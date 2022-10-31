Read full article on original website
eastidahonews.com
HALLOWEEN SPECIAL: Woman shares ghostly encounter in downtown Idaho Falls
IDAHO FALLS – Many years ago in downtown Idaho Falls, a young orphan girl around 11 or 12 was allegedly murdered in what was then the Rogers Hotel and buried in a wall in the tunnels underneath the city. Kathy Nave is the owner of Ghost Walk Idaho Falls,...
kidnewsradio.com
Halloween tradition continued at Reed’s Dairy
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Reed’s Dairy continued its 12 year tradition Saturday afternoon. At Reed’s Dairy on Broadway in Idaho Falls, families gathered for Halloween fun. From donut eating contests to spooky costumed fun, this party had it all. President of the dairy company Alan Reed...
idahoednews.org
Shoshone-Bannock teen’s passion is to make sure the past is not forgotten
FORT HALL – The late Agnes Lavatta rarely spoke about her time at the Fort Hall Boarding School. Her silence and anxious handwringing when the topic came up said plenty. Today, a chimney and a few dilapidated buildings with boarded windows are all that remains on that school campus, where hundreds of Native American children lived in the early 1900s after being forcibly removed from their homes.
kidnewsradio.com
Madison School District collects left over candy to honor local heroes
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Halloween activities have come and gone, and many of us may still have left over candy or have too much at home. The Madison School District #321 says if you want to donate any of your extra or left over candy, it will have a large impact on active duty military or our local veterans.
kidnewsradio.com
3 things to know this morning – November 2, 2022
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – Here’s what you should know to start your Wednesday. 1. Idaho’s early voting is open right now. However, it ends for all counties this Friday at 5 pm. All in-person and absentee ballots must be submitted no later than 8 pm on Election Day, which is next Tuesday, November 8th.
kidnewsradio.com
Welding students make donation to American Legion for Veterans Day
BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) – Blackfoot High School welding students joined with apprentices from Premier Technology to build a Retired Flag Deposit Box which will be donated to the American Legion in Blackfoot, Idaho on Veterans Day, Nov. 11. The students spent Nov. 1 and 2 learning from apprentices and...
kidnewsradio.com
Kidsburg kicks off season with Halloween party
REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) – Kidsburg is now open for its winter season of fun inviting kids to learn while they play. It all kicked off Monday by inviting Rexburg’s kids to come and enjoy the facility while having a Halloween party. Kids came in their costumes and collected...
eastidahonews.com
Alaska Airlines to end daily flight between Idaho Falls and Boise
IDAHO FALLS — Alaska Airlines is ending its daily flights between Idaho Falls and Boise next month. The one-flight-a-day service began in June and was the only nonstop flight between the two major Idaho cities. “There are a variety of factors behind our decision, including a significant underperformance of...
Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code
The City of Pocatello is asking for input to help design a new Sign Code. The post Pocatello seeks feedback for new Sign Code appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
Historic Downtown Pocatello weekly update
Thank you to our community partners who have been working downtown over the past couple of weeks getting us ready for the winter season:. Thank you to the crew at Myers Anderson Architects for taking down our hanging flower baskets. They were so beautiful all summer long, so it was sad to see them come down. Thank you to the many sponsors that make the flower baskets possible!
KIVI-TV
In rolls November...in rolls the cold! Active weather hits Idaho today.
To welcome in the month of November our weather systems are ramping up to provide us with wintery conditions!. Overcast conditions are settling into the region this morning in preparation for a cold front that will pass through Idaho this afternoon. Very windy conditions are expected in southeastern Idaho near...
See What A&E’s “Ghostbusters” Cameras Caught at Idaho’s Haunted Pocatello High School
One of Idaho's most famous TV locations is haunted but according to Stacker.com it is not Idaho's Old Penitentiary like myself and many others would have thought. It also is not an old mining 'ghost town' that would have been my second guess. Nope it is a high school. Pocatello...
kidnewsradio.com
Floating bridge in Idaho Falls closed for winter
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – As winter approaches, the floating pedestrian bridge near Johns’ Hole was removed for the season. The Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office used its boat to help remove the bridge. The bridge is removed each winter in preparation for spring as higher water levels...
eastidahonews.com
Authorities offer condolences to family of deceased hunter from Idaho Falls
ARCO – A local family is mourning the loss of a hunter, whose body was found in Butte County after a 10-day search. A news release from the Butte County Sheriff’s Office indicate Michael Faller’s body was found in the North Creek area of Butte County in an area with lots of trees and steep terrain.
hhsknightlynews.com
Man Drowns in Snake River
A 25 year old man named Demarcus recently tried to swim to the island that is located in the middle of the Snake River in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Bonneville County officials said that Demarcus went out at night on Thursday the 4th of July at 8:30pm with two other buddies on Friday; but Demarcus did not make it back to shore. Apparently, the current was just too strong for Demarcus. He was not the most experienced swimmer and his friends couldn’t help because they could barely swim for themselves. Dive crews searched the area near the island for more than an hour which delayed the start of the city’s fireworks display until 11pm. With no success finding Demarcus, the town was very upset and very sad. His body was found washed up on shore on Sunday morning. Bonneville County officials said that he and his friends were drunk and weren’t fully there which made things a lot worse for Demarcus. Since this happened on the Fourth of July, Idaho falls decided that it wasn’t safe to have the firework show at the Snake River. So, they changed places and now, it is located at Snake River Landing, where it is safe, has more spots to sit, and overall a better and safer place.
rexburgstandardjournal.com
Sugar City grandparents offering goat's milk to those in need
Sugar City’s Virginia and Jesse Brown can give a resounding “yes” to that question. The couple has raised goats for decades and offer free goat’s milk to anybody who wants or needs it.
New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho
A new landfill will be built in eastern Idaho. The post New landfill to be built in eastern Idaho appeared first on Local News 8.
bigcountrynewsconnection.com
Tips from Public Lead to Conviction for Wildlife Crimes in Southeast Idaho
MADISON COUNTY - Tips from the public helped lead to a man being sentenced in Madison County District Court last week for multiple wildlife crimes, including one felony count of unlawfully killing, possessing or wasting wildlife, according to a press release from the Idaho Fish and Game. Brayden Froehlich was...
Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters
The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced Monday the donation of a building located at 351 W. 14th Street in Idaho Falls to the Community Food Basket Idaho Falls. The post Local church meetinghouse donated to Community Food Basket as new headquarters appeared first on Local News 8.
Police: East Idaho man arrested after inflicting 'brain bleed' on victim
An Ammon man has been charged with aggravated battery after he reportedly shoved a man to the ground outside a bar in August, leading to his hospitalization. Micah Danner, 31, reportedly admitted to shoving the victim in a Facebook message to the victim’s wife. “Micah stated he had been the person who pushed (the victim), but never meant to harm him,” an Idaho Falls Police officer wrote in the probable...
