Loveland vs. Cin. Mount Notre Dame at Beavercreek, 7 p.m.

Strongsville vs. Hudson at Parma, 7 p.m.

Twinsburg vs. Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit at Mentor, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s finals

Strongsville-Hudson winner vs. Twinsburg-Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit winner at Macedonia Nordonia, noon

Milford-Cin. Seton winner vs. Loveland-Cin. Mount Notre Dame winner at Liberty Township Lakota East, 1 p.m.

Dublin Jerome-New Albany winner vs. Olentangy Berlin-Olentangy Orange winner at Marysville, 4 p.m.

Sylvania Northview-Whitehouse Anthony Wayne winner vs. Medina-Rocky River Magnificat winner at Sandusky, TBA

Division II

Tuesday’s semifinals

Fairfield Union vs. Marietta at Chillicothe, 6 p.m.

Beloit West Branch vs. Canfield at Youngstown Boardman, 6 p.m.

Akr. Hoban vs. Bay Village Bay at Streetsboro, 6 p.m.

Maumee vs. St. Marys Memorial at Bowling Green, 6 p.m.

Granville vs. Waynesville at Bellbrook, 7 p.m.

Cin. Summit Country Day vs. Monroe at Liberty Township Lakota East, 7 p.m.

Copley vs. Lexington at Wooster, 7 p.m.

New Philadelphia vs. Dover at Cambridge, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s finals

Fairfield Union-Marietta winner vs. New Philadelphia-Dover winner at Zanesville, noon

Beloit West Branch-Canfield winner vs. Akr. Hoban-Bay Village Bay winner at Twinsburg, noon

Cin. Summit Country Day-Monroe winner vs. Granville-Waynesville winner at Beavercreek, 1 p.m.

Maumee-St. Marys Memorial winner vs. Copley-Lexington winner at Bowling Green, 1 p.m.

Division III

Tuesday’s semifinals

Poland Seminary vs. Cortland Lakeview at Ravenna, 5 p.m.

Grandview vs. Berlin Hiland at Westerville Central, 6 p.m.

Elmore Woodmore vs. Creston Norwayne at Port Clinton, 6 p.m.

Ottawa-Glandorf vs. Mt. Blanchard Riverdale at Wapakoneta, 6 p.m.

Lynchburg-Clay vs. Seaman North Adams at Zane Trace, 6 p.m.

Doylestown Chippewa vs. Akr. Manchester at Canal Fulton Northwest, 6:30 p.m.

Cin. Madeira vs. Kettering Alter at Trotwood-Madison, 7 p.m.

Springfield Greenon vs. Cin. Country Day at Monroe, 7 p.m.

Saturday’s finals

Lynchburg-Clay - Seaman North Adams winner vs. Grandview-Berlin Hiland winner at Logan, 11 a.m.

Elmore Woodmore-Creston Norwayne winner vs. Ottawa-Glandorf - Mt. Blanchard Riverdale winner at Tiffin Columbian, noon

Poland Seminary-Cortland Lakeview winner vs. Doylestown Chippewa-Akr. Manchester winner at Warren Howland, 1 p.m.

Cin. Madeira-Kettering Alter winner vs. Springfield Greenon-Cin. Country Day winner at Monroe, 1 p.m.

Cross country

State Championships

SATURDAY AT FORTRESS OBETZ

Division III boys, 11 a.m.

Division III girls, 11:45 a.m.

Division II boys, 1 p.m.

Division II girls, 1:45 p.m.

Division I boys, 3 p.m.

Division I girls, 3:45 p.m.

Field hockey

State Tournament

AT THOMAS WORTHINGTON

Thursday’s semifinals: Cin. Mount Notre Dame (15-3-1) vs. Watterson (16-3), 4:30 p.m.; Thomas Worthington (17-2) vs. Shaker Heights (16-2-1), 7 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 1 p .m.

Girls volleyball

Regional Tournament

Division I

AT HILLIARD DARBY

Thursday’s semifinals: Dublin Coffman vs. Olentangy Liberty, 6 p.m.; Dublin Jerome vs. Watterson, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT HUDSON

Thursday’s semifinals: Rocky River Magnificat at Hudson, 6 p.m.; Massillon Jackson vs. Chardon, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT NORWALK

Thursday’s semifinals: Medina Highland vs. Amherst Steele, 6 p.m.; Perrysburg vs. Sylvania Northview, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT WEST CHESTER LAKOTA WEST

Wednesday’s semifinal: Cin. Mount Notre Dame vs. Cin. Ursuline, 6 p.m.

Thursday’s semifinal: Cin. St. Ursula vs. Cin. Seton, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division II

AT GALION

Thursday’s semifinals: Gates Mills Gilmour vs. Findlay Liberty-Benton, 6 p.m.; Hartley vs. Vermilion, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT VANDALIA BUTLER

Thursday’s semifinals: Hamilton Badin vs. Highland, 6 p.m.; St. Bernard Roger Bacon vs. Cin. Mercy McAuley, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT HEATH

Thursday’s semifinals: New Lexington vs. Coshocton, 6 p.m.: Sheridan vs. Belmont Union Local, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT STOW-MUNROE FALLS

Thursday’s semifinals: Bay Village Bay vs. Alliance Marlington, 6 p.m.; Parma Heights Holy Name vs. Chardon Notre Dame-Cathedral Latin, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 7 p.m.

Division III

AT MILLBURY LAKE

Thursday’s semifinals: Fairbanks vs. Galion, 6 p.m.; Sherwood Fairview vs. Coldwater, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT KETTERING FAIRMONT

Thursday’s semifinals: Cardington vs. Versailles, 6 p.m.; Casstown Miami East vs. Cin. Summit Country Day, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT LOGAN

Thursday’s semifinals: Byesville Meadowbrook vs. South Webster, 6 p.m.; Adena vs. Wheelersburg, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT BARBERTON

Thursday’s semifinals: Mentor Lake Catholic vs. Columbia Crestview, 6 p.m.; Independence vs. Apple Creek Waynedale, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Division IV

AT PICKERINGTON NORTH

Thursday’s semifinals: New Philadelphia Tuscarawas Central Catholic vs. Sarahsville Shenandoah, 6 p.m.; Glouster Trimble vs. Newark Catholic, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 3 p.m.

AT CLAYTON NORTHMONT

Wednesday’s semifinals: New Bremen vs. Jackson Center, 6 p.m.; Fort Loramie vs. Russia, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT ELIDA

Thursday’s semifinals: Carey vs. Hicksville, 6 p.m.; Tiffin Calvert vs. Convoy Crestview, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

AT STRONGSVILLE

Thursday’s semifinals: Can. Cent. Cath. vs. Monroeville, 6 p.m.; Wellsville vs. Ashtabula St. John, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s final: Semifinal winners, 2 p.m.

Football

Area All-CBC

First team: Andrew Heisler, Cameron Jewell, Baylor Petzinger, Caleb Miller (Jonathan Alder); Alonte Hewston, Connor Fulton, Zach Jones, Elijah Mitchell, Sean Johns (London); Drue Duncan, Liam Adams, Troy Bossaller, Owen Davis, Dalton Wilson, Trey Bossaller, Carter Skaggs (North Union).

Second team: Aidan Burke, Ty Moore, Hank Shoemaker, Simon Fenik, Charlie Aurin (Jonathan Alder); Riley Hay, Braden Ditello, Noah Sollars, Andrew Sims, Payton Gravley, Chase Payne (London); Brian Norman, Rylan Keever, Cayden Lassiter, Landon Converse, Cameron Osborne, Nolan Draper (North Union).

Playoff pairings

Regional quarterfinals

Division I

Region 1

8 Massillon Jackson (6-5) at 1 Lakewood St. Edward (10-1)

5 Cleveland St. Ignatius (7-3) at 4 Cleveland Heights (10-1)

7 Wadsworth (7-4) at 2 Medina (10-1)

6 Canton McKinley (6-5) at 3 Mentor (7-3)

Region 2

8 Olentangy Liberty (6-5) at 1 Dublin Jerome (9-2)

5 Olentangy Berlin (8-3) at 4 Perrysburg (10-1)

7 Kettering Fairmont (8-3) at 2 Springfield (9-1)

11 Marysville (7-4) at 3 Centerville (9-2)

Region 3

9 Hilliard Bradley (5-6) vs. 1 Gahanna (10-1) at Whitehall

5 Pickerington North (7-4) at 4 Pickerington Central (8-3)

10 Westerville Central (5-6) at 2 Upper Arlington (9-2)

11 Hilliard Davidson (5-6) at 3 New Albany (8-3)

Region 4

9 Cincinnati St. Xavier (5-6) vs. 1 Cincinnati Moeller (10-1) at Norwood

5 Mason (9-2) at 4 Springboro (8-3)

7 Milford (9-2) at 2 Cincinnati Elder (9-2)

6 Cincinnati Princeton (9-2) at 3 West Chester Lakota West (11-0)

Division II

Region 5

8 Barberton (7-4) at 1 Akron Hoban (10-1)

5 Akron St. Vincent-St. Mary (7-3) at 4 Austintown-Fitch (10-1)

7 Macedonia Nordonia (9-2) at 2 Painesville Riverside (10-1)

6 Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit (9-2) at 3 Hudson (11-0)

Region 6

9 North Royalton (7-4) at 1 Avon (10-1)

5 Olmsted Falls (9-2) 4 Whitehouse Anthony Wayne (10-1)

7 North Olmsted (8-3) at 2 Medina Highland (11-0)

6 Avon Lake (9-2) at 3 Toledo Central Catholic (10-1)

Region 7

9 Canal Winchester (7-4) at 1 Massillon Washington (9-1)

5 Big Walnut (9-2) at 4 Watkins Memorial (9-2)

7 DeSales (6-4) at 2 Uniontown Lake (10-1)

6 North Canton Hoover (8-3) at 3 Westerville South (10-1)

Region 8

9 Hamilton Ross (6-5) at 1 Cincinnati Winton Woods (11-0)

5 Cincinnati Withrow (8-3) at 4 Kings Mills Kings (10-1)

15 Morrow Little Miami (4-7) at 10 Cincinnati Anderson (6-5)

6 Piqua (9-2) at 3 Trenton Edgewood (10-1)

Division III

Region 9

9 Geneva (8-3) at 1 Chardon (9-1)

13 Chagrin Falls Kenston (8-3) at 5 Youngstown Chaney (10-1)

10 Aurora (8-3) at 2 Canfield (9-1)

6 Tallmadge (9-2) at 3 Youngstown Ursuline (9-2)

Region 10

8 Rocky River Lutheran West (10-1) at 1 Parma Heights Holy Name (8-2)

13 Defiance (7-4) at 5 Mansfield Senior (9-2)

10 Parma Padua (6-5) at 2 Tiffin Columbian (9-2)

6 Norton (9-2) at 3 Clyde (8-3)

Region 11

9 Washington C.H. (9-2) at 1 Sheridan (10-1)

5 Bloom-Carroll (10-1) at 4 Tri-Valley (9-2)

7 Granville (9-2) at 2 Jackson (9-2)

6 London (8-3) at 3 Watterson (10-1)

Region 12

9 New Richmond (8-3) at 1 Hamilton Badin (11-0)

5 Bellbrook (9-2) at 4 Wapakoneta (10-1)

10 Monroe (7-4) at 2 Mount Orab Western Brown (10-1)

11 Trotwood-Madison (7-4) at 3 Tipp City Tippecanoe (10-1)

Division IV

Region 13

8 Struthers (7-4) at 1 Beloit West Branch (10-1)

13 Akron Buchtel (6-4) at 5 Canal Fulton Northwest (8-3)

7 Canton South (8-3) at 2 Lisbon Beaver (9-2)

6 Jefferson Area (8-3) at 3 Girard (8-3)

Region 14

8 Bellevue (7-4) at 1 Cleveland Glenville (10-0)

5 Clear Fork (10-1) at 4 Elyria Catholic (9-2)

7 St. Marys Memorial (9-2) at 2 Millersburg West Holmes (11-0)

6 Van Wert (10-1) at 3 Sandusky Perkins (10-1)

Region 15

9 Ready (7-3) at 1 St. Clairsville (9-2)

5 Gallipolis Gallia (9-2) at 4 Gnadenhutten Indian Valley (8-3)

10 Hartley (5-6) at 2 Steubenville (9-2)

11 Cambridge (8-3) at 3 Columbus East (9-1)

Region 16

8 Springfield Shawnee (7-4) at 1 Cincinnati Wyoming (11-0)

13 Clinton-Massie (6-5) at 5 Urbana (9-2)

10 Kettering Alter (6-5) at 2 Cincinnati Taft (9-2)

14 Eaton (7-4) at 6 Cincinnati McNicholas (6-5)

Division V

Region 17

9 Garrettsville Garfield (9-2) at 1 Canfield South Range (11-0)

13 Youngstown Mooney (5-6) at 5 Creston Norwayne (8-3)

10 West Lafayette Ridgewood (8-3) at 2 Sugarcreek Garaway (11-0)

6 Navarre Fairless (9-2) at 3 Perry (9-2)

Region 18

9 Findlay Liberty-Benton (8-3) at 1 Liberty Center (11-0)

5 Huron (9-2) at 4 Coldwater (10-1)

10 Defiance Tinora (8-3) at 2 Bloomdale Elmwood (10-1)

6 Oak Harbor (10-1) at 3 Pemberville Eastwood (11-0)

Region 19

9 Portsmouth (7-4) at 1 Ironton (11-0)

13 Columbus Academy (5-5) at 5 Portsmouth West (10-1)

10 West Muskingum (9-2) at 2 Harvest Prep (11-0)

6 Wheelersburg (8-3) at 3 Barnesville (11-0)

Region 20

9 Blanchester (8-3) at 1 Germantown Valley View (10-1)

5 Cincinnati Madeira (10-1) at 4 Zane Trace (11-0)

10 Camden Preble Shawnee (8-2) at 2 West Milton Milton-Union (10-0)

6 Brookville (10-1) at 3 Springfield Northeastern (11-0)

Division VI

Region 21

9 Hanoverton United (9-2) at 1 Kirtland (11-0)

5 Brookfield (10-1) at 4 Dalton (9-2)

7 Canton Central Catholic (7-4) at 2 Mogadore (9-0)

6 Cuyahoga Heights (8-2) at 3 Youngstown Valley Christian (10-0)

Region 22

8 North Robinson Colonel Crawford (9-2) at 1 Carey (11-0)

5 Columbus Grove (9-2) at 4 West Salem Northwestern (9-2)

10 Hamler Patrick Henry (7-4) at 2 Ashland Crestview (11-0)

6 Bascom Hopewell-Loudon (9-2) at 3 Columbia Station Columbia (11-0)

Region 23

8 Sarahsville Shenandoah (7-4) at 1 Beverly Fort Frye (10-1)

13 West Jefferson (5-6) at 5 Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant (7-4)

7 Loudonville (7-4) at 2 Nelsonville-York (10-1)

6 Worthington Christian (8-3) at 3 Bellaire (7-4)

Region 24

8 West Liberty-Salem (6-5) at 1 Maria Stein Marion Local (11-0)

12 West Alexandria Twin Valley South (7-4) at 4 Versailles (8-3)

7 Paint Valley (7-4) at 2 Harrod Allen East (10-1)

6 Cincinnati Country Day (9-1) at 3 New Madison Tri-Village (10-1)

Division VII

Region 25

8 New Middletown Springfield (7-4) vs. 1 Warren JFK (9-1) at Youngstown Liberty

5 Norwalk St. Paul (8-3) at 4 Salineville Southern (10-1)

10 Lucas (5-6) at 2 Lowellville (11-0)

6 Jeromesville Hillsdale (7-4) at 3 Danville (9-2)

Region 26

9 Pandora-Gilboa (8-3) at 1 McComb (10-1)

12 Delphos St. John’s (5-6) at 4 Lima Central Catholic (7-4)

10 Delphos Jefferson (7-4) at 2 Antwerp (11-0)

6 Gibsonburg (9-2) at 3 Waynesfield-Goshen (11-0)

Region 27

9 Portsmouth Notre Dame (6-5) at 1 Newark Catholic (8-1)

5 Waterford (8-3) at 4 Reedsville Eastern (9-2)

10 Fairfield Christian (6-5) at 2 Hannibal River (10-1)

6 Portsmouth Sciotoville (6-5) at 3 Caldwell (10-1)

Region 28

8 Springfield Catholic Central (7-4) at 1 Ansonia (10-1)

5 New Bremen (8-3) at 4 DeGraff Riverside (8-3)

7 South Charleston Southeastern (7-4) at 2 Fort Loramie (9-2)

6 Minster (7-4) at 3 Mechanicsburg (9-2)

